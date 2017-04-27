Review: 'Matilda the Musical' gets all the kids right

There are some moments, small but important, that “Matilda the Musical” gets absolutely right.

Let’s count them off.

1. There’s the way the show portrays children fidgeting when they’re not thinking and being perfectly still when they are.

2. There’s the way the kids hear everything the adults say, but don’t react right away.

3. There’s the undercurrent winding through much of the musical-comedy about how tykes yearn for dignity.

The Broadway touring company of "Matilda the Musical," which runs through May 7 at the Broward Cente Joan Marcus / Courtesy The Broadway touring company of "Matilda the Musical," which runs through May 7 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale. The Broadway touring company of "Matilda the Musical," which runs through May 7 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale. (Joan Marcus / Courtesy)

But most of all, this four-time Tony Award winner appearing through May 7 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts totally gets how youngsters like stories that are far more dark than their parents might think they will.

But “Matilda the Musical” will not be everyone’s cup of tea. “Annie” it ain’t.

Adapted from Roald Dahl’s 1988 children’s book (which was made into a movie in 1996), the stage musical boasts a terrific score. It captures the droll and morbid feel of the British author’s work, even if many of the songs are densely packed with lyrics, spilling out in torrents that are occasionally difficult to decipher. It’s up for debate whether that it because of the verbosity, sound design or the English accents.

The show’s book is also so jam-packed that the story seems in a rush to tie up the ends after 2 1/2 hours (with a 15-minute intermission), although the way it does is rather ingenious.

“Matilda the Musical” follows the adventures of the titular character (played alternately by Jaime MacLean, Jenna Weir and Gabby Gutierrez), a genius of a 5-year-old who has to use her smarts to navigate the injustices of childhood. “That’s not right,” Matilda Wormwood keeps saying, but she often is on her own. She certainly gets no support from her unscrupulous used car salesman father, Mr. Wormwood (Matt Harrington). Mrs.Wormwood (Darcy Stewart) is a gold digger more intent on competing in ballroom-dancing championships than raising a daughter.

While her family endlessly watches television, Matilda steals away to the public library, where she reads voraciously and entertains the librarian with macabre stories she seems to be making up on the fly. As more punishment than child development, Matilda is sent to school. During the first terrifying day — after all, the school’s motto “Bambinatum est maggitum” translates from Latin into “Children are maggots” — Matilda manages to impress her sweet and meek teacher Miss Honey (Jennifer Bowles) and run afoul of the malicious and abusive school headmistress, Miss Trunchbull (Dan Chameroy in hilarious drag). Matilda uses her considerable gifts to outwit the dullard adults and makes things right.

The production is precise, and the staging is pristine. The cast, all fine singers, execute the choreography with calisthenic zeal. As a paean to the power of storytelling, it’s hard to find glaring fault with the show. Those who are charmed by it could mount as valid an argument as those who have a disinclination for its cheeky milieu. It is also possible that their opinion would hinge on just how much of the show they actually heard.

“Matilda the Musical” runs through May 7 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., in Fort Lauderdale. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays (6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30), with 2 p.m. matinees Saturdays and 1 p.m. matinees Sundays. Tickets cost $35 to $145. To order, call 954-462-0222 or go to BrowardCenter.org.

