Review: Count on remembering the women in Stage Door Theatre's 'Nine'

Filmmaker Guido Contini is a man with a complicated life. He has a wife, a mistress and a muse, requiring a juggling act of adoration coupled with periodic abandonment.

Unwavering passion, however, is reserved for his art. And since so many of his movies are built on thinly disguised autobiography, it’s probably fair to say that Guido’s truest love is himself.

Legendary Italian director-screenwriter Federico Fellini created Guido in his 1963 movie “8 ½,” with Marcello Mastroianni portraying the creatively blocked director. Guido got the musical treatment in 1982, when composer-lyricist Maury Yeston and book writer Arthur Kopit (working from a translation by Mario Fratti) created the Tony Award-winning “Nine,” starring Raul Julia and lavishly staged by Tony winner Tommy Tune. A 2003 production starring Antonio Banderas won the Tony for best revival of a musical. Oscar-nominated director Rob Marshall then made a 2009 movie version of “Nine” starring Daniel Day-Lewis.

Paul O'Donnell as Guido Contini listens as Victoria Lauzun sings in Stage Door Theatre's production George Wentzler / Courtesy Paul O'Donnell as Guido Contini listens as Victoria Lauzun sings in Stage Door Theatre's production of "Nine." Paul O'Donnell as Guido Contini listens as Victoria Lauzun sings in Stage Door Theatre's production of "Nine." (George Wentzler / Courtesy)

Now, Stage Door Theatre in Margate has taken on “Nine,” a large-cast musical that’s a departure from the more familiar titles that so often pop up on South Florida stages.

For one thing, there are just three male actors in a cast of 22: star Paul O’Donnell as Guido, 7-year-old Jack Rodman as Young Guido and Sebastian Fahnestock as one of the boy’s schoolmates. For another, Yeston’s lovely, Tony-winning score is likely new to some (or many) in the audience, so Stage Door’s “Nine” offers the pleasure of discovery. And director Peter J. Loewy has assembled a company that features a bevy of women of different ages and sizes, several with knockout voices.

“Nine” introduces Guido at a critical point in his life. He is soon to turn 50 (originally, the musical pegged his age as 40, but the movie added a decade to his midlife crisis). His oft-betrayed wife, Luisa (Elizabeth Sackett); his itching-to-be-wed mistress, Carla (Alexandra Milbrath); his producer, Liliane La Fleur (Ellie Pattison); and his frequent leading lady, Claudia (Victoria Lauzun), have all shown up at the swanky Venetian spa where Guido has retreated to clear his head as he desperately tries to come up with an idea for his latest movie, which is supposed to begin shooting in a few days.

Paul O'Donnell communes with Jack Rodman as his younger self, while the women in his life look on, i George Wentzler / Courtesy Paul O'Donnell communes with Jack Rodman as his younger self, while the women in his life look on, in Stage Door Theatre's production of "Nine." Paul O'Donnell communes with Jack Rodman as his younger self, while the women in his life look on, in Stage Door Theatre's production of "Nine." (George Wentzler / Courtesy)

So as he tries to keep each of the women in his life happy — now there’s an impossibility — Guido reflects on his past, on the conflicts between the sacred and the profane. He imagines encounters with his 9-year-old self, his beloved mama (Dalia Aleman) and Saraghina (Kat Gold), the prostitute who taught him about the pleasures of love, then danced a bawdy tarantella.

Pillaging his life and intimate conversations for his Hail Mary movie about Casanova, Guido risks losing everything, including the betrayed women who have loved him. Whether he winds up punished, adored or both is for audiences to learn.

In “Nine,” Guido must be a kind of sun orbited by a host of beautiful planets. O’Donnell sings, acts and moves well, but he doesn’t exude the irresistible magnetism that makes Guido’s women forgive his self-absorption. When he speaks, his slight Italian accent is a sometime thing. Consistency would make him more convincing. He’s charming with Rodman’s adorable Young Guido, and when the two join forces to “conduct” the chorus of women in Guido’s life, the show turns joyous.

The musical’s belle donne have the powerful voices to make their big numbers memorable under the guidance of musical director David Nagy and orchestrator Manny Schvartzman, who knows just how to employ strings.

Sackett conveys an array of emotions as she sings, “My Husband Makes Movies” and the furious “Be On Your Own.” Lauzun’s “Unusual Way” is exquisitely lovely. Milbrath’s ironically titled “A Call From the Vatican” is more like frisky phone sex, performed as it is by a beauty in a black-lace body stocking. Pattison makes grand use of an impossibly long, black feather boa as she sings “Folies Bergere.” Aleman’s “Nine” is maternally tender. And Gold’s showcase number, “Ti Voglio Bene/Be Italian,” is the production’s vocal highlight.

Set designer Michael McClain has created an enticing multilevel spa, one that is artfully lighted by Ardean Landhuis, to be Guido’s playground. Jerry Sturdefant’s costumes, pulled from different eras, feature the women in all black, then finally all white, with just a dash of color in between for the “movie” sequence.

Loewy, whose musical staging features additional choreography by Kevin Black, keeps “Nine” moving as briskly as that tarantella. Though it isn’t extraordinary, this “Nine” is fine. And at times, it can be perversely fascinating to watch a bad-boy artist’s life unravel to the accompaniment of angelic-sounding women.

“Nine” runs through June 11 at the Stage Door Theatre, 8036 W. Sample Road, in Margate. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday-Sunday. Tickets cost $38 and $42. To order, call 954-344-7765 or go to StageDoorTheatre.com.