Cirque du Soleil serves 'Crystal' on ice at the BB&T Center

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL’S CRYSTAL Cirque du Soleil is putting its latest show on ice — literally. “Crystal” is the first show to put the spotlight on ice skating in the Montreal-based company’s 34-year history. Along with Cirque’s usual human-circus acts — swinging trapeze, aerial traps and hand to hand — skaters and gymnasts will perform synchronized skating, freestyle figures and extreme skating. When: July 18-29; 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays (and Tuesday, July 24); 5 p.m. Sundays; 4 p.m. matinee Saturdays; 1:30 p.m. matinee Sundays Where: BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise Cost: $45-$170 Contact: 800-745-3000 or CirqueDuSoleil.com/Crystal
Matt Beard / Courtesy
For the first time in Cirque du Soleil's history, ice skating will be featured in "Crystal," which will run July 18-29 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.
Matt Beard / Courtesy
Cirque du Soleil's "Crystal" follows an imaginative young woman into a dreamworld where she finds empowerment. The human circus will run July 18-29 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.
