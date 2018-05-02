A guide to summer theater camps in South Florida

If you have a star in the making in your home, then you may want to nurture that talent with any number of summer camps exclusively for kids seeking the spotlight.
Here are some theater programs in South Florida. We'll update the list as more programs are announced.
ACTORS’ PLAYHOUSE SUMMER THEATRE/FILM CAMPS
What: There will be two sessions of Summer Theatre/Film Camp for ages 7 to 12 where young performers will take an original show from concept to the stage and then to the big screen. Also, children ages 10 to 18 can audition for the Advanced Camps with a first session featuring music from “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical” and a second session performing “The Lion King, Jr.”
When: Session 1 runs June 11-29. Session 2 is July 9-Aug. 3. All sessions take place 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays. Free before- and aftercare included 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Additional rehearsal time required for Advanced Camps.
Where: Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
Cost: $1,000 for Summer Theatre and Film Camp Session 1; $1,150 for Summer Theatre and Film Camp Session 2; $1,000 for “On Broadway” Advanced Musical Theatre Camp Session 1; $1,350 for “On Broadway” Advanced Musical Theatre Camp Session 2
Contact: 305-444-9293 ext. 606 or email educate@actorsplayhouse.org or go to ActorsPlayhouse.org
CAMP BROADWAY MIAMI 2018 AT THE ADRIENNE ARSHT CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
What: The five-day program for ages 10-17 is open to all children, regardless of previous experience. Students will participate in master classes with visiting artists, question-and-answer sessions with industry professionals, a backstage seminar with a production crew. The program will culminate in a performance of the musical “42nd Street.” Lunches and snacks will be served.
When: Aug. 6-10; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday
Where: Knight Concert Hall at the Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
Cost: $750
Contact: 305-949-6722 or email education@arshtcenter.org or go to ArshtCenter.org/en/Tickets/Calendar/2017-2018-Season/Camp-Broadway/Camp-Broadway-2018
ARTS GARAGE SET THE STAGE SUMMER CAMP
What: Set the Stage gives youth the opportunity to learn about all aspects of theater, from set design to writing and performance. The students use their imagination and work together to create their own production.
When: Two four-week sessions. June 11-July 7 for ages 7-12 and July 9-Aug. 4 for ages 13-17. The camps run 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Where: Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach
Cost: $1,000 (scholarships are available for families that qualify)
Contact: ArtsGarage.org/Programming or Clydia Jeudy at Clydia@ArtsGarage.org or 561-210-9036
SUMMER ARTS CAMP AT THE ART AND CULTURE CENTER/HOLLYWOOD
What: The Art and Culture Center/Hollywood has three programs: Littlest Actors and Littlest Artists for ages 4-6, Young Actors and Young Artists for ages 6-12, Broadway Actors for ages 8-18, culminating in performances of “Disney’s Lion King, Jr.” and “Peter Pan, Jr.” Before- and aftercare is available. This year, there is a Specialty Camp Week Aug. 6-10 for ages 6-12
When: There are two-week sessions at various times, except for the Broadway Actors camp, which is four weeks.
Where: Various locations in Hollywood: ArtsPark at Young Circle, 1 Young Circle; the Art and Culture Center Arts School at 1626 Harrison St.; and the Hollywood Central Performing Arts Center, 1770 Monroe St.
Cost: Young Actors/Young Artists full-day session for nonmembers costs $450 and $425 for members. Half-day sessions cost $350 for nonmembers and $325 for members. Half-day sessions cost $350 for nonmembers and $325 for members. Broadway Actors costs $850 for nonmembers and $800 for members. Specialty Camp Week costs $250 for nonmembers and $200 for members. Before-care (8-9 a.m.) costs $25 per week. Aftercare (4-6 p.m.) costs $50 per week.
Contact: ArtAndCultureCenter.org/Summer-Camp-2018
BROWARD CENTER SUMMER THEATER CAMP
What: The Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale oversees three summer camps. In addition to the Broward Center camp, there will be four-week camps at the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center and at the Rose and Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center at Nova Southeastern University in Davie. The Acting Camp is for ages 7-9, culminating in a performance of “Cinderella Kids” with the first session and “Lion King Kids” with the second session. Broadway Bound Camp is for ages 10-13, culminating in a performance of “Once on This Island, Jr.” for the first session and “Mary Poppins, Jr.” for the second session. The Company Group Camp is for teens ages 13-18 and leads up to a performance of “Once on This Island, Jr.” during the first session and “Tarzan” during the second session. The Young Professionals Camp is for teens 14-18 (available by video audition submission only) and will end with a performance of “High School Musical, Jr.”
When: There are sessions at three locations with various dates. Camp hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 N.E. 188th St.; Rose and Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center at Nova Southeastern University, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr Blvd., Davie.
Cost: $900 per session. Sibling and multisession discounts are available. Early camp hours from 8 to 9 a.m. cost $50 per session (or $5 per day). After-camp hours from 4 to 6 p.m. cost $100 per session (or $10 per day). Combined before- and aftercare costs $150 per session. Hot lunches are available for $120 per camper for each four-week session (campers may bring their own lunch. With parental approval, the Company Group Camp and the Young Professionals will be allowed offsite for lunch.
Contact: 954-414-6904 or email registrar@BrowardCenter.org or go to BrowardCenter.org/Camp.
THE DELRAY BEACH PLAYHOUSE’S SUMMER FUN CAMP
What: The Playhouse's Camp offers children ages 6-16 the chance to explore drama, music and dance. Each week, campers will be broken into groups to write and rehearse their own skits. Then, on Friday, they perform in “Live From the Delray Beach Playhouse, It's Friday Afternoon!” to a live audience.
When: There are four sessions, June 4-8, July 16-20, July 23-27 and July 30-Aug. 3. The camps are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Where: The Delray Beach Playhouse, 950 NW Ninth St., Delray Beach
Cost: One week costs $125, two weeks $225, three weeks $325 and four weeks $425.
Contact: 561-272-1281 or email Sandy Santana at sandysantanadbp@gmail.com
FLORIDA CHILDREN’S THEATRE
What: Campers learn about the creative process of putting on a fully produced musical. There is Show Camp for grades 2-10 in two sessions, the first culminating in a performance of “Madagascar” and the second with “Seussical the Musical.” There’s also Storybook Adventures for pre-kindergarten to first grade (minimum 4 years old) in seven one-week sessions. Kids bring lunch and two snacks daily. Water is always available onsite.
When: Show Camp Session 1 is June 11-July 6. Session 2 is July 9-Aug. 3. Both sessions are from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Storybook Adventures sessions are June 11-15, June 18-22, June 25-29, July 9-13, July 16-20, July 23-27 and Aug. 6-10.
Cost: Show Camp costs $880 per session. Storybook Adventures costs $280 per session. Scholarships are available for both camps. Siblings can be enrolled with a 10 percent discount. Before-care is available for both camps beginning at 8 a.m. for $5, billed each day. If you pay in advance for the week, there is a discounted rate of $20. Aftercare is also available for both camps until 5:30 p.m. for $10 billed each day. If you pay in advance for the week, there is a discounted rate of $40.
Where: The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale, 2542B E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. The camps take place at Florida Children’s Theatre at the Galleria. Final tech rehearsals and performances for Show Camp take place at Bailey Hall on the Broward College campus in Davie.
Contact: 954-763-6882 or FLCT.org.
ARTSCAMP AND BROADWAY ARTISTS INTENSIVE AT THE KRAVIS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
What: The Kravis Center has three summer programs. ArtsCamp is a three-week summer camp for 80 young artists ages 9-11. The Broadway Artists Intensive Junior is for students age 9-13. And the Broadway Artists Intensive is for advanced students ages 12-20 and requires a video audition through TheBroadwayArtistsIntensive.com.
When: ArtsCamp is June 4-22, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday . The Broadway Artists Intensive Junior camp is June 25-29. The Broadway Artists Intensive is July 9-28. Both Broadway Artists Intensive camps are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Where: The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach
Cost: ArtsCamp costs $650. The Broadway Artists Intensive Junior costs $450. The Broadway Artists Intensive costs $1,650 (dormitory and meal plans are available)..
Contact: For ArtsCamp, call 561-651-4339 or email gumbinner@kravis.org or go to Kravis.org/ArtsCamp. For Broadway Artists Intensive Junior, call 561-651-4376 or email Alison Rehm at rehm@kravis.org. For both Broadway Artists programs, go to TheBroadwayArtistsIntensive.com.
LAKE WORTH PLAYHOUSE SUMMER CAMP
What: Two sessions for ages 8-14, with Session ` culminating in a performance of “Into the Woods, Jr.” and Session 2 ending with “Mary Poppins, Jr.”
When: Session 1 is June 4-23. Session 2 is July 9-28. Both sessions are 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Lake Worth Playhouse, 713 Lake Ave.
Cost: $600 a session
Contact: 561-586-6410 or LakeWorthPlayhouse.org
MALTZ JUPITER THEATRE GOLDNER CONSERVATORY OF PERFORMING ARTS CAMP PROGRAMS
What: The Maltz has several summer programs, including 12 Afternoon Musical Theatre Camps for kindergarten to grade 5 and three Dance Intensive sessions for grades 6-12. Additionally, the Senior Conservatory for grades 6-12 will perform “Sister Act,” while the Junior Conservatory for grades 3-5 will stage “The Wizard of Oz, Young Performers Edition.”
When: The Afternoon Musical Theatre Camps and Dance Intensive four-day sessions stretch from June 4 to Aug. 3 at various times. The Senior Conservatory is June 4-22, with performances June 22-23. The Junior Conservatory is July 9-27, with performances July 27-28.
Where: Maltz Jupiter Theatre, 1001 E. Indiantown Road
Cost: The Afternoon Musical Theatre Camps cost $100. The Dance Intensives cost $215. The Senor Conservatory and Junior Conservatory cost $810 each.
Contact: 561-575-2672 or JupiterTheatre.org/education
MIAMI CITY BALLET’S CHILDREN’S SUMMER DANCE PROGRAM
What: MCB’s summer program is for boys and girls ages 3-8 with various classes for different ages and levels that serve as an introduction to the MCB school before fall registration. There are two sessions that last three weeks and one session that lasts six weeks.
When: June 19-July 7; July 10-28; June 19-July 28 at various times. Deadline for registration is June 4.
Where: Miami City Ballet School, 2200 Liberty Ave., Miami Beach
Cost: $60-$300 (plus registration fees based on level and session option)
Contact: 305-929-7007 or email school@miamicityballet.org. or go to MiamiCityBallet.org/School/Summer-Programs/Childrens-Summer
SOL CHILDREN THEATRE’S SUMMER INTENSIVE
What: Sol Children Theatre offers kids ages 10 and older the performance experience of the musical comedy “Annie.” Sol will be accepting 25 students.
When: Rehearsals will be held July 9-Aug. 2 from 1 to 5 p.m. Performance dates are Aug. 3-19; Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.
Where: Sol Children Theatre, 3333 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton
Cost: $250
Contact: 561-447-8829 or email solchildtroupe@aol.com or go to SolChildren.org