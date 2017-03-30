During this year's O, Miami Poetry Festival, Judson Wright figures he’ll have little trouble picking the city’s bad-poetry laureate. Submissions for his Bad Poetry Slam, an April 22 celebration of South Florida’s worst offenders of verse and rhyming couplets, have so far included an ode to a man urinating, a poem that lists a tightrope as a metaphor for life and a love poem to technology written in binary code.

The idea behind the Bad Poetry Slam, Wright says, is to celebrate the act of “trying, failing and risk-taking” in writing poetry.

“It’s all about people finding creative ways to give life to otherwise dead-on-arrival poems,” says Wright, the organizer of the event. “Even really good writers end up writing bad stuff sometimes, so this slam can show everyone that poetry is accessible to everyone.”

O, Miami Gesi Schilling / Courtesy During the 2016 O, Miami, workers painted lines of poetry on the roof of the Mana Wynwood building. During the 2016 O, Miami, workers painted lines of poetry on the roof of the Mana Wynwood building. (Gesi Schilling / Courtesy)

Easily accessible poetry is the mandate behind P. Scott Cunningham’s ambitious O, Miami, a poetic feast that will take over Miami-Dade County from April 1-30 with some 35 lyrical events. Cunningham’s festival, now 6 years old, still carries the unenviable task of exposing the county’s 2.6 million residents to poetry, even if some of it is deliberately awful.

“We always get excited when you can encounter a poem in a public place people wouldn’t expect,” says Cunningham, whose festival is supported by the Knight Foundation.

To participate in the Bad Poetry Slam, participants should submit their worst stanzas to badpoetryslam@gmail.com (length: three-minutes long when read aloud) by April 7, and include a performance idea based on the poem, Wright says.

“If all people did was just take turns reading bad poetry, it wouldn’t be enjoyable after a while, so we’ve added props and audience participation,” says Wright, of Cutler Bay, by day an editor for an educational-book publisher. “Bad poetry can’t just stand on its own.”

O, Miami Poetry Festival Gesi Schilling / Courtesy During this year's O, Miami Poetry Festival, taking place throughout April, a poem from Pablo Neruda will be printed on plastic dog-poop bags at six Miami-Dade County parks. During this year's O, Miami Poetry Festival, taking place throughout April, a poem from Pablo Neruda will be printed on plastic dog-poop bags at six Miami-Dade County parks. (Gesi Schilling / Courtesy)

This year’s O, Miami will be distinguished by poetry in more surprising places than ever, Cunningham says, including on internet search engines. Along with literary gatherings all over Miami, there’s the month-long poetry-by-prisoners project View-Through, which aims to change Google’s search results for the phrase, “Miami inmates.” O, Miami’s View-Through website contains one-line poems written by adult inmates from at the Miami-Dade Correctional Facility that start with the phrase, “Miami inmates are … ” (Example: “Miami inmates are light of the world, bone of men.”) With enough users searching for these lines of poetry, Cunningham hopes future search results for “Miami inmates” will carry the poems.

“Most stuff that comes up is negative when you Google ‘Miami inmates’ now,” Cunningham says. “We want to break down those perceptions of inmates. They are creative, and though they made a mistake, they’re still human.”

Other highlights include “2 Poetry 2 Ferrari” (7-10 p.m. April 7; free admission), poet Dave Landsberger’s poetry-inspired short-film remake of the Miami-shot movie “2 Fast 2 Furious,” which will feature tributes to the “Fast and Furious” franchise and to late actor Paul Walker. There’s also a Comedy Night With Joe Pera (8-10 p.m. April 27; $6-$11), recently named by Esquire magazine as one of 10 comedians to watch in 2017. Meanwhile, the “Poo-etry” project will feature a Pablo Neruda poem printed on dog-poop bags in six parks around Miami-Dade County.

The opening event, “Singing in the Dark Times: Poetry & Social Justice at the Bandshell” (6-10 p.m. April 1; free with RSVP), will feature readings from poets Patricia Smith, Hanif Willis-Abdurraqib, Aja Monet, Ashley Jones and Cathleen Chambless.

The O, Miami Poetry Festival will begin 6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 1, with “Singing in the Dark Times: Poetry & Social Justice at the Bandshell,” at North Beach Bandshell, 7200 Collins Ave., in North Miami. The festival will conclude April 30. A full schedule of O, Miami gatherings and projects is at OMiami.org.

