Video: Mario Lopez parties with the ladies at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

Mario Lopez — the television host of “Extra,” the entertainment newsmagazine — came to the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek on July 27 to host a “Ladies’ Fun Night Out” fundraiser.

Lopez, who first came to fame in the “Saved by the Bell” sitcom, did a meet-and-greet with his fans at the event, sponsored by Lord and Taylor department store.

“We have a partnership with the Seminole Casino and Mario Lopez is hosting our event tonight,” explains Mindy Horvitz, general manager of Lord & Taylor in Boca Raton’s Mizner Park. “And we’re doing a Lord & Taylor pop-up shop, which is showing all the latest sunglasses, showing Chanel, we’re showing Bobbi Brown, we’re showing Clinique. And we also have an amazing jewelry bar. So Lord & Taylor invited customers. The Seminole Casino invited their Player’s Club. And we’re also partnering with the charity Impact 100.”

Rod Stafford Hagwood / southflorida.com The Lord & Taylor crew provided beauty services and a pop-up shop at the "Ladies' Fun Night Out" fundraiser at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek on July 27. The event was hosted by Mario Lopez.

Impact 100 of Palm Beach County is a women’s organization that funds several local charities through grants for their work in arts and culture, education, environment, family, and health and wellness.

The evening also included slots, blackjack, signature craft cocktails and small bites.

Lopez also appeared on the third season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” and hosted “The X Factor.” The California-born star is also the author of four non-fiction books and appeared on Broadway in the 2008 revival of “A Chorus Line.”

Rod Stafford Hagwood / SouthFlorida.com Mario Lopez hosted "Ladies' Fun Night Out" at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek on July 27. The event was sponsored by Lord & Taylor.

