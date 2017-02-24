Street art makes a splash in Lake Worth

This weekend in downtown Lake Worth, the intersection of Lucerne Avenue and L Street will be distinguished by a massive trench in the road, filled with iron workers eating lunch along a metal crossbeam.

The trench is a three-dimensional chalk-art mural created by Hector Diaz and Ken Mullen, aka the Chalk Guys, a longtime West Palm Beach team whose new work will debut during the Lake Worth Street Painting Festival Feb. 25-26. Measuring 22-by-25 feet, the eye-popping mural is a re-creation of the iconic 1932 portrait of 11 Depression-era iron workers lunching atop the unfinished 30 Rockefeller Plaza, suspended over a hazy urban abyss of Manhattan skyscrapers.

“It’ll be like someone carved this massive hole into the street, and there’s an entirely new city below,” Diaz, 45, says of the mural, which he and Mullen began drawing Friday morning. “[The workers are] not strapped in. They’re not safe. It reminds me of a simpler time, where there weren’t safety nets and political correctness like the world we live in now.”

About 100,000 people visited the Lake Worth Street Painting Festival in 2016, according to organizers.

This weekend, the Chalk Guys will join roughly 600 artists who will transform downtown Lake Worth into a pop-up art gallery, scratching more than 280 chalk drawings on the pavement between Federal Highway and H Street and between First Avenue South and Second Avenue North.

The chalk art, of course, is only temporary: The first rain showers following the festival will wash away every street mural, so artists never grow too attached, says Maryanne Webber, the Street Painting Festival’s longtime organizer.

“That’s what photographs are for,” Webber says. “The paintings wash away, and then they move on. That’s the beauty of it. It’s all ephemeral. The photos are what preserve the images.”

As a companion to the festival, the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County will showcase “Scenes on the Street,” a photo exhibit of bygone chalk art from the past 16 years. The exhibit will close March 3. Also new this year: Muralists will paint a pair of 20-by-20-foot shipping containers wrapped in plywood at the intersection of South J Street and Lake Avenue.

The chalky gathering, which is modeled after the I Madonnari chalk festival in Santa Barbara, Calif., will also feature a jazzy bill of music acts in the city’s Cultural Plaza, including Les Nuages, Longineu Parsons Ensemble, Nicholas Marks and Diogo Brown.

The Lake Worth Street Painting Festival will take place 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, and Sunday, Feb. 26, along Lake and Lucerne avenues between Federal Highway and H Street and between First Avenue South and Second Avenue North. Free admission. Free shuttles will transport visitors parking at Palm Beach State College on Congress Avenue and from the Lake Worth Tri-Rail station. Go to StreetPaintingFestivalInc.org.

