Ticket alert: 'Something Rotten!' at Broward Center

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, for the touring production of "Something Rotten!" appearing March 21-April 2 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets cost $35-$110, with the club level costing $155.

The Broadway musical concluded its run on the Great White Way on Jan. 1, after 742 performances. In an unusual move, three leads from that production — Rob McClure, Adam Pascal and Josh Grisetti — will reprise their roles on the road tour.

The show is set in 1595 England and follows two brothers, Nick and Nigel Bottom (McClure and Grisetti, respectively), who are in a theatric throwdown with no less than William Shakespeare (Pascal). Along the way, "Something Rotten!" also manages to spoof just about every major musical over the past 50 years, from "South Pacific" to "Wicked."

Tickets will be sold at the Broward Center's box office at 201 SW Fifth Ave., in Fort Lauderdale. You may also call 954-462-0222 or go to BrowardCenter.org.