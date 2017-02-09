Standing Rock protest video to screen at N8tive Reel Cinema Festival in Hollywood

In the music video “Stand Up,” North Dakota police face off against a wall of picketing protesters on the Standing Rock Sioux reservation, the proposed site of the controversial Dakota Access pipeline. “You are my tribal people,” sings Spencer Battiest, a Seminole-Choctaw singer living in Hollywood. He’s followed by his brother, Zack, who raps, “I’m ready for the battle and we ain’t runnin’.” Standing between them is rapper Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas, who directed and raps in the video. “Stand Up” also features actress Shailene Woodley and 20 other Native American musicians from around the country.

“Stand Up” has been viewed more than 244,000 times on YouTube since being uploaded in December. Now, two months later, Spencer grown more activist-minded since the Trump administration’s decision Feb. 7 to push forward with approving the Dakota Access Pipeline.

“My brother and I are planning to visit Standing Rock in the next couple of weeks,” Battiest says. “I know from people who’ve been on the front lines, and from friends, they have no intention of leaving or giving up. We need to take care of this planet and not pollute the water. By giving us the opportunity to share our thoughts, it shows the world we are there with them. We all have a voice.”

One of the ways Battiest, 26, is standing up for Standing Rock is the N8tive Reel Cinema Festival, which will screen “Stand Up” on Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11, at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Six short films and documentaries will be shown during N8tive Reel, part of a bigger Seminole fete called the Seminole Tribal Fair and Pow Wow, which returns Feb. 10-12 with alligator wrestling, dance troupes, food and music. Leading the music bill is country singer Aaron Lewis (formerly of ’90s rockers Staind).

Spencer Battiest is a Seminole-Choctaw hip-hop singer from Hollywood. N8tive Reel Cinema Fest / Courtesy

Much of the Pow Wow will go down in the Seminole Paradise parking lot next to Hooters, where Battiest will perform at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 10 and 4 p.m. Feb. 11. The singer, who released the EP “Stupid in Love” in 2015 through the casino’s Hard Rock Records, is a co-founder of N8tive Reel, where he’s been pushing for better representation of Native Americans in Hollywood movies.

“Our festival brings to the forefront Native American actors and documentarians that maybe wouldn’t have been seen elsewhere,” Battiest says.

N8tive Reel’s other founder, filmmaker Everett Osceola, collected a $50,000 Knight Arts Challenge grant in November to present the film festival. The festival is highlighted by Seminole-Muscogee director Sterlin Harjo’s “Mekko,” a thriller set in Tulsa, Okla.’s homeless Native American community. There will be Q and A panels on both festival days with Native American actors, including Irene Bedard (Disney’s “Pocahontas”), Martin Sensmeier (“The Magnificent Seven”) and Roseanne Supernault (Hulu drama “Blackstone”).

Everett Osceola is a co-founder of the N8tive Reel Cinema Festival. N8tive Reel Cinema Fest / Courtesy

“I think ‘Mekko’ will be the standout because it shows the darker side, the grittier side of being Native American,” Osceola says. “It shows them trying to hold a job down, but also how we still have to struggle to keep our land and our identities.”

The N8tive Reel Cinema Festival will begin 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, and 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Seminole Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 1 Seminole Way, in Hollywood. The 2017 Seminole Tribal Fair and Pow Wow will run 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Feb. 10, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Feb. 11 and noon-3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Call 866-625-5374 or go to SemTribeFairandPowWow.com.

