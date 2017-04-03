Video: Nicole Miller fashion show

Fashion designer Nicole Miller — who has dressed the likes of Cyndi Lauper, Sheryl Crow, Eva Longoria and LeAnn Rimes — opened the Underground Lauderdale Fashion Weekend with a runway show Friday night in F.A.T. Village.

Although Miller is a well-established name, with her line sold in department stores and eponymous boutiques, the event itself was for up-and-coming designers. Nina Garcia, a judge on Lifetime TV’s “Project Runway” and fashion director for Marie Claire magazine, introduced the catwalk show.

At the Thursday night kick-off reception at the Ritz Carlton’s Burlock Coast, Miller explained her participation: “We have a mix of both the spring collection and the beach collection. So both of those things are a great fit for Fort Lauderdale because they’re very bright and colorful and easy to wear. And I know that the Fort Lauderdale fashion fan is very hip and I thought they would really get it.”

Nicole Miller (front row) Rod Stafford Hagwood / southflorida.com Fashion fans turned out for the opening runway show for Underground Lauderdale Fashion Weekend, a Nicole Miller fashion show staged in F.A.T. Village in downtown Fort Lauderdale on March 31. Fashion fans turned out for the opening runway show for Underground Lauderdale Fashion Weekend, a Nicole Miller fashion show staged in F.A.T. Village in downtown Fort Lauderdale on March 31. (Rod Stafford Hagwood / southflorida.com)

Nicole Miller (runway) Rod Stafford Hagwood / southflorida.com Fashion designer Nicole Miller opened Underground Lauderdale Fashion Weekend with a fashion show of her spring 2017 and 'La Plage' collections. The runway show was staged in F.A.T. Village in downtown Fort Lauderdale on March 31. Fashion designer Nicole Miller opened Underground Lauderdale Fashion Weekend with a fashion show of her spring 2017 and 'La Plage' collections. The runway show was staged in F.A.T. Village in downtown Fort Lauderdale on March 31. (Rod Stafford Hagwood / southflorida.com)

rhagwood@southflorida.com