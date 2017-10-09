Video: Gloria and Emilio Estefan host party to mark opening of 'On Your Feet!' in Miami

Emilio and Gloria Estefan, Magic City majesties, threw a massive party Friday, Oct. 6 at their eatery Estefan Kitchen.

The event celebrated the grand opening of the national tour of “On Your Feet! The Emilio and Gloria Estefan Broadway Musical,” which is running through Oct. 15 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.

The soiree took up the entire Palm Court just outside the restaurant, which is located smack dab in the middle of Miami’s Design District and was filled to the four corners with local media, recording honchos, theater folk and the cast of the show.

Earlier Friday night, the Estefans (and many of Miami’s movers and shakers) were at the performance two miles south of Estefan Kitchen at the Arsht Center. The conga king and queen took to the stage during the curtain call to thank South Florida for supporting their pop-music careers.

“On Your Feet!” opened on Broadway in 2015 and closed this past August after 780 performances.

The "On Your Feet!" cast party took place Oct. 6 at Estefan Kitchen in Miami's Design District.

