Searching for Elizabeth Taylor at NSU Art Museum

When photographer Catherine Opie visited the Bel-Air, Calif., residence of Elizabeth Taylor in late 2010, the Hollywood icon rarely left her bedroom, leaving Opie with unfettered access to the luxurious home. Opie left the actress and philanthropist alone. She wasn’t there to photograph Taylor, but rather her luxurious lifestyle: the couture dresses, sequined coats, Cartier diamond necklaces, furs and Oscar statuettes, all nestled on shelves and tables around the posh estate.

For her project “400 Nimes Road,” the Los Angeles-based artist spent six months photographing Taylor’s home before and after the actress’ death in March 2011. Fifty of those images are on display at the NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale. Opie, who never met Taylor , sought to capture Taylor’s essence through her keepsakes and private spaces.

Like every image in this exhibition, Catherine Opie's photograph "Trophy Room" was taken at the Bel-Air, Calif., home of Elizabeth Taylor. Catherine Opie / Courtesy Like every image in this exhibition, Catherine Opie's photograph "Trophy Room" was taken at the Bel-Air, Calif., home of Elizabeth Taylor. Like every image in this exhibition, Catherine Opie's photograph "Trophy Room" was taken at the Bel-Air, Calif., home of Elizabeth Taylor. (Catherine Opie / Courtesy)

“Her aura is everywhere,” NSU Art Museum director Bonnie Clearwater says during a recent tour of the exhibit. “It’s about how she lived, what she touched, the detail of cushions in the house, which still have Taylor’s imprint on it.”

Clearwater’s connection with Opie dates to the 1990s, when she operated the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami. She says she was drawn to Opie’s catalog of humanizing portraits, which have included surfers, lesbian families, high school football players and people at Tea Party rallies.

A similar intimacy is present in Opie’s still lifes. In the museum’s second-floor gallery, her photographs roam through Taylor’s collection of handbags, neatly arranged in rows of black, red and yellow. In “Fang and Chanel,” Taylor’s cat is shown sniffing a row of the star’s champagne-colored Chanel high heels. “Family Photos” lingers on one of Taylor’s dressers, on which are framed photos of the actress and her children; a Faberge egg; a Snow White figurine and — dead center in the image — a candy-colored portrait of Taylor by Andy Warhol. (The Warhol reappears in another photograph, with Opie reflected in the image.)

Only once did Taylor suggest which mementos to photograph: a white Christmas ornament, glittering from a tree in the estate’s back yard. During an artist talk recorded at the museum in February between Clearwater and Opie, the photographer said she recalls Taylor shouting about the ornament through her bedroom curtains.

With photographs such as "Holiday Ornament" and others, Catherine Opie aims to create a portrait of Elizabeth Taylor through her personal space and mementos. Catherine Opie / Courtesy With photographs such as "Holiday Ornament" and others, Catherine Opie aims to create a portrait of Elizabeth Taylor through her personal space and mementos. With photographs such as "Holiday Ornament" and others, Catherine Opie aims to create a portrait of Elizabeth Taylor through her personal space and mementos. (Catherine Opie / Courtesy)

“That was the closest I came to meeting her,” Opie said of the encounter. “I never asked to meet her. I thought that would have been rude. The plan was that Elizabeth would meet me after I finished. Therefore, I never felt any urgency to meet her.”

After Taylor’s death, Opie continued to photograph the celebrity’s belongings, bearing witness as workers packaged diamond tiaras, brooches and brocades into suitcases bound for auction houses. In the photograph “Jewelry Boxes #2,” a mountain of jewelry gleams from one suitcase in the photo’s top frame. Opie’s camera fixates on a nearby pile of slightly tattered jewelry boxes, each with handwritten labels such as “Michael Jackson gold and diamond brooch” and “Taj Mahal diamond necklace.”

“When I saw the Cartier boxes she left behind, I thought, ‘Is that all we are? An accumulation of pretty boxes?’ ” Clearwater says. “A Hollywood legend gives back to humanity, gave so much to AIDS research, and this is it? You never feel that Cathy is condemning or worshiping Elizabeth Taylor’s lifestyle. She’s fixated on capturing her clothes and friendships. It’s what makes her human, and takes her out of the legend.”

“Catherine Opie: 700 Nimes Road” is on view through June 18 at NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale, 1 E. Las Olas Blvd. Admission is $5-$12. Call 954-525-5500 or go to NSUArtMuseum.org.

pvalys@southflorida.com or 954-356-4364