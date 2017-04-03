2017 Carbonell Award winners announced

During Monday’s Carbonell Awards, better known as South Florida’s “theater prom,” the evening’s top-scoring king and queen went to Maltz Jupiter Theatre’s splashy musical “Me and My Girl” and Gablestage boxing drama “The Royale.”
Local theater luminaries descended on the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for Performing Arts on April 3 to mark the 41st annual celebration of South Florida theater.
Miami-Dade theaters collected the biggest haul, with Gablestage, Zoetic Stage, Actors’ Playhouse and Area Stage winning 13 of the Carbonell’s 20 awards. Three Palm Beach County theaters — MNM Productions, Palm Beach Dramaworks and Maltz Jupiter Theatre — won five awards, while Broward theaters Slow Burn Theatre Company and Island City Stage collected one prize each.
Following are a list of winners at the Carbonell Awards:
Best Production of a Play
“The Royale,” GableStage
Best Director/Play
Joseph Adler, “The Royale,” GableStage
Best Actor/Play
Aygemang Clay, “The Royale,” GableStage
Best Actress/Play
Mia Matthews, “After,” Zoetic Stage
Best Supporting Actor/Play
Alex Alvarez, “Stalking the Bogeyman,” GableStage
Best Supporting Actress/Play
Jeni Hacker, “After,” Zoetic Stage
Best Production of a Musical
“Me and My Girl,” Maltz Jupiter Theatre
Best Director/Musical
Stuart Meltzer, “Passion,” Zoetic Stage
Best Actor/Musical
Matt Loehr, “Me and My Girl,” Maltz Jupiter Theatre
Best Actress/Musical
Jeni Hacker, “Passion,” Zoetic Stage
Best Supporting Actor/Musical
Dominique Scott, “Million Dollar Quartet,” Actors’ Playhouse
Best Supporting Actress/Musical
Leah Sessa, “Heathers,” Slow Burn Theatre Company
Musical Direction/Musical
Caryl Fantel, “Passion,” Zoetic Stage
Choreography/Musical
Ron Hutchins, “West Side Story,” Actors’ Playhouse
Best Scenic Design/Play or Musical
Jodi Dellaventura, “The Nether,” Area Stage
Best Lighting Design/Play or Musical
Paul Black, “The Night of the Iguana,” Palm Beach Dramaworks
Best Costume Design/Play or Musical
Peter A. Lovello, “Perfect Arrangement,” Island City Stage
Best Sound Design/Play or Musical
Matt Corey, “The Night of the Iguana,” Palm Beach Dramaworks
Best Ensemble Production/Play or Musical
“The World Goes ‘Round,” MNM Productions
Best New Work/Play or Musical
“After,” Michael McKeever, Zoetic Stage
