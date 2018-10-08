Miami theater tickets for $5? Here's how teens and young adults can score them

People between the ages of 13 and 22 can get $5 tickets to a host of performing-arts shows, museum exhibits and regional attractions through the Culture Shock Miami offer. Even an accompanying person, under or over the age requirement, can get the discounted rate.

Why they do it

“By offering tickets at an affordable price, Culture Shock Miami is introducing the next generation of art enthusiasts to the diverse entertainment options that South Florida has to offer,” explains Mary-Margaret Dale, cultural projects administrator for the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, which administers Culture Shock Miami. “Imagine, a family of four with two teens can go to the theater for less than the price of going to the movies. Research shows that most people begin their appreciation for the arts at a young age. We want to make sure that opportunities to experience live performances and cultural events are available to everyone.”

What’s included

Tickets and admission are being offered by Actors’ Playhouse, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, Coconut Grove Arts Festival, Dranoff 2 Piano Foundation, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, Florida Grand Opera, Florida International University, FUNDarte, GableStage, Lowe Art Museum, Miami City Ballet, Miami-Dade County Auditorium, Miami Symphony Orchestra, New World Symphony, Perez Art Museum Miami, Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, Vizcaya Museum and Gardens and Zoo Miami.

How to get tickets

Teenagers who don’t have their own credit card need to get permission to use a parent’s or a guardian’s. Go to CultureShockMiami.com and order the tickets. Print the emailed confirmation. Take the confirmation and ID with proof of age to the venue. Make sure to arrive at least 30 minutes before the show begins.

Forms of ID accepted at box offices include:

• Government-issued ID such as a driver’s license, state ID card, birth certificate or passport

• School-issued student ID

• Report card that indicates teenager or young adult is between the ages of 13-22

• Printout from school’s parent/student portal or online school that displays student’s name, birth date and grade level

For museums and attractions, tickets are valid for one visit the month of purchase. People attending Zoo Miami who are using a college ID must also present another form of ID that shows proof of age. This only applies to Zoo Miami.

For more information, call 305-375-1949 or go to CultureShockMiami.com.

