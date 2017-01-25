In 'Titanic: The Musical,' the iceberg cometh

Right away, with its swelling fanfares and traffic jam of characters, “Titanic: The Musical” gives you a sense of the epic.

The Slow Burn Theatre’s staging runs through Feb. 5 in the Amaturo Theatre at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale.

And if you rolled your eyes just reading the show’s title, you could hardly be blamed. But know this: The original Broadway production — which won five Tonys, including Best Musical when it bowed on Broadway in 1997 — has absolutely nothing to do with James Cameron’s blockbuster movie that came out that same year. No Rose. No Jack. No jaw-dropping special effects.

And yet (spoiler alert!), like a major plot point of the film, the ship does sink. And what the stage version has is a lush and soaring score by Maury Yeston, which the magnificent cast elevates to a goose-bump level. There is not a weak link anywhere onstage, including the lighting, costuming and scenery. Supporting the 20 cast members is a six-piece band in the pit. You may go in expecting unwieldy, but what you get is unforgettable.

Staged with savvy by director and choreographer Patrick Fitzwater, the various plots and subplots of the musical are weaved skillfully, unfolding a gripping story. It’s 1912, and the Titanic cruise ship is leaving England on its maiden voyage to New York.

Various characters, from first-class passengers to steerage, all reveal their dreams. All those dreams sink when the ship hits an iceberg. The book by Peter Stone stretches its velvet-gloved reach from the Edwardian era to the 21st century with its themes of immigration, class, technology and media.

Of course, “Titanic” is not a perfect show. If it were, Slow Burn would not be interested. The 7-year-old company has a reputation for polishing shows that got overshadowed or just had bad luck with original Broadway runs. While the score is tuneful, it is also tune full. There are many songs in the two-hour and 15-minute show (with an additional 15-minute intermission), and none of them will have you humming the melody as you leave the theater.

But while you are embedded in the show, it is impressive how this cast and crew give this old story a sense of urgency.

“Titanic: The Musical” runs through Feb. 5 at the Amaturo Theater in the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., in Fort Lauderdale. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, with 2 p.m. matinees Sundays. Tickets cost $47-$60. To order, call 954-462-0222 or go to BrowardCenter.org.