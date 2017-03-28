Review: Niki Fridh soars as a combat pilot in 'Grounded'

Some plays require large casts, multiple sets, a host of costumes. Others are far simpler: a single actor, a basic set, one costume. But one should never underestimate the power of theatrical minimalism.

Niki Fridh underscores that truth, again and again, in George Brant’s “Grounded.” Collaborating with Nicole Stodard, founder and producing artistic director of Fort Lauderdale’s Thinking Cap Theatre, Fridh delivers a mesmerizing, thought-provoking, heartbreaking performance. The production represents some of the best work to date from two of South Florida’s most passionate and talented theater artists.

Fridh, whose character never shares her name, plays a combat pilot with a top gun’s swagger and an insatiable appetite for soaring through what she calls “the blue” — the place she feels most at home, her playing field, the wartime sky over Iraq.

Grounded Nicole Stodard / Courtesy Niki Fridh plays a pilot who goes from combat to flying a drone in Thinking Cap Theatre's "Grounded." Niki Fridh plays a pilot who goes from combat to flying a drone in Thinking Cap Theatre's "Grounded." (Nicole Stodard / Courtesy)

Home on leave in Wyoming, drinking with her fellow flyboys in a bar, she meets Eric. Unlike the vast majority of the men she meets, the hardware-store employee is turned on by her strength, her confidence and her flight suit. A fateful weekend ensues, and once back in Iraq, the pilot discovers she and Eric have made a baby.

Pregnancy sends the pilot spiraling to a desk job. But on reflection, she decides to give marriage and motherhood a try. She’s happy for a time with her supportive husband and their little girl Samantha — Sam — who, her mother vows, will not grow up to be a cheerleader, a “hair tosser” or a needy mess. Eventually, though, the pull of “the blue” is too powerful for the pilot to resist.

Grounded Nicole Stodard / Courtesy Niki Fridh plays a pilot who goes from combat to flying a drone in Thinking Cap Theatre's "Grounded." Niki Fridh plays a pilot who goes from combat to flying a drone in Thinking Cap Theatre's "Grounded." (Nicole Stodard / Courtesy)

It’s then that “Grounded” shifts, focusing on the pilot’s internal combat. Over her angry and disdainful objections, she’s reassigned to Nevada’s Creech Air Force Base, where she’ll work as a drone pilot in daily 12-hour shifts. Yes, she’ll get to kiss her husband and child every night. Yes, she’ll get to see Sam grow up. Yes, as she visits death upon targets in Afghanistan, she will remain safe.

But becoming a member of what she sarcastically calls the “chair force” — trying to fit family life and sleep around a punishing schedule, staring for hour upon hour at a night-vision screen in which everything is rendered some shade of gray — comes at an impossibly high psychological price.

Ranging over the steps and platform of Alyiece Moretto’s simple set, which is artfully illuminated by lighting designer Eric Nelson, Fridh delivers dialogue that summons images by projection designer Cat Del Bueno.

We see the stretch of road through the Nevada desert that becomes the pilot’s conduit from one life to the other. We experience “the blue,” with its billowing clouds, and “the gray,” with its minuscule humans and vehicles and homes blown to bits by drone-dropped bombs.

Through Stodard’s sound design, we hear the music that gets the pilot’s adrenaline flowing and the songs that allow her to decompress.

“Grounded” got a high-profile treatment at Manhattan’s Public Theater in 2015, with Tony Award winner Julie Taymor directing Oscar winner Hathaway in a visually striking production.

In Thinking Cap’s more intimate and simpler version of the play, Fridh is spellbinding as she transforms from a supremely confident woman to someone haunted and damaged by the hell of war. She conveys the pilot’s pride, then her creeping paranoia, then the supremacy of delusion over reality. In “Grounded,” guided by Stodard, Fridh has crafted a powerhouse, don’t-miss-it performance in which the energizing blue and deadening gray both get their due.

“Grounded” is a Thinking Cap Theatre production running through April 15 at the Vanguard, 1501 S. Andrews Ave., in Fort Lauderdale. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday (no evening performance April 6). Tickets cost $35. To order, call 954-610-7263 go to ThinkingCapTheatre.com.