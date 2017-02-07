Estefans' 'On Your Feet' will open Arsht's 2017-2018 Broadway season in Miami

The first family of Miami music, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, announced Monday night that “On Your Feet,” the Great White Way show based on their lives, will open the Broadway in Miami 2017-2018 season.

That October run at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts will also kick off the national tour of the Broadway hit. Although overshadowed by “Hamilton” at the Tony Awards, “On Your Feet” did extremely well at the box office.

The lineup for the 12th season of Broadway touring productions stopping at the Arsht Center also includes “Finding Neverland,” “The Color Purple,” “The Bodyguard” and “Chicago.”

Subscribers can choose as an option for the five-show package “The Book of Mormon,” which will run Nov. 28-Dec. 3.

Subscription package prices cost from $155 to $692. To renew a subscription or to become a subscriber, call 800-939-8587 or go to ArshtCenter.org. Single tickets will be available to the public in the fall.

Here’s more about the schedule.

ON YOUR FEET

Oct. 5-15

This jukebox musical gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the rise of Gloria Estefan and her partner-in-business-then-partner-in-life Emilio. The show includes real-life chart-toppers such as “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “Oye,” “Conga,” “1-2-3” and “Coming Out of the Dark.”

'Finding Neverland' Carol Rosegg / Courtesy The cast of "Finding Neverland," which is coming to the Arsht Center Dec. 26-31. The cast of "Finding Neverland," which is coming to the Arsht Center Dec. 26-31. (Carol Rosegg / Courtesy) (Carol Rosegg / Courtesy)

FINDING NEVERLAND

Dec. 26-31

This musical shows how the character Peter Pan came to be created by playwright J.M. Barrie. The show is based on the 2004 movie that starred Johnny Depp and Kate Winslet.

Cynthia Erivo, Joaquina Kalukango and the cast of "The Color Purple." The musical will appear at the Arsht Center Feb. 27-March 4, 2018. Matthew Murphy / Courtesy Cynthia Erivo, Joaquina Kalukango and the cast of "The Color Purple." The musical will appear at the Arsht Center Feb. 27-March 4, 2018. Cynthia Erivo, Joaquina Kalukango and the cast of "The Color Purple." The musical will appear at the Arsht Center Feb. 27-March 4, 2018. (Matthew Murphy / Courtesy)

THE COLOR PURPLE

Feb. 27-March 4, 2018

First, the 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel became a 1985 Steven Spielberg film. Then, “The Color Purple” was adapted for the musical stage in 2005 (produced by no less than Oprah Winfrey and Quincy Jones). The story, centering on black women dealing with racism, sexism and poverty from the 1920s to the ‘40s in the South, survived the transition from the page to the stage.

THE BODYGUARD

April 3-8, 2018

This import from London’s West End will star Miami-based R&B star Deborah Cox. She plays an R&B star being stalked by a homicidal maniac. The show includes the hits from the 1992 movie, including “I’m Every Woman,” “I Have Nothing,” “Run to You” and “I Will Always Love You.”

CHICAGO

May 8-13, 2018

Through the music and dancing of the Roaring ‘20s, "Chicago" tells the tale of a couple of merry murderesses who, having separately landed in the Cook County Jail, end up sharing the same oleaginous lawyer. The score by John Kander and Fred Ebb includes hits such as “All That Jazz,” “Cell Block Tango,” “Razzle Dazzle” and “Class.”