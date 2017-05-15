Gay-themed play 'Happy Ending' gets world premiere in Lauderdale

To define the new play “Happy Ending” too precisely is to give away all its sly little secrets.

So we really shouldn’t pin down whether the one-act getting a world premiere at Fort Lauderdale’s Empire Stage is a thriller, comedy, drama or sex romp (or all of those – wink, wink, nudge, nudge).

Christian Carroll / Courtesy Josh Berresford and Matthew Pappadia in "Happy Ending," at Fort Lauderdale's Empire Stage May 4-28. Josh Berresford and Matthew Pappadia in "Happy Ending," at Fort Lauderdale's Empire Stage May 4-28. (Christian Carroll / Courtesy)

What we can tell you without deflating the gay-themed work is that it has plenty of eye-popping nudity and oh-my-goodness sexual situations. But that will come as little surprise to those familiar with playwright Ronnie Larsen’s previous works (“Making Porn,” “All-Male Peep Show,” “My Boyfriend the Stripper”).

The story is simple, almost stripped bare. It's 2016 and Andy (Matthew Pappadia) has finally managed to scrimp and save enough to open his very own professional massage therapy studio. In walks Mr. Miller (Josh Berresford), a wound-tight and twitchy client there for his first-ever massage.

Christian Carroll / Courtesy Josh Berresford in "Happy Ending," at Fort Lauderdale's Empire Stage May 4-28. Josh Berresford in "Happy Ending," at Fort Lauderdale's Empire Stage May 4-28. (Christian Carroll / Courtesy)

For much of “Happy Ending,” the two rub each other the right way and the wrong way as Mr. Miller repeatedly steps over the line with probing questions and mixed signals. When he chillingly asserts, “I chose wisely” while gauging the situation, we’re not sure if he means Andy’s professionalism or something sinister. The psychological zigging and zagging between the two allows Larsen to weave in varied themes such as politics (tramping on Trump with some broadsided jabs), sexual orientation, economic class, social media and even discourses on Steely Dan and Adele.

As agendas seem to slip-slide in and out of the narrative, you can hardly be blamed for thinking, “Where is this going?” Just relax. “Happy Ending” does get there. It all comes spilling out in a nice little turn after about an hour, with no intermission.

Christian Carroll / Courtesy Matthew Pappadia in "Happy Ending," at Fort Lauderdale's Empire Stage May 4-28. Matthew Pappadia in "Happy Ending," at Fort Lauderdale's Empire Stage May 4-28. (Christian Carroll / Courtesy)

There are still some production glitches to be worked out. Even though the play feels slight, there are still pacing peccadilloes. And while Berresford and Pappadia both do a fine job of staying in the moment and – just as importantly – not telegraphing twists, they are helpless to contend with little character issues. For example, there is a passing nod to Andy being an OCD near freak, which is summarily dropped as soon as the punch line sort-kinda lands. And a comic bit involving lip syncing is hysterically funny, even if it is incongruously campy for one of the characters.

Having said that, handsomely produced and brightly lit, the show looks great. And even with the picayune character hitches, Larsen’s script is scrubbed clean of tidy aphorisms and fall-back cliches that have peppered his previous works. His man-on-man milieu has a less strident ring to it here. With “Happy Ending” we can see that his predilection for gay sex is beginning to give way to something gay sexy.

“Happy Ending” runs through May 28 at Empire Stage, 1140 N. Flagler Drive, Fort Lauderdale. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays; 7 p.m. Fridays and 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $35 and $50. To order, call 954-826-8790 or go to RonnieLarsen.com.

rhagwood@southflorida.com