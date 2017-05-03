NPR's Peter Sagal to present work at FAU's New Play Festival

The New Play Festival returns to Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton for the third year. In the festival, new works from playwrights get a staged reading by Theatre Lab, the professional resident company of FAU.

“Being a theater dedicated to new work, it sort of feels like a requirement,” says Matt Stabile, associate artistic director of Theatre Lab.

Stabile says three plays from this season — “Motherland," “This Random World” and “The Three Sisters of Weehawken” — were all part of former New Play Festivals.

“The New Play Festival allows our audience to gauge the pieces as well,” Stabile says. “There are talkbacks after each show. Playwrights find that incredibly helpful. So it’s not just us sitting down and reading this play and saying, ‘Yeah, this is a play we want to produce.’ It’s also our audience saying this is what we want to see.

Two plays, “Hurricane Colleen” by Tammy Ryan and “The November Laws” by Miami’s Christopher Demos-Brown, were written especially for this festival.

Stabile says “The Prey,” by Gina Montet of Miami, had a previous reading through South Florida's Mangrove Creative Collective

“Gia Marotta, who wrote ‘381 Bleecker,’ is a graduate of the University of Texas,” he says. “She’s done some readings and a workshop. Peter Sagal has ‘Most Wanted,’ which has never been produced. He’s had readings and workshopped it. So these are all in various stages of their development.

Here is a rundown of the schedule:

Wednesday, May 10, 7:30 p.m.

“An Evening of Short Plays”

A selection of short plays from participants in master classes and workshops with Stabile.

Thursday, May 11, 7:30 p.m.

“The November Laws” by Christopher Demos-Brown

A political parable from a Miami playwright about how a constitutional democracy is destroyed because of the ineptitude of its caretakers.

Friday, May 12, 7:30 p.m.

“381 Bleecker” by Gia Marotta

In 2015, an avant-garde choreographer is losing her West Village apartment. When her sister and nephew show up to help her pack, the memories come flooding back, particularly of their brother’s battle with AIDS in the 1980s.

Saturday, May 13, 3 p.m.

“The Prey” by Gina Montet

Inspired by real-life events, this work by a Miami playwright is centered on a murder in the Everglades in 1912.

Saturday, May 13, 7:30 p.m.

“Hurricane Colleen” by Tammy Ryan

Two sisters gather with their families at a rented beach house to hold a memorial and scatter the ashes of their recently deceased sister, Colleen. But as a hurricane heads their way, strange stuff starts happening that signals that something else is going on.

Sunday, May 14, 3 p.m.

“Most Wanted” by Peter Sagal

In this comedy by the host of the NPR quiz show “Wait Wait ... Don’t Tell Me!,” two retirees grab their baby granddaughter and take off for Florida, where they run into a litany of mysterious characters and are chased by a detective. Hot on their heels is their daughter.

New Play Festival runs May 10-14 at Theatre Lab in Parliament Hall on the campus of Florida Atlantic University, 777 Glades Road, in Boca Raton. Showtimes for individual readings are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Tickets cost $10, $20 and $30 (an all-access festival pass costs $95). To order, call 561-297-6124 or go to FAUevents.com.

