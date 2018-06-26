Coming to South Florida stages: 'Bring It! Live,' ' Cabaret' and 'Breaking Up Is Hard To Do'

Florida Atlantic University will present this musical, which first played Broadway in 1966 and won eight Tony Awards. In 1972, the Bob Fosse-directed film won eight Academy Awards, including Best Actress for Liza Minnelli. In recent times, the Manhattan-based Roundabout Theatre Company’s 1998 revival, which won four Tonys, has toured extensively. Despite all the different versions, the story is essentially the same. The show is centered on the Kit Kat Klub, a decadent nightspot in pre-WWII Berlin. As the Nazis begin their rise to power, politics creep into the lives of not only the nightclub performers but also the lives of their friends and neighbors. The show’s score by John Kander and the late Fred Ebb includes “Don't Tell Mama,” “Money,” “Willkommen” and the title song.
When: July 6-22; 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays (additional 7 p.m. shows Sunday, July 15 as well as Wednesday, July 18); 2 p.m. matinees Saturdays and Sundays
Where: FAU’s Studio One Theatre, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton
Neil Sedaka’s songbook — with such hits as “Where the Boys Are,” “Sweet Sixteen,” “Calendar Girl,” “Love Will Keep Us Together” and the title song — are featured in a new jukebox musical. In the musical comedy, it’s 1960 and a Labor Day weekend at a Catskills resort turns into a round robin of romance.
When: July 6-Aug. 12; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. matinees Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays
Where: Stage Door Theatre, 8036 W. Sample Road, Margate