Video: Fashion show benefit for Big Brothers Big Sisters

It was a catwalk for a cause at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County fundraiser titled “LittleBig GlamSlam Fashion Show”

The event, held July 19 at the Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach, was emceed by WPLG Local 10 anchor and health reporter Kristi Krueger. Krueger is a former Big Sister.

“We’re just thrilled that this first-time event was over-the-top successful,” said Ana M. Cedeno, president and CEO of BBBS of Broward County. “We nearly tripled our fundraising goal.”

In total, the evening raised $55,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County’s BankUnited Legacy Scholarship Fund, which offers higher education and vocational opportunities for Big Brothers Big Sisters’ kids.

Kara Starzyk / Courtesy Jessica Urbanski and Yolianye on the runway at the "LittleBig GlamSlam Fashion Show" for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward. Jessica Urbanski and Yolianye on the runway at the "LittleBig GlamSlam Fashion Show" for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward. (Kara Starzyk / Courtesy)

Cedeno said shortly before the event started: “This show was sort of our brainchild of bringing together fun, fashion, fundraising and doing it all for a purpose, and that’s to have fun and raise money and help kids.”

Adult, teen and child models wore clothing on the runway from the Adrianna Papell designer label, Fort Lauderdale’s Morph Clothing and Miami’s Cubavera (for the guys).

Kara Starzyk / Courtesy The Heroes of Hip Hop youth dance troupe performed at the "LittleBig GlamSlam Fashion Show" for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward. The Heroes of Hip Hop youth dance troupe performed at the "LittleBig GlamSlam Fashion Show" for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward. (Kara Starzyk / Courtesy)

J. McLaughlin on Las Olas Boulevard donated two looks for the women. Cooper City’s Academy of Glam did the hair and makeup.

There was also a performance by the Heroes of Hip Hop, a youth dance troupe.

rhagwood@southflorida.com