Video: Halloween at Boca Raton's Addison

It started out small five years ago, just a little house party hosted by Mark Traverso and Conor Walton.

The couple’s Halloween party quickly became the hot invite to score for All Hallows’ Eve across all of South Florida. The first party had about 100 people, which doubled in ensuing years. Now, that party has ballooned into a major soiree for 600 people at the Addison in Boca Raton.

Rod Hagwood / SouthFlorida.com Halloween at the Addison benefited Slow Burn Theatre. Halloween at the Addison benefited Slow Burn Theatre. (Rod Hagwood / SouthFlorida.com)

The night is also a fundraiser for Slow Burn Theatre, where marketing executive Traverso serves as president.

Walton, an actor, works with a team to decorate the six party rooms, walk-through haunted house and Banyan Tree courtyard at the event and catering venue. He admits that some of his own psyche may be reflected in this year’s theme, “A Horror Story,” a riff off the anthology television series on the FX cable network.

“Yes, it’s a terribly scary place to be,” Walton admits. “You could deduce a great deal about me because each room is themed differently, so you could maybe deduce that I like leather in one room. You could deduce that I should be in an asylum in the other room. Or a freak show, if you will, which I think most theater people are in a freak show, actually.”

Traverso adds, “This year, we’re going to raise about $12,000. Last year was about $10,000.”

