This week on South Florida stages: Maniacs on the floor

Here are eight shows you shouldn’t miss this week in South Florida’s theater scene.
FLASHDANCE – THE MUSICAL
The 1983 film “Flashdance” made Jennifer Beals a star and turned dance togs into fashion must-haves. Twenty-five years later, the movie was turned into a stage musical that premiered in Britain before going on a United Kingdom tour and eventually landing in London’s West End in 2010. The hits "Gloria," "Maniac," "I Love Rock 'n' Roll," "Manhunt" and "Flashdance … What a Feeling” are included from the big-screen version. Sixteen new tunes were added to the stage version.
When: Through Feb. 11; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. matinee Saturdays and Sundays
Where: Stage Door Theatre, 8036 W. Sample Road, Margate
Cost: $48
Contact: 954-344-7765 or StageDoorFL.org
ALMOST LIKE BEING IN LOVE
Bruce Linser performs this show of Broadway standards as part of Palm Beach Dramaworks’ Cabaret Series.
When: Jan. 5-7; 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. matinee Saturday and Sunday
Where: The Don and Ann Brown Theatre, 201 Clematis St., West Palm Beach
Cost: $30
Contact: 561-514-4042, ext. 2 or PalmBeachDramaworks.org
RIVERDANCE – THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY WORLD TOUR
The show that put traditional Irish dancing on the map returns to South Florida for a limited engagement.
When: Jan. 5-7; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. matinee Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale
Cost: $35.25 - $165.25 (includes facility fees)
Contact: 954-46200222 or BrowardCenter.org
HAMLET
Shakespeare Miami will present the Bard’s “Hamlet” on a tour of South Florida. The show opens with three free performances in Mizner Park Jan. 5-7 before moving on to Pinecrest Jan. 12-13, Coconut Grove Jan. 19-20 and Hollywood Jan. 26-27. Attendees of the Boca Raton performances will also be able to order from a limited menu (prices range from $2 to $9) as a preview of the restaurant Loch Bar, which is scheduled to open in Mizner Park in the summer. No outside food or beverages will be permitted. Chairs can be rented for $5.
When: Jan. 5-7; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 6 p.m. Sunday
Where: Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza real, Boca Raton
Cost: Free
Contact: ShakespeareMiami.com
ANALOGY/LANCE: PRETTY AKA THE ESCAPE ARTIST
The dance-theater group Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company will perform this work that follows the travails of a pivotal figure from the late 1980s to early ’90s nightlife and sex-trade underworld. The score is a mix of R&B and house music performed by the composer Nick Hallett and singer Matthew Gamble.
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 6
Where: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
Cost: $30-$75
Contact: 305-949-6722 or ArshtCenter.org
STEVE SOLOMON’S CANNOLI, LATKES AND GUILT
The star of “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish and I’m in Therapy” is back with the fourth installment of his comedy series. This time, Solomon’s parents have retired and are moving from Brooklyn to South Florida.
When: Jan. 6-7; 8 p.m. Saturday; 7 p.m. Sunday; 2 p.m. matinee Sunday
Where: Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188 St.
Cost: $45-$49
Contact: 877-311-7469 or AventuraCenter.org
CELEBRATION ON ICE
This show features ice skating with a theatrical flair, and is part of “Libby Dodson’s Live at Lynn Theatre Series” at Lynn University.
When: Jan. 6-7; 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 4 p.m. Sunday
Where: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center (Lynn University campus), 3601 N Military Trail, Boca Raton
Cost: $50-$70
Contact: 561-237-9000 or events.Lynn.edu.
SANDY DUNCAN
Sandy Duncan, who starred on the stage in “Peter Pan, “ My One and Only” and “Chicago,” will discuss her 60-year career in this event that is a part of Palm Beach Dramaworks’ “Dramalogue – Talking Theatre!” series.
When: 2 and 7 p.m. Jan. 9
Where: The Don and Ann Brown Theatre, 201 Clematis St., West Palm Beach
Cost: $23
Contact: 561-514-4042, ext. 2 or PalmBeachDramaworks.org