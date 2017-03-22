Review: 'Something Rotten!' sends up Broadway and Shakespeare

(CLICK THROUGH THE IMAGES TO READ THE REVIEW.)

"Something Rotten!" is a love letter and a poisen pen to the Great White Way.

The musical comedy is set during the Renaissance and concerns two brothers with a theatric troupe who struggle in Shakespeare’s shadow until they, inadvertently, invent musicals.

The show is a sharp, silly sendup of just about every Broadway hit in the past 50 or so years, and manages to have it both ways.

"It’s actually paying tribute to [musical theater] while at the same time poking fun at it," says Karey Kirkpatrich, who created the musical comedy with his brother Wayne. "But people who can’t get past, 'My wife dragged me to this,' it’s, like, I get that. It’s almost two camps of people in the world. People who scratch their heads and say, ‘I don’t know why they suddenly start singing.’ And the others are like, ‘Yeah! It’s awesome.’

What’s wonderful about ‘Something Rotten’ is that it seems to work for both camps. One thing to tell your readers: I promise you [that] you will have a good time. It’s Shakespeare in a way you’ve never seen him."

“Something Rotten!” runs through April 2 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., in Fort Lauderdale. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, with matinees 2 p.m. Saturdays (and Wednesday, March 29) and 1 p.m. Sundays. Tickets cost $24-$150. To order, call 954-660-6307 or go to BrowardCenter.org.