Video: Art Basel dinner party in Miami Beach draws Leonardo DiCaprio, Paris Hilton

At the ultrahip Faena Hotel in Miami Beach, fashion-industry insider the Daily Front Row threw a dinner party on Dec. 6 for Act 1 magazine, a collectible art publication themed around Eva Peron and adopting stray dogs, which are both passions of Sebastian Faena.

Later in the evening Leonardo DiCaprio, Cindy Crawford, Paris Hilton, Rande Gerber, Jordan Barrett and Juan Gatti joined the Act 1 models Cami Morrone, Presley Gerber and Miles McMillan at the fete.

The party was presented by Lifewtr, a company that promotes artists, both on their bottle labels and at events such as Art Basel.

One of the artists featured by the bottled water brand, Adrienne Gaither from Washington, D.C., talked about being at Art Basel: “I’m seeing a totally different side of the art world as opposed to my day to day. And I really appreciate that experience. It’s opening me up to being more vulnerable and take chances and get comfortable with small talk, which I really don’t like.”

