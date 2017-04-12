Florida Supercon goes old school in Miami

South Florida’s biggest nerd convention has gone nostalgic.

Florida Supercon Retro, a new companion to Paradise City Comic Con, Animate Miami and celebrity-studded granddaddy Florida Supercon, will debut April 14-16 at the Miami Airport Convention Center.

The convention’s venue will favor Supercon’s large Miami fan base, inconvenienced in 2016 when founder Mike Broder brought all three pop-culture conventions north to the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Center. Florida Supercon’s usual home, the Miami Beach Convention Center, is midway through renovations that will last through 2018.

Supercon featured four days of celebrity guests, comic book creators, voice actors, industry guests, cosplayers, artists, writers, panels, costume and cosplay contests on July 1 through 4 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

“I had to come up with a show in Miami as something for fans to do,” Broder says. “So we decided to do an old-style version of our con. A few guest rooms here, a few there, fewer celebrities, smaller scale like Supercon used to be programmed.”

Along with cosplay contests and comic-book vendors, the convention will feature appearances from 32 celebrities who reached fame from the 1960s to the 1990s, including Nicholas Brendon (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”), Butch Patrick (“The Munsters”) and Lori Petty (“Tank Girl,” “Point Break”).

Because the convention is nostalgia-themed, Broder says activities from his 12-year-old Florida Supercon’s early years will return, including his cosplay wrestling league Florida Super Championship Wrestling, along with origami- and maskmaking workshops from the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens.

The inaugural Florida Supercon Retro will take place Friday, April 14, through Sunday, April 16, at the Miami Airport Convention Center.

Broder says he’s unsure about Supercon Retro’s future, although ticket sales are strong so far, and he anticipates attendance should reach 8,000. A possible replacement may be his Japanese anime-themed convention, Animate Miami, which will relocate to Miami Airport Convention Center this October. Also on the schedule: lightsaber-dueling classes, standup comedy from Patty Hawkins, video-game tournaments and a performance from cosplay tap-dancing group Noise Complaint.

“To be honest, it’s a more inexpensive show for die-hard fans,” Broder says. “And who doesn’t want to meet heroes from their childhood movies and TV shows?”

Florida Supercon Retro will take place 1:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday, April 14; 10:30 a.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, April 15; and 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave.. Admission is $25-$35 daily, $50-$60 for festival pass. For the full schedule, call 954-399-1330 or go to FloridaSupercon.com/Retro.

