Is your preschooler ready to be in a Broadway show?

Is there a burgeoning starlet in your home?

The Broadway show “Waitress” is looking for two 4- or 5-year-old girls to perform the role of Lulu April 11-22 when the national tour plays the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale. That’s also where the auditions will be held Tuesday, March 6, from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m.

“I’m looking for girls who will bring an energetic, soulful and spunky presence to the show,” Susanna Wolk, the tour’s associate director, says in an email. “They should be confident, calm and able to take direction while helping us tell this joyful story.”

The musical is based on a 2007 movie of the same name. The lead character, Jenna, is a waitress in a small-town diner and an expert piemaker. Jenna dreams of getting out of a loveless marriage with her husband by winning a baking contest in a nearby county. She also thinks the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at happiness. Without giving too much away, Lulu appears onstage late in the second act.

“No preparation is necessary,” Wolk says. “In the audition, we'll ask them some questions to get to know them and get a sense of their personalities. And then, we'll teach them some of the staging from the show.”

The role calls for girls between the ages of 4 and 5, but no older than 5 years and 3 months. The girls must be shorter than 4 feet 2 inches tall.

Auditions are by appointment only. Space is limited to the first 60 applicants who sign up. To fill out an application, go to FortLauderdale.Broadway.com/WaitressAudition.

Parents or guardians who wish to have their girls try out at the Broward Center (201 SW Fifth Ave.) should enter through the backstage door. To get there from Broward Boulevard, turn south onto Southwest Seventh Avenue (also called Avenue of the Arts) and then at the second stoplight turn left at West Las Olas Boulevard. Take an immediate left into the backstage parking lot. At the security gate, push the buzzer and identify yourself to the guard.

