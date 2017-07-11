Sunrise and Miami get Cirque du Soleil's 'OVO'

In the Cirque du Soleil world of up to 19 touring human circuses, “OVO” is pretty special to the Quebec-based company. That’s because the show was created to commemorate Cirque’s 25th anniversary in 2009.

“They wanted to do something that had to do with environment and nature,” explains Tim Bennett, artistic director for the tour. “We’re an environmentally conscious company, so they wanted to do something that celebrated nature and the Earth.”

After debuting in Montreal in 2009, “OVO” traveled to more than 30 cities in six countries as a big-top show before transforming into an arena show (more about that later) in 2016.

Cirque du Soleil / Courtesy The ensemble of Cirque du Soleil's "OVO," which plays BB&T Center in Sunrise July 13-23 and AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami July 28-30. The ensemble of Cirque du Soleil's "OVO," which plays BB&T Center in Sunrise July 13-23 and AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami July 28-30. (Cirque du Soleil / Courtesy)

The arena version of “OVO’ — which means “egg” in Portuguese — is playing South Florida twice, running July 13-23 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise before appearing July 28-30 to the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.

Here is more about “OVO” from Bennett.

What “OVO” is about: “It follows the introduction of this egg to a community of insects, an insular community, very closed-off. And into the community is introduced a foreigner. He is the guardian of the egg. They steal his ovo. They’re sort of mean to him. During the course of the show, the more they learn about him, the more they realize he is more similar than he is different, and they come to love and accept him.”

What “OVO” is really about: “The [egg] is a sign of rebirth and new life and understanding of new worlds. The show is really about inclusion. The message, I believe, is really a representation of what takes place at Cirque du Soleil. We have people from 21 different countries, different religions, different colors, and we all come together to bring the magic to audiences. We have to work with absolute trust … to execute the high-ability acts and maneuvers. The storytelling is really parallel to our story as a team, and it is especially timely right now considering what is happening in the world.”

How “OVO” is different from other Cirque shows: “Cirque shows always have a real sense of mystery to them. This one has less of the darker, mysterious themes and more of the goofy and playful themes.”

How the show was developed: “OVO started with the theme, and all the Cirque [creative team] start about two years before the show actually premieres. It’s all teased out over months … and they start to build what the story is and what the environment is. And then, they start to think of the acts. So, like in this case, they find out that a cricket can jump 300 times its body length in height. So what acrobat can that be? That would be the wall act, where [acrobats] run and jump up the side of a wall. Or they think of a butterfly and a cocoon. We have a butterfly, so we have butterflies flying around, and it’s a strap act. So the theme came first, and then the acts came to fit the theme.”

How the show has changed over the years: “The show started as a tent show, we call them a ‘big-top show.’ They sit in an area for a while, whereas the arena shows changes cities every week. When ‘OVO’ changed from a big-top show to an arena show, they came in and had the chance to make some changes after years of touring. They moved some acts around, replaced some acts. They really had a chance to hone the show after having a sense of it for so long.”

A little-known thing about the show: “I will tell you that the original director, writer and choreographer Deborah Colker, and the composer slash musical director [Berna Ceppas] and, I think, the set designer [Gringo Cardia] were all Brazilian. So there’s a great Brazilian sensibility in the design and the feel, down to the choice of insects and plants. Brazilian people do recognize that. It’s sort of a little Easter egg for anyone who is Brazilian or South American.”

“OVO” runs July 13-23 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise and July 28-30 at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami. BB&T Center showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays (5 p.m. Sundays), with matinees 4 p.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m. Sundays. AmericanAirlines Arena showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday; 11:30, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday. BB&T Center tickets cost $25-$165. AmericanAirlines Arena tickets cost $25-$192.

