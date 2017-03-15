An oral history of 'Something Rotten,' the Broadway hit coming to the Broward Center

“Something Rotten!” is that rare thing: an original musical comedy. The show — about two brothers in 1595 who are trying to outdo Shakespeare on the theater scene and, along the way, invent the musical — isn’t a Broadway-tized version of a book, a movie or a jukebox of genre-defining hit songs.

So audiences may be unfamiliar with the touring production coming March 21-April 2 to Fort Lauderdale.

To remedy that, we talked to the creative team, which includes brothers Wayne (music and lyrics) and Karey Kirkpatrick (book, music and lyrics), Gregg Barnes (costume designer),John O’Farrell (book) and Kevin McCollum (producer).

Wayne Kirkpatrick is a Nashville-based songwriter who has composed hits for Little Big Town, Garth Brooks, Martina McBride and Bonnie Raitt.

Karey Kirkpatrick is a Los Angeles-based screenwriter whose credits include “James and the Giant Peach,” “Chicken Run,” “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” and “Over the Hedge” (which he also co-directed).

Barnes lives in New York, and has designed costumes for “Kinky Boots,” “Aladdin” and “Legally Blonde.” He has won Tony Awards for his work with “The Drowsy Chaperone” and “Follies.”

O’Farrell is in London and answered our questions via email. He is an author with five best-selling novels, both fiction and nonfiction. He is also known for comedy scripts he’s written for British TV shows as well as for contributing to the screenplay for the movie “Chicken Run.”

What was the genesis of the show’s idea?

“It’s almost like it kind of oozed out of the earth somehow in our many conversations talking about wanting to write a musical. We were always sharing with each other ideas, whether it was a song idea or a movie idea. I’ve always been fascinated with historical figures and their impact on pop culture and culture at large. And [Karey Kirkpatrick] has a similar interest in that kind of thing. We always say we wish we had a better story about how this came about, but it was so incredibly organic.”

— Wayne Kirkpatrick

“Well, this idea is about 20 years old. I wish we could pinpoint the precise moment that it all happened, because we get asked this a lot. … It was one of those ‘what if’ situations. We were wondering what it would be like to be a writer … in the shadow of Shakespeare. What if the writing community back then — Marlowe and Middleton and Shakespeare — what if it were like Hollywood or Broadway in the 1930s and everyone had an agent like William Morris and they had attorneys? There were a lot of idiosyncratic jokes that we played with from early on, but always with that idea: We all have people in our lives that get all the credit and glory and all the fame and the prestige while we’re struggling away. And what would you do to beat Shakespeare at his game?”

— Karey Kirkpatrick

“John came on board. We had worked together on ‘Chicken Run.’ In February 2011, we pitched again to Kevin. He said, ‘I think I know just the right director,’ and he literally picked up the phone and called Casey Nicholaw. We came in the next day and pitched to him, and by the end of the day he said, ‘Let’s do it.’ I remember afterward calling my wife back in L.A. and saying, ‘Well, the Book of Mormon director is doing it.’ ”

— Karey Kirkpatrick

The cast of the "Something Rotten!" national tour, playing Fort Lauderdale's Broward Center for the Performing Arts March 21-April 2. Jeremy Daniel / Courtesy

How did you get “Something Rotten!” to Broadway?

“Well, I knew Kevin [McCollum]. We went to film school together. In ’96, he invited me to a tech rehearsal to a little-known musical he was doing called ‘Rent.’ Right after we saw that tech rehearsal, we kind of mentioned that we had an idea for a musical, and he said his door was always open. That was 1996, and we didn’t pitch it to him until 2010. We had about five songs. To his credit he said, ‘I think you’ve got something here.’ ”

— Karey Kirkpatrick

“And then, we started seriously writing it. The 15 years or so that we had discussed it, [all the ideas] were all just like snippets of what something could be. It was just hanging out there without a lot of shape to it other than the basic tent pole: two brothers trying to get a hit in the shadow of a guy who everything he writes turns into gold. The other tent pole was Nostradamus trying to predict the future of theater.”

— Wayne Kirkpatrick

“Wayne and I had over 50 songs. [Casey Nicholaw] helped shape it, and we did three table reads and one lab [where the show was staged]. That was the end of 2014. It was supposed to go out of town in Seattle. But the chemistry of the cast was working so great, so they decided let’s go with them into a Broadway theater. If we did the out-of-town tryout, we would have lost some people. It was risky, especially with a new, unknown title. But Kevin is a risk-taker.”

— Karey Kirkpatrick

“We had a great company. The name of my company is Alchemation. It’s really my philosophy, alchemy … and we sort of said, ‘It’s ready.’ Now, should we go somewhere else and lose this company or come in [to Broadway] with this company? It was a touch choice, but we definitely talked about it. If I had waited, it would probably just now be coming in, you know, to get everyone to readjust their schedule.”

— Kevin McCollum

“[When told the musical would be produced], my first thought was, ‘You do realize we’ve never done this before?’ Everything we did was the first time we’ve ever done it. So we really didn’t realize how that profession worked from table read to workshop to whatever. We were like sponges soaking it all up. It was exciting and exhilarating and terrifying all at the same time.”

— Wayne Kirkpatrick

Autumn Hurlbert and Josh Grisetti star in "Something Rotten!" Jeremy Daniel / Courtesy

How close is the show we see today to the idea that you kicked around for years?

“In spirit and premise, it’s really close. There were some little plot deviations here and there, particularly with the female characters. We put a lot of work in the development of the female characters. It’s a male heavy show, partly because women were not allowed on the stage back then. We wanted to make sure our women characters were really strong. Those things definitely developed over the year, but it’s very much the idea we had.”

— Karey Kirkpatrick

“The basic idea was there of these two writers in the shadow of Shakespeare going to see Nostradamus to learn about musicals. But there were fundamental structural problems with it, that I am sure Karey and Wayne would have worked out on their own if I had never come along. We made the two writers brothers [Nick and Nigel Bottom, who run a theater troupe]. We made it so that only Nick visits Nostradamus, and keeps this a secret from Nigel. We had Nick go back a second time to Nostradamus when he gets desperate. That was actually a big structural change that I banged on about for ages! And we made Bea [Nick’s wife] a feminist who wants to be an actor. Also I said, ‘Write brilliant songs,’ and they did. But that was my suggestion.”