A guide to summer theater camps in South Florida

If you have a star in the making in your home, then you may want to nurture that talent with any number of summer camps exclusively for kids seeking the spotlight.

Here are some theater programs in South Florida. We'll update the list as more programs are announced.

ACTORS’ PLAYHOUSE SUMMER THEATRE/FILM CAMPS

What: There will be two sessions of Summer Theatre/Film Camp for ages 7 to 12 where young performers will take an original show from concept to the stage and then to the big screen. Also, children ages 10 to 18 can audition for the Advanced Camps with a first session featuring music from “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical” and a second session performing “The Lion King, Jr.”

When: Session 1 runs June 11-29. Session 2 is July 9-Aug. 3. All sessions take place 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays. Free before- and aftercare included 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Additional rehearsal time required for Advanced Camps.

Where: Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

Cost: $1,000 for Summer Theatre and Film Camp Session 1; $1,150 for Summer Theatre and Film Camp Session 2; $1,000 for “On Broadway” Advanced Musical Theatre Camp Session 1; $1,350 for “On Broadway” Advanced Musical Theatre Camp Session 2

Contact: 305-444-9293 ext. 606 or email educate@actorsplayhouse.org or go to ActorsPlayhouse.org

CAMP BROADWAY MIAMI 2018 AT THE ADRIENNE ARSHT CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

What: The five-day program for ages 10-17 is open to all children, regardless of previous experience. Students will participate in master classes with visiting artists, question-and-answer sessions with industry professionals, a backstage seminar with a production crew. The program will culminate in a performance of the musical “42nd Street.” Lunches and snacks will be served.

When: Aug. 6-10; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Where: Knight Concert Hall at the Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Cost: $750

Contact: 305-949-6722 or email education@arshtcenter.org or go to ArshtCenter.org/en/Tickets/Calendar/2017-2018-Season/Camp-Broadway/Camp-Broadway-2018

ARTS GARAGE SET THE STAGE SUMMER CAMP

What: Set the Stage gives youth the opportunity to learn about all aspects of theater, from set design to writing and performance. The students use their imagination and work together to create their own production.

When: Two four-week sessions. June 11-July 7 for ages 7-12 and July 9-Aug. 4 for ages 13-17. The camps run 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Where: Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach

Cost: $1,000 (scholarships are available for families that qualify)

Contact: ArtsGarage.org/Programming or Clydia Jeudy at Clydia@ArtsGarage.org or 561-210-9036

Arts and Cultural Center/Hollywo / Courtesy "Beauty and the Beast, Jr." staged by the Arts and Cultural Center/Hollywood during one of their previous theater summer camps. "Beauty and the Beast, Jr." staged by the Arts and Cultural Center/Hollywood during one of their previous theater summer camps. (Arts and Cultural Center/Hollywo / Courtesy)

SUMMER ARTS CAMP AT THE ART AND CULTURE CENTER/HOLLYWOOD

What: The Art and Culture Center/Hollywood has three programs: Littlest Actors and Littlest Artists for ages 4-6, Young Actors and Young Artists for ages 6-12, Broadway Actors for ages 8-18, culminating in performances of “Disney’s Lion King, Jr.” and “Peter Pan, Jr.” Before- and aftercare is available. This year, there is a Specialty Camp Week Aug. 6-10 for ages 6-12

When: There are two-week sessions at various times, except for the Broadway Actors camp, which is four weeks.

Where: Various locations in Hollywood: ArtsPark at Young Circle, 1 Young Circle; the Art and Culture Center Arts School at 1626 Harrison St.; and the Hollywood Central Performing Arts Center, 1770 Monroe St.

Cost: Young Actors/Young Artists full-day session for nonmembers costs $450 and $425 for members. Half-day sessions cost $350 for nonmembers and $325 for members. Half-day sessions cost $350 for nonmembers and $325 for members. Broadway Actors costs $850 for nonmembers and $800 for members. Specialty Camp Week costs $250 for nonmembers and $200 for members. Before-care (8-9 a.m.) costs $25 per week. Aftercare (4-6 p.m.) costs $50 per week.

Contact: ArtAndCultureCenter.org/Summer-Camp-2018

BROWARD CENTER SUMMER THEATER CAMP

What: The Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale oversees three summer camps. In addition to the Broward Center camp, there will be four-week camps at the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center and at the Rose and Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center at Nova Southeastern University in Davie. The Acting Camp is for ages 7-9, culminating in a performance of “Cinderella Kids” with the first session and “Lion King Kids” with the second session. Broadway Bound Camp is for ages 10-13, culminating in a performance of “Once on This Island, Jr.” for the first session and “Mary Poppins, Jr.” for the second session. The Company Group Camp is for teens ages 13-18 and leads up to a performance of “Once on This Island, Jr.” during the first session and “Tarzan” during the second session. The Young Professionals Camp is for teens 14-18 (available by video audition submission only) and will end with a performance of “High School Musical, Jr.”

When: There are sessions at three locations with various dates. Camp hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 N.E. 188th St.; Rose and Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center at Nova Southeastern University, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr Blvd., Davie.