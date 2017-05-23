'Monty Python's Spamalot' is a holy hoot at the Kravis Center

If you decide to see “Monty Python’s Spamalot” at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts — and who couldn’t use some laugh-till-it-hurts relief from a White House that makes TV’s “Scandal” seem tame — you’ll quickly figure out where the Monty Python cognoscenti are sitting.

Fans of the great British comedy troupe hoot, holler or scream whenever classic Python bits and characters pop up in this 2005 Tony Award-winning Broadway musical based on the 1975 movie “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” (The book and lyrics are by original Python member Eric Idle, with music by Idle and John Du Prez.)

The French Taunters get a reaction. So do the Knights who say “Ni,” Tim the Enchanter and the quickly limbless yet defiant Black Knight. And, of course, King Arthur and his knightly crew (Robin, Lancelot, Galahad, Bedevere) have the whole Arthurian legend thing going for them.

Yet you don’t need to know much at all about Monty Python or “Camelot” to surrender to the nonstop hilarity of MNM Productions’ “Spamalot.” Now a resident company at the Kravis Center, MNM has kicked off a season that will also include “Company,” “La Cage aux Folles” and “Little Shop of Horrors” with a musical that showcases its strengths.

Jacek Gancarz / Courtesy Laura Hodos plays the seductive Lady of the Lake in "Monty Python's Spamalot" at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. Laura Hodos plays the seductive Lady of the Lake in "Monty Python's Spamalot" at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. (Jacek Gancarz / Courtesy)

Director-choreographer Kimberly Dawn Smith, who also staged “Hair” for MNM at the Kravis, creates Broadway-style numbers that showcase the dancers’ technique and flair for humor expressed in movement. Musical director Paul Reekie commands a fine, seven-piece band that not only plays beautifully but becomes another character interacting with the cast.

And what a cast. The 20 actors all wear mikes, but many have voices so big that they could probably skip that bit of technical enhancement. Certainly that’s true of Johnbarry Green, the show’s virile yet goofy King Arthur; Joshua McKinney, whose brash Sir Lancelot hides a much softer (and flashier) side; and Laura Hodos, whose glittering, confident Lady of the Lake would give the late Ethel Merman a run for her money in the powerhouse pipes department.

Green’s Arthur has an awesome posse in Mike Westrich’s cheeky, politically confrontational Dennis Galahad; Sahid Pabon’s show-biz-besotted Sir Robin; Pierre Tannous’ digestively challenged Sir Bedevere; and Andrew Shultz’s loyal Patsy, the aide who supplies his self-absorbed king with counsel, companionship and the clip-clop of coconut shells as his master mimes riding a horse.

George Wentzler / Courtesy The cast of "Monty Python's Spamalot" gets silly in the MNM Productions show at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. The cast of "Monty Python's Spamalot" gets silly in the MNM Productions show at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. (George Wentzler / Courtesy)

Some of the actors do double, triple, quadruple, even quintuple duty. Michael Scott Ross winningly plays a scene-setting historian, Not Dead Fred (who understandably objects to being carted off with actual victims of the plague), a taunter, a minstrel and the sensitive Prince Herbert, whose father is pressuring him to marry — horrors! — a woman.

Westrich, whose deadpan delivery and laser-accurate comic timing make him a perfect Python interpreter, also plays Herbert’s acquisitive father and the surrender-averse Black Knight. Tannous also portrays Dennis Galahad’s mum and Lancelot’s aide Concorde, who receives a most important message in a most painful way. McKinney turns up the volume and a thick accent as the main French taunter, later returning as Tim the Enchanter, and Pabon also portrays Brother Maynard.

In the terrific, quick-changing ensemble are Alexa Baray, Whitney Grace, Nicole Kinzel, Shenise Nunez, Christie Rohr, Emily Tarallo, AJ Cola, Ryan Corridoni, Keagan Tanner, Jonathan Eisele, Kyle Laing and Frank Vomero.

Set designer Cindi Taylor supplies a slightly cartoonish but versatile castle. Jason Tomasheski’s special lighting effects include dollar signs and Stars of David. And costume coordinator Leslye Menshouse has pulled a host of colorful, glittering and/or peasant-appropriate outfits from Costume World Theatrical.

Not everything in MNM’s quest for the Holy Grail is impeccable. If you’re sitting in the major riser section (and particularly if someone tall is in front of you), you may not fully appreciate Smith’s choreography, because you won’t be able to see the dancers’ feet. Occasionally, a few of the actors push too hard either vocally or physically, as if they’re trying to sell material that needs no such assistance.

Even so, let’s take a cue from the show’s sing-along number “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.” MNM’s “Spamalot” is an often riotous, powerfully sung, wonderfully executed show. Someone with the production (here, we’ll keep him anonymous) posted a picture on Facebook after the first preview, showing an empty theater with water under a few seats. He captioned it this way: “The audience laughed so hard they peed.”

That’s about right.

“Monty Python’s Spamalot” runs through June 4 at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., in West Palm Beach. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday-Sunday. Tickets cost $45. To order, call 561-832-7469 or go to Kravis.org.