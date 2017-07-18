Relationship woes? Moshe Kasher and Natasha Leggero are here to help

“It’s a Hollywood screenwriting notion that change comes because of one epic, soul-crushing event. What’s more common is that the slow decay of the nonevents of your life build up until you can’t take it anymore … The pitch of unease becomes louder and louder until you have to find a way to blot out the noise or you change the channel.”

Less than a year after comedian Moshe Kasher thus described to us how he’s made important changes in a life that has taken him from teenage petty criminal to Comedy Central star, he was making wedding plans with fellow comic Natasha Leggero. Was marriage a way of changing the channel?

“I think so, yeah,” Kasher says, slowly, into the phone. Leggero is on the line, too. “When I found Natasha, it was just like everything else.It wasn’t a monumental moment … [pause] You know, see the gal and get hit by the thunderbolt. With Natasha ... She’s obviously very beautiful [pause] … but I knew her for many years before we were even romantic …”

There’s another pause, perhaps a comedic device, an invitation for the other partner to jump in with some humorous rejoinder. Leggero is silent.

“It wasn’t a thunderbolt,” Kasher says. “It was a slow, steady stream of rainfall that turned into a verdant field.”

The two dissolve into a duet of laughter.

On Sunday, July 23, the couple will be at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, a stop on the long-running Moshe Kasher and Natasha Leggero: The Endless Honeymoon Tour. The show will include separate sets by Kasher, the host of Comedy Central’s topical talk show “Problematic,” and Leggero, the writer, co-creator and star of the Comedy Central series “Another Period.”

After their individual sets, Kasher and Leggero will return to the stage for the segment that turned their original Honeymoon Tour last year into a Web series, as they offer relationship advice to couples they pull up onstage. (Watch some of those episodes at ComedyCentral.com.)

“We’ve been married coming up on two years in October, and we feel that that makes us experts,” Kasher says. [“Three years,” Leggero says. “Oh, wait ...”] “So we bring people up onstage and we talk to them about their pet peeves regarding one another, and we try to solve their issues. And if we’re unable to do that, we try to at least humiliate them in a room full of strangers.”

Judging by past shows, no problem is beyond their mediation skills. Among the vexing questions they have settled: Should dogs be allowed on the bed? Should a wife be offended that her husband presented her with the gift of a sex toy? How does a nice young man avoid “bad girls” unwilling to get to know the real him, while also meeting his desire for one-night stands?

Leggero usually takes the lead on picking couples from the audience.

“It’s all very intuitive. I feel like I have a very good instinct about it,” Leggero says. “At one of my shows, I brought two people up onstage who didn’t know each other and they actually ended up getting married.”

Kasher agrees: “She’s basically a guru, and I’m good at making fun of people. Between the two of us, we really make a show happen.”

