Costumes give 'Disney's The Little Mermaid' its splash

The problem is how to create the limitless world of an animated movie in the very real world of stage theater.

That’s what the producers of “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” had to contend with when bringing the 1989 film to Broadway in 2008. The road tour of the show plays Feb. 22-March 5 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale.

The answer was found in the costumes, the work of Mark Koss and Amy Clark.

“My mind went to Jamaican carnival and how do people dress for these beautiful occasions,” Koss recalls. “If you look at the carnival costumes, they are spectacular in the use of colors and textures. I started noticing a lot of carnival costumes, the architecture of them feels sort of fishlike. If you change the shape of the human being using backpacks and headdresses, you start to create the shapes of something that feels like it could be a deep-sea creature. And if you look at feathers, the way they float and bend in the air, it feels like a fish. That was the jumping-off point for me.”

“Disney’s The Little Mermaid” is based on the fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen, first published in 1837. The story tells of a young mermaid who makes huge sacrifices to experience love with a human prince on land. The musical’s score includes hits from the movie such as “Part of Your World” and “Under the Sea,” along with new songs from Alan Menken with lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater.

Scuttle (Jamie Torcellini), Ariel (Diana Huey), Flounder (Connor Russell), Sebastian (Melvin Abston) and Gulls (Venny Carranza, Michael McGurk, Marco Ramos) in "Disney's The Little Mermaid." Mark and Tracy Photography / Courtesy

But first, a little history on the costuming. For the Great White Way, Tatiana Noginova’s costume designs had everything from Heelys wheeled footwear and sprung-steel fishtails to give the illusion of underwater creatures. After that run ended, the show was re-imagined for a European tour in 2012.

“Glenn Casale is the director of this ‘Little Mermaid,’” Koss explains. “When he was doing the European tour, it was also decided to do the show for summer stock at [California Musical Theatre] in Sacramento. I lived in San Francisco, so they brought me on.”

A year later, that production, with some further tweaks, was mounted by New Jersey’s Paper Mill Playhouse.

“Amy Clark had worked there, and I never did,” Koss says. “She knows the ropes of that theater, and I knew the history of that ‘Little Mermaid.’ ”

The combined work of the two is what audiences have been seeing with this touring production (the costumes for the show’s humans are from the original Broadway staging). Casale’s version eschewed the wheels-based costumes and choreography for harness-helped flying movements to evoke swimming motions.

“I knew there had to be a certain design in order to make the choreography work and to make the floating and flying through the air … work,” Koss says. “We used Chinese silk to make it flow and look like what it feels to be underwater and to also dance. And also to hide their legs. That was very hard.”

And then, there was the challenge of camouflaging the harness for the wires used to float the performers above the stage.

“It was really complicated trying to cover all those things,” Koss continues. “Luckily, I think most of the audience going to see ‘The Little Mermaid’ understand that there’s stage magic, that to create the underwater world in that movie is impossible to re-create onstage. So … [director] Glenn starts the show with the audience seeing aerial flying, which they know means swimming. And that’s when we start to understand what this world is.”

And it’s Casale’s interpretation that resonated with Koss.

“Glenn was passionate about telling the story of a person who does not fit in,” Koss says. “I connected to that on a deep level. You strip away all the Disney things, and what you get is a really important, well-written story that we all relate to in a really, really beautiful way.”

“Disney’s The Little Mermaid” runs Feb. 22-March 5 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., in Fort Lauderdale. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays (and Tuesday, Feb. 28); 6:30 p.m. Sundays; 2 p.m. matinees Saturdays (and Thursday, Feb. 23); and 1 p.m. Sundays. Tickets cost $35-$140. To order, call 954-462-0222 or go to BrowardCenter.org.

