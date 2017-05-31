Miami Fashion Week returns with Antonio Banderas

Miami Fashion Week has been known by many names since the spate of designer runway shows were first staged in 1999.

After a few seasons on hiatus, the event was dusted off and re-staged as exclusively a resortwear showcase last year with movie star Antonio Banderas as the honorary president and “ambassador.” Banderas returns in that role this year, according to organizers.

The shows are invitation-only, but the public can attend the following:

Master classes at Miami Dade College June 1-3. Tickets cost $45 for each session.

Banderas’ black-tie benefit gala June 2. Tickets cost $1,000.

Fashion Bash with Diego Torres on June 3. Tickets cost $50-$180.

Miami Fashion Week / Courtesy Antonio Banderas is the honorary president of Miami Fashion Week. This year, the five-day spate of designer fashion events takes place May 31-June 4 in Miami and Miami Beach. Antonio Banderas is the honorary president of Miami Fashion Week. This year, the five-day spate of designer fashion events takes place May 31-June 4 in Miami and Miami Beach. (Miami Fashion Week / Courtesy)

We interviewed Miami Fashion Week’s CEO Julio Iranzo via email about the five-day event.

What have you learned after rebranding Miami Fashion Week last summer and how did Antonio Banderas’ involvement affect everything?

Miami Fashion Week / Courtesy Last year's re-branded Miami Fashion Week focused on resortwear. This year, the five-day spate of designer fashion events takes place May 31-June 4 in Miami and Miami Beach. Last year's re-branded Miami Fashion Week focused on resortwear. This year, the five-day spate of designer fashion events takes place May 31-June 4 in Miami and Miami Beach. (Miami Fashion Week / Courtesy)

Actually, the last edition was the first one produced 100 percent by the new team. The test on the runway and the rest of the events received excellent critics from the industry; proof of this has been that the CFDA [Council of Fashion Designers of America] incorporates the MIAFW within the important dates of the Fashion Calendar. No doubt, we have learned a lot from the previous one; perhaps the most important thing is the willingness of Miami to have one of the most important events in the world regarding to fashion. Antonio’s participation was extraordinary both in his personal involvement, attending to all the scheduled events on the agenda, and his ability to convey desire, enthusiasm, and commitment to the team.

Miami Fashion Week returns to South Florida May 31-June 4. Antonio Banderas will also continue as the event's honorary president. (Rod Stafford Hagwood) (Rod Stafford Hagwood)

Over the years, there have been many fashion week franchises in South Florida. What makes Miami Fashion Week different?

Miami Fashion Week is the oldest runway in the city and the most prestigious one, due to its consolidation and quality. It is the only one specializing in resort fashion.

Does Miami Fashion Week focus on fashion designers from South Florida, the Caribbean, South America, or all three?

While the Florida designer’s representation is extensive, this one is about an international runway, with no established borders, where designers from around the world will present their new resort cruise collections. We understand that Miami is the best scenario in the world to carry [this] out.

Miami Fashion Week runs May 31-June 4 at various locations in Miami and Miami Beach. For a complete schedule and to order tickets, go to MiamiFashionWeek.com.

rhagwood@southflorida.com