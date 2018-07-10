SouthFlorida.com
Cirque du Soleil serves 'Crystal' on ice at the BB&T Center

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL’S CRYSTAL

Cirque du Soleil is putting its latest show on ice — literally. “Crystal” is the first show to put the spotlight on ice skating in the Montreal-based company’s 34-year history. Along with Cirque’s usual human-circus acts — swinging trapeze, aerial traps and hand to hand — skaters and gymnasts will perform synchronized skating, freestyle figures and extreme skating.

When: July 18-29; 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays (and Tuesday, July 24); 5 p.m. Sundays; 4 p.m. matinee Saturdays; 1:30 p.m. matinee Sundays

Where: BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise

Cost: $45-$170

Contact: 800-745-3000 or CirqueDuSoleil.com/Crystal

