Mad Cat Theatre premieres climate-change comedy

Remember a few years ago when Gov. Rick Scott allegedly banned Florida’s government from using terms such as “climate change,” “global warming” and “sustainability”?

Miami playwright Theo Reyna does, and that is what his dark comedy “Firemen Are Rarely Necessary” is about. Mad Cat Theatre is mounting the production in a world premiere June 29-July 16 at the Miami Theatre Center in Miami Shores.

“Any mention of climate change in state sanctioned [Florida] reports was discouraged. If you were a scientist or a state official and you end up mentioning it, it was likely that you would lose your job. This policy was never written down anywhere, as far as I know but enough people went public with it, that we know it was the case."

Here’s what you need to about the play from Reyna, who also works as box-office director for New World Symphony.

What the comedy is about: “The protagonist [Mara Lowe-Cumbre] is this climate scientist … and she finds out that that Florida is in danger of sinking. The limestone bedrock that is the state's foundation is being eroded. And she believes it's being caused, at least in part, by the factories, refineries and farms who are dumping their toxic waste in Florida's waterways. The play follows her as she tries to figure out who's trying to sink the state and why.”

The play has been in the works for a little over a year: “We’ve been working on it continuously. Mad Cat Theatre is very good about shepherding new plays. Paul Tei [director and president of Mad Cat Theatre] has been a wonderful help with that, helping to tease out the plot, encouraging me to take chances, and working with me to find the structure of the piece.”

It didn’t come easy: “Far from it. It came in dribs and drabs. We would take certain scenes and work them. We would invite actor friends over to see how they played, and I would come back and tweak. And we would have another idea to take the story in a completely different direction. I even did that with the actors in the room in the last few weeks of rehearsal. They have been a tremendous help.”

The title is inspired by the Ray Bradbury novel “Fahrenheit 451”: “I’m paraphrasing. It’s about self censorship. How … sometimes, the public acquiesces too easily. There is so much going on, so many distractions … there isn’t always the outrage you think there might be when something gets censored. Often, people are more than ready to police themselves.”

How “Apocalypse Now” figures into it: “I owe a debt to ‘Heart of Darkness’ [the novel that inspired the movie ‘Apocalypse Now’]. I read that quite a few times while working on this one, you know, going up the river to find these slightly mad characters. Who can forget Marlon Brando? In both ‘Heart of Darkness’ and ‘Apocalypse Now,’ they move up the river to find that mad man, Kurtz. Well, the governor character we've created owes a little to that. As does this slightly fictionalized Florida. But it's not only that. A lot of the issues the characters contend with are issues that are affecting all of us — employment, pollution, taxes, bureaucracy. It's all very rooted in problems Floridians are actually dealing with.”

The show is the second part of a larger Mad Cat Theatre project: “It was born out of the Banned/New Series we started about 2 ½ years ago, where we would do readings at Books and Books in Coral Gables. We would do staged readings of works that had been banned or works from censored writers who had been imprisoned or blacklisted. We took that idea, and I wrote a grant for it for the Knight Foundation, to sort of expand upon that idea. We would produce previously banned work. The first part was earlier this year in February, when we did two short plays by Vaclav Havel, the playwright who was banned in Czechoslovakia. The second half was for me to write a new work that Paul [Tei] would direct about censorship in Florida. I trolled all the news stories I could for a while before settling on the climate-change thing.”

“Firemen Are Rarely Necessary” runs June 29-July 16 at Miami Theater Center, 9816 NE Second Ave., in Miami Shores. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. Tickets cost $30 ($15 on Thursdays and Sundays for students and seniors with ID). To order, call 305-751-9550 or go to MadCatTheatre.org or MTCMiami.org.

