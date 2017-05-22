Marquis de Sade play takes a beating at the Abyss Theatre

Artistic censorship, despite the Constitution’s First Amendment guarantee of free speech, has long been part of the ideological tug of war in the United States. Performance artists Karen Finley, Tim Miller, John Fleck and Holly Hughes — also known as the “NEA Four” — faced down that truth in 1990 when National Endowment for the Arts chairman John Frohnmayer vetoed their recommended grants after a roiling backlash against allegedly offensive art. The four filed suit and won, receiving the money from their withheld grants, but the debate over “decency” and government funding for the arts continues to be incendiary.

So consider this: What if the artist in question had been the infamous Marquis de Sade, whose sexually violent literary output landed him in jail or asylums for 32 of his 74 years? Does the argument for freedom of expression grow murkier?

Playwright Doug Wright, whose 2004 solo show “I Am My Own Wife” won the Pulitzer Prize for drama, wrote the play “Quills” in 1995, in part as a response to the travails of the NEA Four and the ongoing drama surrounding arts content and funding. The now-shuttered Florida Stage was the first South Florida company to produce the Obie Award-winning play, winning five 1999 Carbonell Awards (including best play) for its production, and the drama was made into a 2000 movie starring Geoffrey Rush and Kate Winslet.

Chris Bare / Courtesy Dominick J. Daniel as the Marquis de Sade unsettles Christian Cooper's Coulmier in Infinite Abyss' "Quills." Dominick J. Daniel as the Marquis de Sade unsettles Christian Cooper's Coulmier in Infinite Abyss' "Quills." (Chris Bare / Courtesy)

Now, Infinite Abyss in Wilton Manors is taking on Wright’s bold mixture of fact and fantasy. Set in the Charenton Asylum in the early 19th century, “Quills” pits the seductively manipulative Marquis de Sade (Dominick J. Daniel) against the cleric and the doctor who run the place. The Abbé de Coulmier (Christian Cooper) takes a more sympathetic approach toward Charenton’s most famous resident, allowing the Marquis comfortable quarters and the privilege of art therapy through painting and writing. Dr. Royer-Collard (Greg Ward), who has hired architect Monsieur Prouix to redo a McMansion in hopes of halting the continued infidelities of the doc’s lusty young wife (Kelly Johnson), is more old-school when it comes to the Marquis, advocating restraints, violent punishment and the like.

The doctor finds an unlikely source of funding for the chateau redo in the Marquis’ angry, humiliated and shunned wife, Renée-Pélagie (Siobhan Nolan). She has come to Royer-Collard to complain that her husband is still writing and somehow publishing his controversial work from behind Charenton’s walls. The not-so-good doctor demands funds to pay for better security and treatment for her prolific husband. She complies, though the money soon makes its way into the architect’s budget.

Chris Bare / Courtesy Dominick J. Daniel plays the manipulative Marquis de Sade in Infinite Abyss' production of Doug Wright's "Quills." Dominick J. Daniel plays the manipulative Marquis de Sade in Infinite Abyss' production of Doug Wright's "Quills." (Chris Bare / Courtesy)

The mystery of just how the Marquis is getting his shocking literature out is solved when he passes pages to the young laundress Madeleine LeClerc (Constance Moreau), who hides the work in her basket and smuggles it out, entertaining herself and her blind mother with the Marquis’ debauched tales. He charges Madeleine a kiss per page for fresh stories, though he is forever driving toward a more carnal price. (Historical note: In reality, the two had a four-year affair that began when Madeleine was 14 and ended with the Marquis’ death at 74.)

Goaded by the doctor, the Abbé begins stripping the Marquis of his privileges. First to go are the quill pens, ink and paper he needs to get his incessant fantasies out into the world. Yet where there’s an obsessive will, there’s a way, and the Marquis soon employs wine, bodily fluids, his sheets and his clothing to keep up his literary output.

He winds up with his quarters empty and his body stripped bare. The Abbé, after ordering or delivering a series of gruesome “punishments” to his celebrity inmate, winds up in his own madhouse.

Staged by artistic director Erynn Dalton, Infinite Abyss’ “Quills” is bawdy, provocative, violent and deliberately discomfiting. Daniel, whose performance as the corrupting sensualist is the company’s strongest, spends approximately half the play stark naked. It’s a tribute to his (and Dalton’s) artistic skills that the audience stays focused on the Marquis’ relentless manipulation and not his lack of a costume.

Cooper’s Abbé should be the Marquis’ compelling opposite, sensitive and then horrifying in his mental and moral disintegration, but the actor doesn’t deliver the rich complexity the role requires. Ward is straightforward as the scheming doctor. Nolan is in a perpetual state of agitation as the Marquis’ long-suffering spouse. Simone and Johnson have fun with their roles as the architect and the doctor’s wayward wife. Moreau’s most riveting scene begins with Madeleine lying in a coffin, an innocent victim becoming another’s debauched fantasy.

Beyond the play’s challenging (and, to some, offensive) content, the production itself has issues. When the air-conditioning at the Abyss Theatre is running, some of the actors become nearly unintelligible. When it’s off, the audience slowly swelters. The small size of the playing area makes the dual-location set (doctor’s office, Marquis’ quarters) a cramped challenge, and the costumes and props reflect a limited budget.

Most crucially, the acting company as a whole doesn’t have the prowess to turn a 2 ½ hour play centered on the infamous author-philosopher, whose name gave rise to the term “sadism,” into a riveting experience.

“Quills” is running through June 10 at the Abyss Theatre, 2304 N. Dixie Highway, in Wilton Manors. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Tickets cost $25. To order, call 954-519-2533 or go to Infinite-Abyss.org.