2017 Carbonell Award winners announced

During Monday’s Carbonell Awards, better known as South Florida’s “theater prom,” the evening’s top-scoring king and queen went to Maltz Jupiter Theatre’s splashy musical “Me and My Girl” and Gablestage boxing drama “The Royale.”

Local theater luminaries descended on the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for Performing Arts on April 3 to mark the 41st annual celebration of South Florida theater.

Miami-Dade theaters collected the biggest haul, with Gablestage, Zoetic Stage, Actors’ Playhouse and Area Stage winning 13 of the Carbonell’s 20 awards. Three Palm Beach County theaters — MNM Productions, Palm Beach Dramaworks and Maltz Jupiter Theatre — won five awards, while Broward theaters Slow Burn Theatre Company and Island City Stage collected one prize each.

Following are a list of winners at the Carbonell Awards:

Best Production of a Play

“The Royale,” GableStage

Best Director/Play

Joseph Adler, “The Royale,” GableStage

Best Actor/Play

Aygemang Clay, “The Royale,” GableStage

Best Actress/Play

Mia Matthews, “After,” Zoetic Stage

Best Supporting Actor/Play

Alex Alvarez, “Stalking the Bogeyman,” GableStage

Best Supporting Actress/Play

Jeni Hacker, “After,” Zoetic Stage

Best Production of a Musical

“Me and My Girl,” Maltz Jupiter Theatre

Best Director/Musical

Stuart Meltzer, “Passion,” Zoetic Stage

Best Actor/Musical

Matt Loehr, “Me and My Girl,” Maltz Jupiter Theatre

Best Actress/Musical

Jeni Hacker, “Passion,” Zoetic Stage

Best Supporting Actor/Musical

Dominique Scott, “Million Dollar Quartet,” Actors’ Playhouse

Best Supporting Actress/Musical

Leah Sessa, “Heathers,” Slow Burn Theatre Company

Musical Direction/Musical

Caryl Fantel, “Passion,” Zoetic Stage

Choreography/Musical

Ron Hutchins, “West Side Story,” Actors’ Playhouse

Best Scenic Design/Play or Musical

Jodi Dellaventura, “The Nether,” Area Stage

Best Lighting Design/Play or Musical

Paul Black, “The Night of the Iguana,” Palm Beach Dramaworks

Best Costume Design/Play or Musical

Peter A. Lovello, “Perfect Arrangement,” Island City Stage

Best Sound Design/Play or Musical

Matt Corey, “The Night of the Iguana,” Palm Beach Dramaworks

Best Ensemble Production/Play or Musical

“The World Goes ‘Round,” MNM Productions

Best New Work/Play or Musical

“After,” Michael McKeever, Zoetic Stage

