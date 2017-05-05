Review: Florida Grand Opera closes season with 'A Masked Ball'

Most artists strive to hide how something is being achieved. Even the most surreal, nonrepresentational and artificially theatrical endeavors desire the audience to get lost in the overall experience.

But often, opera is all about technique, spotlighting it, honoring it, celebrating it. So when Florida Grand Opera took on one of the most demanding works in the entire canon, Verdi’s “A Masked Ball,” it wisely hired accomplished singers whose polished skills are dazzling to hear as Olympic figure skaters are to watch.

If this overheated, soapy love triangle is too melodramatic to be credible (despite the principals actually acting out passions rather than just singing about them), and if the staging of the first two of three acts is pedestrian, the opportunity to hear this cast embrace and elevate Verdi’s melodic score is well worth the experience.

Tamara Wilson plays Amelia in Florida Grand Opera's production of "A Masked Ball." Brittany Mazzurco / Courtesy Tamara Wilson plays Amelia in Florida Grand Opera's production of "A Masked Ball." Tamara Wilson plays Amelia in Florida Grand Opera's production of "A Masked Ball." (Brittany Mazzurco / Courtesy)

In one of the standout performances of FGO’s season, Tamara Wilson in her local debut as Amelia may not look much like a dewy, svelte object of two men’s fatal obsessions. But the beauty of her voice seduced and hypnotized an audience at the Arsht Center as she scaled her entire soprano range with a deceptive effortlessness. More important, she performed with an expressiveness that wrung emotion out of every exchange with another character, let alone nailed her thrilling arias.

“A Masked Ball (Un Ballo in Maschera),” extrapolated so closely on an actual political assassination that censors required Verdi to change his locale, tells of the liberal King Gustavo of Sweden, who falls insanely in love with Amelia, the wife of his best friend and closest counselor, Count Anckarstrom. When the count discovers the two in a late-night but chaste cemetery tryst, he joins a group of murderously reactionary nobles and — 150-year-old spoiler alert — to kill Gustavo at a masked ball. But Gustavo forgives everyone and proclaims Amelia’s innocence in the six minutes it takes him to die onstage (Hamlet took much longer to expire).

Wilson has a precisely controlled clarion instrument, but power also marks the bravura singing of tenor Rafael Davila as Gustavo in this season closer. He was especially impressive in his second-act love duet with Amelia. Together, they created a tornadic swirl of sound.

Dana Beth Miller portrays the fortuneteller Ulrica in "A Masked Ball." Brittany Mazzurco / Courtesy Dana Beth Miller portrays the fortuneteller Ulrica in "A Masked Ball." Dana Beth Miller portrays the fortuneteller Ulrica in "A Masked Ball." (Brittany Mazzurco / Courtesy)

No less impressive was Todd Thomas’ weighty baritone, which encompassed the count’s loyalty and deep sense of betrayal. Mezzo Dana Beth Miller was the ominous fortuneteller Ulrica and soprano Elena Galván, a member of FGO's Young Artist program, was delightful as the annoyingly flighty courtier Oscar.

Director Marco Pelle is no stranger to opera, but his forte is staging ballets. As a result, two-thirds of the opera is stodgily and predictably staged, with singers mostly facing forward to the audience to stand and deliver, or wandering around the stage not looking at whom they are singing to. It is only in the third act that the characters interact and relate to one another. Over the decades, more and more traditional theater directors such as Harold Prince and Bartlett Sher have taken on opera, and you long to see in Florida what they would do to enliven the dramatic, affecting and even visual elements of local opera.

No such complaint can be leveled at FGO’s principal conductor, Ramon Tebar, whose animated exuberance on the stand is equaled by the superb musicianship of his orchestra, which encompasses delicate pizzicato from the strings to a thunderous storm from the brass and kettledrums.

As usual, FGO alternates performers in leading roles. Jonathan Burton plays Gustavo and Alexandra LoBianco plays Amelia May 5 and 13.

“Un Ballo in Maschera (A Masked Ball)” plays May 5-6 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, and May 11 and 13 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale. Tickets cost $19-$175 at the Arsht and $21-$200 at the Broward Center. Call 800-741-1010 or go to FGO.org.