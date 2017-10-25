'Diva Whisperer' Richard Jay-Alexander opens conversation series in Miami Beach

Theater director, producer and all-around impresario Richard Jay-Alexander has worked with showbiz legends Barbra Streisand, Bette Midler, Julie Andrews, Kristin Chenoweth and Bernadette Peters.

“They call me the Diva Whisperer in social media,” Jay-Alexander, 64, says from his home in Miami Beach. “I look at the roster of stars, and I guess I understand it.”

You can hear him dish about those bold-faced names and more at “A Conversation With … Richard Jay-Alexander,” a live interview and Q and A session taking place Oct. 26 at the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU in Miami Beach. Jay-Alexander’s appearance will launch the onstage conversation series with local A-listers, which organizers say will also include film director Brett Ratner (“Rush Hour,” “Horrible Bosses”) and documentarian Billy Corben (“Cocaine Cowboys,” “Dawg Fight”) sometime in early 2018. Each event will have a different person facilitating the conversation. In Jay-Alexander’s case, the one-on-one will be with his longtime friend Lee Brian Schrager, the founder of the South Beach Wine and Food Festival.

Richard Jay-Alexander / Courtesy From Bette Midler's "Kiss My Brass!" tour: (left to right) Larry Magid, Marty Hom, Bette Midler, Toni Basil, Richard Jay-Alexander and Eric Kornfeld. From Bette Midler's "Kiss My Brass!" tour: (left to right) Larry Magid, Marty Hom, Bette Midler, Toni Basil, Richard Jay-Alexander and Eric Kornfeld. (Richard Jay-Alexander / Courtesy)

“I liked that it was a conversation as opposed to just a lecture,” says Susan Gladstone, director of the museum. “The 92nd Street Y has been doing this for some time in New York City, so the concept is very well known there. It’s a concept I always thought was very interesting.”

Gladstone says they gave the idea a trial run in April with a conversation between George Feldenkreis, CEO of Miami-based apparel giant Perry Ellis International, and FIU president Mark Rosenberg. “It was very successful and I thought we could continue,” Gladstone says. “Richard Jay-Alexander was here for an exhibit, and I had worked for many years for the Wine and Food Festival and presented the idea to Lee and Richard, and they were both excited about the concept.”

Richard Jay-Alexander / Courtesy Joel Grey, Bernadette Peters, Richard Jay-Alexander and the late Elaine Stritch at a luncheon. Joel Grey, Bernadette Peters, Richard Jay-Alexander and the late Elaine Stritch at a luncheon. (Richard Jay-Alexander / Courtesy)

Then, Jay-Alexander remembers, he and Schrager had dinner together in order to bat around a few topics and try some questions and answers. “Finally, I just said, ‘Surprise me.’ I did promise Lee that I will answer the Q and A with the audience. That may be a little bit more filtered. Who knows?”

Jay-Alexander started his career on the stage as an actor, dancer and singer, appearing in “Zoot Suit” and “Amadeus” on Broadway. In order to get an extra $35 in his paycheck during the run of “Amadeus” in the early 1980s, he added “second assistant stage manager” to his contract on the advice of a friend. “I became fascinated by the craft of putting the shows together and got offered to direct the tours,” he recalls.

About the same time, Tommy Tune was appearing in “My One and Only,” which Tune also directed. The showman encouraged Jay-Alexander to follow his career path, from appearing in shows to directing them. “We were at Sardi’s in between shows,” Jay-Alexander recalls, “and he said, ‘Look, after I won the Tony for ‘Seesaw’ I couldn’t get arrested, until I directed ‘The Club.’ When a window opens, you know?’ And I took his advice.”

Richard Jay-Alexander / Courtesy Richard Jay-Alexander and Michael Arden, one of the four Broadway singers who joined the "Streisand" European Tour in 2007, at sound check in Vienna. Richard Jay-Alexander and Michael Arden, one of the four Broadway singers who joined the "Streisand" European Tour in 2007, at sound check in Vienna. (Richard Jay-Alexander / Courtesy)

He started directing national touring productions for the Shubert Organization, and in 1985 became a stage manager and dance captain for “Oliver!” and then “Song and Dance” on Broadway, the latter a show that starred Bernadette Peters, marking the beginning of a close friendship. “Bernadette Peters’ [1997 live album] at Carnegie Hall is where my entire career trajectory changes,” Jay-Alexander says. “All of a sudden, I was being chased like never before. I had cracked a nut.”

But before Jay-Alexander went on to produce albums and direct concert tours for stars such as Streisand, Peters, Midler, Chenoweth, Johnny Mathis and Ricky Martin, he directed tours of “Les Miserables” and served as executive producer of “Miss Saigon” on Broadway and the touring productions. Both of those shows came from producer Cameron Mackintosh (“Cats,” “The Phantom of the Opera, “Mary Poppins,” “Oliver!”). He also did “Five Guys Named Moe” and Stephen Sondheim’s “Putting It Together” which starred Julie Andrews off-Broadway at the Manhattan Theater Club. Along the way, Jay-Alexander was named executive director of Mackintosh’s North American operations.

It was during that time that he made Miami Beach one of his homes.

Richard Jay-Alexander / Courtesy Richard Jay-Alexander and Bernadette Peters on opening night of the revival of "Follies" in 2011. Richard Jay-Alexander and Bernadette Peters on opening night of the revival of "Follies" in 2011. (Richard Jay-Alexander / Courtesy)

“I bought this house 25 years ago,” Jay-Alexander says. “I had an apartment in New York, and I had a place in Los Angeles. I like it here. I guess it’s because I’m of Latin heritage, Spanish heritage, whatever. My mom was Cuban. My dad was Spanish. So three years ago, I got rid of L.A. and New York. One year, I was doing my taxes, and I realized I spent 11 days in New York City, and I was like, ‘Are you kidding?’ As you well know, everyone comes through Miami. Whether it’s the South Beach Wine and Food Festival or Art Basel, I don’t miss seeing anyone by living here. Here you can participate as much or as little as you like. In New York City, the pace is still grueling, and I’m getting older. I even love the humidity here. It’s good for your skin.”

So now this is his base, which proved convenient when he recently co-directed with Streisand her tour “The Music … the Mem’ries … the Magic,” which was filmed in December 2016 at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.

Richard Jay-Alexander / Courtesy Carlos Clemenz and Richard Jay-Alexander at the Film Society of Lincoln Center Chaplin Awards, which Jay-Alexander produces. Clemenz has been his assistant for the past two years at the awards. Carlos Clemenz and Richard Jay-Alexander at the Film Society of Lincoln Center Chaplin Awards, which Jay-Alexander produces. Clemenz has been his assistant for the past two years at the awards. (Richard Jay-Alexander / Courtesy)

We asked Jay-Alexander to play a word-association game with the names of Streisand and other stars he’s worked with over the years.

Barbra Streisand: “Wow. She’s my girl. Broadway’s greatest export. There will never be another career like Barbra Streisand. She hasn’t missed a musical step. Look at her accomplishments and activism. I loved working with her. She has one of the greatest work ethics ever. I mean, I’m prepared. I love to work. I hate to waste time. She’s the same. She’s passionate about everything. She has some of the brightest, blinding blue eyes. Working with her is one of the joys of my life. And then, she sings. I mean I love her without singing, but then she sings and sometimes I literally swoon and she starts laughing.”

Betty Buckley: “Striking, intelligent, durable, complicated, simultaneously dark and illuminating.”

Ricky Martin: “Sunny, magical, godlike, Marius. His Marius in ‘Les Miz’ forever changed the way I saw that role. I almost fainted, that’s how good he was. He’s just a big ball of light and love. I have such admiration and love for that boy that will not go away. What you see is what you get with him.”

Kristin Chenoweth: “So talented. I have to save her from herself. Gifted. Unique. 4 foot 11. Dynamic range. Complex. Funny. Can sing songs in any key.”

Bernadette Peters: “I owe everything to her. That Carnegie album is legendary with performers. You hear about it every day. I’m so excited about her going into ‘Hello Dolly.’ She’s a real Broadway star.”