Underground Lauderdale Fashion Weekend to feature Nicole Miller and Susanne Bartsch

Fashion superstar Nicole Miller may be opening Underground Lauderdale Fashion Weekend, but the event is really about promoting up-and-coming fashion designers.

"We are also showcasing a group of emerging designers, several who are new to the business and far from mainstream commodities," program producer Ian Gerardexplains. "So they are not designers or looks that your average South Floridian is going to find at the local mall or department store."

The event is slated to take place in two parts. The first portion will be an all-day "Style Summit" 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Colonnade Outlets at Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise. The second portion — a series of runway shows, pop-up shops and parties — will be held March 30-April 2 in FAT Village in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Nicole Miller will open the catwalk shows with a presentation of her spring 2017 collection at 9 p.m. Friday, March 31.

Underground Lauderdale Fashion Weekend Nicole Miller / Courtesy Fashion designer Nicole Miller will open the runway portion of Underground Lauderdale Fashion Weekend (March 30-April 2) with a catwalk presentation of her spring 2017 collection on March 31 in FAT Village. Fashion designer Nicole Miller will open the runway portion of Underground Lauderdale Fashion Weekend (March 30-April 2) with a catwalk presentation of her spring 2017 collection on March 31 in FAT Village. (Nicole Miller / Courtesy) (Nicole Miller / Courtesy)

"My recent pre-fall collection really captured that New York downtown vibe, lots of darker colors and prints, and edgy," Miller says in an email. "When I think of fashion in Fort Lauderdale, it has to be a little lighter, a little more of a beach-town vibe. My spring 2017 line and 'La Plage' collections are both perfect for the Fort Lauderdale fashion audience. They're brighter, have beautiful embroideries and special details, and the La Plage line's swimwear is perfect for the location. I wanted to mix in some of my spring runway pieces, too, because the colors really work together, and the patterns are fun for the season and the location."

Event producer Susanne Bartsch will close the weekend with a finale party on April 1. The self-proclaimed "Queen of the Night" will also curate an avant-garde "art-a-porter" fashion show of seven wearable art designers from New York.

"We have two local South Florida designers: Ramona LaRue and Zoey Reva," Gerard says. "Zoey is the youngest and freshest of the talent. She launched her collection last year and, at the age of 20, will be presenting her first fashion show of feminine contemporary ready-to-wear. Ramona LaRue is designed by Arianne Brown, and she has been in business since 2008. She has four freestanding boutiques here in South Florida."

Caption Last 10 best picture Academy Award winners Every year, the winner of the best picture award is the last to be announcedHere are the last 10 best picture winners: Every year, the winner of the best picture award is the last to be announcedHere are the last 10 best picture winners: Caption Last 10 best picture Academy Award winners Every year, the winner of the best picture award is the last to be announcedHere are the last 10 best picture winners: Every year, the winner of the best picture award is the last to be announcedHere are the last 10 best picture winners: Caption Friday Flix: Marvel's "Doctor Strange" Kevin Frazier Reports Kevin Frazier Reports Caption Could “Moonlight” be “the greatest film made in or about South Florida”? Critics from the New York Times, Rolling Stone and the New Yorker have praised the movie "Moonlight." It tells the story of a boy who questions his sexuality while growing up in Liberty City. The creators of the film are from Liberty City. The film was shot in Miami, and it features local actors. Critics from the New York Times, Rolling Stone and the New Yorker have praised the movie "Moonlight." It tells the story of a boy who questions his sexuality while growing up in Liberty City. The creators of the film are from Liberty City. The film was shot in Miami, and it features local actors. Caption Designer Phillip Lim, Chef Dominique Crenn and Tap Dancer Savion Glover Co-Host LG Signature Launch Event in Rockefeller Center Consumers can enjoy fashion, food and art experiences from October 6th - 10th at the LG Signature Gallery Consumers can enjoy fashion, food and art experiences from October 6th - 10th at the LG Signature Gallery Caption Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders host annual Swimsuit Fashion Show and Calendar Unveiling The Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders hosted their annual Swimsuit Fashion Show and Calendar Unveiling at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday. The Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders hosted their annual Swimsuit Fashion Show and Calendar Unveiling at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday.

Gerard says designers from New York will include the Alice and Trixie label, designed by Angela George; the Descendants of Thieves, a contemporary menswear line; and Saunder, an edgy feminine line also showing a few menswear looks. And there will be some "see now, buy now" collection available in a Fashion Marketplace component of the program (or locally at retailers or online).

"We have made sure that several of the designers selected have looks and portions of their collection that speak to the boho-chic style that helps define Fort Lauderdale fashion," Gerard says. "That style is represented in contemporary, ready-to-wear collections, with a dash of resort thrown in. We are purposely avoiding straight swimwear lines, as swimwear is truly a defining genre for Miami and its well-known Swim Wee,k and thus already is accessible to consumers."

He continues: "Overall, we have sought to serve as a showcase for both the Fort Lauderdale fashion sense and also to introduce other fashion styles, that while they may not be the current vibe for Fort Lauderdale, we believe that those who live here would love to experience firsthand and to know what else is going on in the world of fashion, especially the country's fashion capital, New York City."

Underground Lauderdale Fashion Weekend will begin 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 28 with a Style Summit at the Collonnade Outlets at Sawgrass Mills (near the Burberry store), 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., in Sunrise. Admission is free.

The fashion show portion of Underground Lauderdale Fashion Weekend will take place March 30-April 2 at 519-523 NW First Ave., in FAT Village in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Tickets cost $25-$275. Special passes cost from $60 to $295. To order, go to UndergroundLauderdaleFashionWeekend.com.