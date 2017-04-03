Video: Nicole Miller fashion show

Fashion designer Nicole Miller — who has dressed the likes of Cyndi Lauper, Sheryl Crow, Eva Longoria and LeAnn Rimes — opened the Underground Lauderdale Fashion Weekend with a runway show Friday night in F.A.T. Village.
Although Miller is a well-established name, with her line sold in department stores and eponymous boutiques, the event itself was for up-and-coming designers. Nina Garcia, a judge on Lifetime TV’s “Project Runway” and fashion director for Marie Claire magazine, introduced the catwalk show.
At the Thursday night kick-off reception at the Ritz Carlton’s Burlock Coast, Miller explained her participation: “We have a mix of both the spring collection and the beach collection. So both of those things are a great fit for Fort Lauderdale because they’re very bright and colorful and easy to wear. And I know that the Fort Lauderdale fashion fan is very hip and I thought they would really get it.”