13 fashion events you can go to during Miami Swim Week

Most of the events going on during Miami Swim Week, a series of fashion shows, product launches and after-parties, are serving major “sorry-you’re-not-on-the-list” shade.
But we got you. Here is a roundup of events open to the public.
Orianne Collins Concept Store
This event is a shopping preview for swimwear collections from Bianca Coletti, KRELwear and Keva J and Swerdroe: Art to Wear by Ariel. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Little Dreams Foundation.
When: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, July 18
Where: OC Concept Store, 4218 NE Second Ave., Miami.
Cost: Free, but guests must RSVP via email.
Contact: OCConcept@TaraInk.com
Freehand Miami
This trendy hostel is hosting a series of events, all of them free and open to the public.
6-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, is the KREL Luau Resort Fashion Presentation, featuring the knit designs of Miami designer Karelle Levy, at the Broken Shaker bar in the hostel. There will be a pop-up shop and a knitting workshop.
8 p.m.-midnight on Thursday, July 20, is the DIVE Swim Week Pool Party hosted by gender fluid performance artist Mthr Trsa and featring Dani Champagne and beats by Get Face.
9:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, is Saturday Morning Detox Yoga, which will start in the lobby and then move to the beach on 29th Street.
2-6 p.m. Saturday, July 22, is Hot Girls Eating Pizza. This started out as a joke by party host Marta Freedman on Instagram to get over a bad romance breakup. Now it’s baked pizza by the pool and vino from the Drop Wine at the Broken Shaker bar. Deejay Alise Longyu brings the beats.
1 p.m. on July 23 is the fourth annual Shaker Sunday Swim Week BBQ where participants are encouraged to wear the new swimwear picked up during the week. Sun Bum Suncreen will have some give-aways and there will be Peroni Nastro Azzurro drink specials. Deejays include Brother Dan, Tony Disco, Deejay Ray and Klauss.
Where: 2727 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach.
Cost: Free, but guests must RSVP online
Contact: FreehandHotels.com/miami (click on “Events & Activities” on left side of page)
Peroni Presents Emerging Designers
Italy’s brewery brand Peroni Nastro Azzurro will once again host the 6th Annual Emerging Designer Series with a runway show and design contest of up-and-coming designers
When: 8 p.m. Thursday, July 20
Where: Nautilus South Beach, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Cost: Free, but guests must RSVP online. Must be 21 or over to attend.
Contact: Eventbrite.com
Wall Miami
Wall starts things off with a kickoff party featuring rapper Wale on Thursday, July 20. Then there is a fashion show of Hot As Hell’s new summer swimwear collection. That show is part of Wall’s eight-year anniversary, so the ‘70s “Boogie Nights”-themed evening hosted by Off The Rails Magazine will also have Solid Gold dancers on roller skates, Magic 8 balls and plenty of afros.
When: Doors open at 11:30 p.m.
Kickoff party Thursday, July 20
Hot As Hell fashion show, Saturday, July 22
Where: 2201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach
Cost: Cover charge
Contact: WallMiami.com
Rosé Runway
It’s bubbles, bites and bikinis with a runway show of swim and resort fashion from retailers at Brickell City Centre.
When: 6:30 p.m. cocktails and 7:30 p.m. runway presentation on Thursday, July 20
Where: Pool deck at Rise, 88 SW Seventh St., Miami
Cost: Free, but guests must RSVP via email.
Contact: BCC@TaraInk.com
Planet Fashion Shows
Media company Planet Fashion is having a three-night showcase of swimwear fashion shows with the likes of Versace, Cavalli and Dsquared2 as well as other national and local swim labels. Following each evening’s show there will be an after-party at Hyde beach, the SLS’ indoor-outdoor hotel lounge. Go to PlanetFashionTV.com for a complete list of events.
When: Thursday-Saturday, July 20-22. Doors open nightly at 7 p.m.
Where: SLS South Beach and Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave, Miami Beach
Cost: Free, but guests must RSVP via email.
Contact: RSVP@PlanetFashionTV.com and PlanetFashionTv.com
DIVE Swim Week
This curated collaborative puts the spotlight on swimwear designers with an artistic edge. There is an opening party Thursday with a Gender Fluid Show hosted by drama queen Mrthr Thrsa and the main runway show is Friday with Tankovitz by Andrea Tankovitz unveiling the DUNAMIS swimwear collection. The evening will also include pop-up shops with Tankovitz, Seven Swim and Thesis Couture.
When: 9 p.m. Friday, July 21.
Where: The Broken Shaker at Freehand Miami, 2727 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach.
Cost: Free
Contact: DiveSwimWeek.com
Notte Di Nuotare
Italian brewery label Peroni Nastro Azzurro will present presentation featuring Lila Nikole and Ola Feroz swimwear by Jessica Garcia.
When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 21
Where: Espanola Way, between Washington and Pennsylvania avenues and 14th and 15th streets, Miami Beach
Cost: Free
Contact: PeroniItaly.com
Style Saves
For the last seven years this benefit fashion show has raised money for underprivileged students. This time around the runway – hosted by Rocky Barnes and Paulina Vega -- will feature looks from Alice + Olivia and iShine 365.
When: 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Friday, July 21
Where: The Setai hotel, 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Cost: $125 general admission (includes open bar by Tito's and Peroni)
Contact: StyleSaves.org
Ankara SWIM: African Runway Show and Pop-Up Shop
The South Florida-based event planning company promotes positivity of trend-savvy progressive people in the African diaspora. This year there will be an Africa Meets the Runway Showcase and an Ankara Delights Pop-Up Shop.
Runway show: 7 p.m. -12 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at 380 District, 380 NE 59th St., Miami. Cost: $40
Pop-up shop: 2-7 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at the Opac, 1074 NW 3rd Ave., Miami. Free to enter.
Contact: AnkaraSwim.com
Rockwell Miami
This nightspot is hosting several parties during Miami Swim Week, including the after-party for the Frankies Bikini and Lolli Swim fashion show (Saturday, July 22) and a finale party (Monday, July 24) with live installation of models by the Black Tape Project with Originator and artist Joel Alvarez.
When: Doors open at 11:30 each night.
Where: 743 Washington Ave., Miami Beach.
Cost: Free
Contact: for table reservation, email vip@rockwellmiami.com
Villa Azur’s Venezuela Fundraising Dinner and Fashion Show
This philanthropic fashion show benefits Fundacion Por Ti Mi Venezuela, which is a charity for at-risk children in Venezuela. The event -- champagne and canapes -- will also showcase the summer line of Venezuelan designer Sharon Osp.
When: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 23
Where: Villa Azur, 309 23rd St., Miami Beach
Cost: $80
Contact: VillaAzurMiami.com
Peroni Swim Week @East
Peroni and the retailers at Brickell City Centre are getting together for an event at EAST hotel. Beats will be by DJ YSL.
When: noon-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 23.
Where: EAST (the 5th Floor Pool and Deck area), Miami, 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami
Cost: Free, but guests must RSVP online.
Contact: Eventbrite.com