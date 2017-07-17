13 fashion events you can go to during Miami Swim Week

Most of the events going on during Miami Swim Week, a series of fashion shows, product launches and after-parties, are serving major “sorry-you’re-not-on-the-list” shade.

But we got you. Here is a roundup of events open to the public.

Orianne Collins Concept Store

This event is a shopping preview for swimwear collections from Bianca Coletti, KRELwear and Keva J and Swerdroe: Art to Wear by Ariel. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Little Dreams Foundation.

When: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, July 18

Where: OC Concept Store, 4218 NE Second Ave., Miami.

Cost: Free, but guests must RSVP via email.

Contact: OCConcept@TaraInk.com

Swim Week 2016 featured runway shows, trade shows and parties in Miami Beach.

Freehand Miami

This trendy hostel is hosting a series of events, all of them free and open to the public.

6-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, is the KREL Luau Resort Fashion Presentation, featuring the knit designs of Miami designer Karelle Levy, at the Broken Shaker bar in the hostel. There will be a pop-up shop and a knitting workshop.

8 p.m.-midnight on Thursday, July 20, is the DIVE Swim Week Pool Party hosted by gender fluid performance artist Mthr Trsa and featring Dani Champagne and beats by Get Face.

9:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, is Saturday Morning Detox Yoga, which will start in the lobby and then move to the beach on 29th Street.

2-6 p.m. Saturday, July 22, is Hot Girls Eating Pizza. This started out as a joke by party host Marta Freedman on Instagram to get over a bad romance breakup. Now it’s baked pizza by the pool and vino from the Drop Wine at the Broken Shaker bar. Deejay Alise Longyu brings the beats.

1 p.m. on July 23 is the fourth annual Shaker Sunday Swim Week BBQ where participants are encouraged to wear the new swimwear picked up during the week. Sun Bum Suncreen will have some give-aways and there will be Peroni Nastro Azzurro drink specials. Deejays include Brother Dan, Tony Disco, Deejay Ray and Klauss.

Where: 2727 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach.

Cost: Free, but guests must RSVP online

Contact: FreehandHotels.com/miami (click on “Events & Activities” on left side of page)

Peroni Presents Emerging Designers

Italy’s brewery brand Peroni Nastro Azzurro will once again host the 6th Annual Emerging Designer Series with a runway show and design contest of up-and-coming designers

When: 8 p.m. Thursday, July 20

Where: Nautilus South Beach, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Cost: Free, but guests must RSVP online. Must be 21 or over to attend.

Contact: Eventbrite.com

Wall Miami

Wall starts things off with a kickoff party featuring rapper Wale on Thursday, July 20. Then there is a fashion show of Hot As Hell’s new summer swimwear collection. That show is part of Wall’s eight-year anniversary, so the ‘70s “Boogie Nights”-themed evening hosted by Off The Rails Magazine will also have Solid Gold dancers on roller skates, Magic 8 balls and plenty of afros.

When: Doors open at 11:30 p.m.

Kickoff party Thursday, July 20

Hot As Hell fashion show, Saturday, July 22

Where: 2201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

Cost: Cover charge

Contact: WallMiami.com

Rosé Runway

It’s bubbles, bites and bikinis with a runway show of swim and resort fashion from retailers at Brickell City Centre.

When: 6:30 p.m. cocktails and 7:30 p.m. runway presentation on Thursday, July 20

Where: Pool deck at Rise, 88 SW Seventh St., Miami

Cost: Free, but guests must RSVP via email.

Contact: BCC@TaraInk.com

Dsquared2 will be one of many designer swimwear lines being shown at events produced as a part of Planet Fashion Presents Swim Weekend.

Planet Fashion Shows

Media company Planet Fashion is having a three-night showcase of swimwear fashion shows with the likes of Versace, Cavalli and Dsquared2 as well as other national and local swim labels. Following each evening’s show there will be an after-party at Hyde beach, the SLS’ indoor-outdoor hotel lounge. Go to PlanetFashionTV.com for a complete list of events.

When: Thursday-Saturday, July 20-22. Doors open nightly at 7 p.m.

Where: SLS South Beach and Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

Cost: Free, but guests must RSVP via email.

Contact: RSVP@PlanetFashionTV.com and PlanetFashionTv.com

DIVE Swim Week has several events planned for Miami Swim Week.

DIVE Swim Week

This curated collaborative puts the spotlight on swimwear designers with an artistic edge. There is an opening party Thursday with a Gender Fluid Show hosted by drama queen Mrthr Thrsa and the main runway show is Friday with Tankovitz by Andrea Tankovitz unveiling the DUNAMIS swimwear collection. The evening will also include pop-up shops with Tankovitz, Seven Swim and Thesis Couture.

When: 9 p.m. Friday, July 21.

Where: The Broken Shaker at Freehand Miami, 2727 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach.

Cost: Free

Contact: DiveSwimWeek.com

Notte Di Nuotare

Italian brewery label Peroni Nastro Azzurro will present presentation featuring Lila Nikole and Ola Feroz swimwear by Jessica Garcia.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 21

Where: Espanola Way, between Washington and Pennsylvania avenues and 14th and 15th streets, Miami Beach

Cost: Free

Contact: PeroniItaly.com

Style Saves

For the last seven years this benefit fashion show has raised money for underprivileged students. This time around the runway – hosted by Rocky Barnes and Paulina Vega -- will feature looks from Alice + Olivia and iShine 365.

When: 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Friday, July 21