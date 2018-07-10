Cirque du Soleil serves 'Crystal' on ice at the BB&T Center

Matt Beard / Courtesy

For the first time in Cirque du Soleil's history, ice skating will be featured in "Crystal," which will run July 18-29 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

For the first time in Cirque du Soleil's history, ice skating will be featured in "Crystal," which will run July 18-29 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. (Matt Beard / Courtesy)