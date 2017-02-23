Kids will love 'Disney's The Little Mermaid,' but what about you?

Of course, youngsters will be entranced by “Disney’s The Little Mermaid,” but what you really want to know is what about anyone old enough to order a cocktail at the bar at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, where the musical comedy has an 11-day run?

Tempting as it is to answer with a snarky, “Visit said bar before curtain AND during intermission,” more prudent advice would be: Focus on the vibrant costumes, the plushly lit scenery, performers “floating” above the stage and the sugarcoated singing, and you should be just fine.

It’s not that the show is bad. It isn’t (even if the big production number, “Under the Sea,” has some muddy vocals). But unlike Disney’s other transfers from animated movie to stage musical — such as “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Lion King” and “Aladdin” — “Mermaid” struggles to immerse us into its world. It must be said that Amy Clark’s and Mark Koss’ costume designs get an A for effort when it comes to mimicking animation’s ability to whimsically defy physics and evoke a water world.

Brandon Roach plays Flotsam, Jennifer Allen plays Ursula and Frederick Hagreen plays Jetsam in "Disney's The Little Mermaid."

For the preteen audience, which is clearly the target demographic, the important thing is that the story is essentially the same. A young, headstrong mermaid named Ariel (Diana Huey) falls in love with Prince Eric (Matthew Kacergis). Since he is a human, her father, King Triton (Steve Blanchard), is dead set against any interspecies romance and assigns his adviser, the crab Sebastian (Melvin Abston), to watch her closely. Despite Sebastian’s best efforts, Ariel swims into dangerous waters when she makes a deal with sea witch Ursula (Jennifer Allen) to exchange her fins for legs and be with her true love. For fans of the film, the stage production’s ending is underwhelming and even incoherent.

Matthew Kacergis star as Prince Eric in "Disney's The Little Mermaid."

Just short of 2 ½ hours, “The Little Mermaid” offers serviceable storytelling complete with a tsunami of fishy puns and broad Punch and Judy-like set pieces.The cast is paddling as hard as they can. Even the most steadfastly resistant old fogey’s eyes will unglaze when Ursula and Sebastian steal the show. And yet adults will be left with the feeling that all the parts to make a winning musical seem to be there, but somehow things just never seem to go swimmingly for more than a few minutes.

“Disney’s The Little Mermaid” runs through March 5 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., in Fort Lauderdale. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays (and Tuesday, Feb. 28); 6:30 p.m. Sundays; 2 p.m. matinees Saturdays and 1 p.m. Sundays. Tickets cost $35-$140. To order, call 954-462-0222 or go to BrowardCenter.org.

