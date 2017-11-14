Drag queen supper club celebrates 10 years in Lauderdale | Video

Billed as “the ultimate in drag dining,” Lips Fort Lauderdale celebrated its 10th anniversary with a cocktail party for 250 guests and a show that featured its cast of female impersonators.

At Lips, the faux females are not only onstage in the Vegas-style revue, they are food servers as well. The formula has expanded into a multi-city chain.

Rod Stafford Hagwood / southflorida.com One of the cast members of Lips Fort Lauderdale, the supper club featuring female impersonators. Billed as "the ultimate in drag dining," Lips celebrated its 10th anniversary with a cocktail party and show. One of the cast members of Lips Fort Lauderdale, the supper club featuring female impersonators. Billed as "the ultimate in drag dining," Lips celebrated its 10th anniversary with a cocktail party and show. (Rod Stafford Hagwood / southflorida.com)

“You know, 80 percent of restaurants close within two years,” said Mitch Albert, one of the Lips partners. “We’ve been here 10 years, 19 in San Diego, 21 in New York, [four in] Atlanta, so we must be doing something right.”

There are plans to open a location in Chicago in 2018. Lips offers drag entertainment six nights of the week and Sunday afternoon:

• Tuesday — Game Night with Twa La Rouge

• Wednesday — Bitchy Bingo with Misty Eyez

• Thursday — Dinner with the Divas (celebrity impersonations)

• Friday — Glitz and Glam (two shows)

• Saturday — Glitz and Glam (two shows) as well as Taboo at midnight.

• Sunday — Gospel Brunch (two shows) and Dinner with the Divas

Lips is located at 1421 E. Oakland Park Blvd., Oakland Park. For more information, call 954-567-0987 or go to LIPSusa.com or FLAdragshow.com.

