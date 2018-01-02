This week on South Florida stages: Maniacs on the floor

Here are eight shows you shouldn’t miss this week in South Florida’s theater scene.

FLASHDANCE – THE MUSICAL

The 1983 film “Flashdance” made Jennifer Beals a star and turned dance togs into fashion must-haves. Twenty-five years later, the movie was turned into a stage musical that premiered in Britain before going on a United Kingdom tour and eventually landing in London’s West End in 2010. The hits "Gloria," "Maniac," "I Love Rock 'n' Roll," "Manhunt" and "Flashdance … What a Feeling” are included from the big-screen version. Sixteen new tunes were added to the stage version.

When: Through Feb. 11; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. matinee Saturdays and Sundays

Where: Stage Door Theatre, 8036 W. Sample Road, Margate

Cost: $48

Contact: 954-344-7765 or StageDoorFL.org

Beth Kelly / Courtesy Bruce Linser will perform "Almost Like Being in Love" Jan. 5-7 as part of Palm Beach Dramaworks' Cabaret Series in West Palm Beach. Bruce Linser will perform "Almost Like Being in Love" Jan. 5-7 as part of Palm Beach Dramaworks' Cabaret Series in West Palm Beach. (Beth Kelly / Courtesy)

ALMOST LIKE BEING IN LOVE

Bruce Linser performs this show of Broadway standards as part of Palm Beach Dramaworks’ Cabaret Series.

When: Jan. 5-7; 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. matinee Saturday and Sunday

Where: The Don and Ann Brown Theatre, 201 Clematis St., West Palm Beach

Cost: $30

Contact: 561-514-4042, ext. 2 or PalmBeachDramaworks.org

Riverdance / Courtesy "Riverdance – the 20th Anniversary World Tour" plays Jan. 5-7 at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale. "Riverdance – the 20th Anniversary World Tour" plays Jan. 5-7 at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale. (Riverdance / Courtesy)

RIVERDANCE – THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY WORLD TOUR

The show that put traditional Irish dancing on the map returns to South Florida for a limited engagement.

When: Jan. 5-7; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. matinee Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale

Cost: $35.25 - $165.25 (includes facility fees)

Contact: 954-46200222 or BrowardCenter.org

Colleen Stovall for Shakespeare / Courtesy Seth Trucks and Shalia Sakona star in "Hamlet," which will be staged by Shakespeare Miami at Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton, Pinecrest, Coconut Grove and Hollywood. Seth Trucks and Shalia Sakona star in "Hamlet," which will be staged by Shakespeare Miami at Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton, Pinecrest, Coconut Grove and Hollywood. (Colleen Stovall for Shakespeare / Courtesy)

HAMLET

Shakespeare Miami will present the Bard’s “Hamlet” on a tour of South Florida. The show opens with three free performances in Mizner Park Jan. 5-7 before moving on to Pinecrest Jan. 12-13, Coconut Grove Jan. 19-20 and Hollywood Jan. 26-27. Attendees of the Boca Raton performances will also be able to order from a limited menu (prices range from $2 to $9) as a preview of the restaurant Loch Bar, which is scheduled to open in Mizner Park in the summer. No outside food or beverages will be permitted. Chairs can be rented for $5.

When: Jan. 5-7; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza real, Boca Raton

Cost: Free

Contact: ShakespeareMiami.com

Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company / Courtesy The Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company will perform Jan. 6 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami. The Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company will perform Jan. 6 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami. (Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company / Courtesy)

ANALOGY/LANCE: PRETTY AKA THE ESCAPE ARTIST

The dance-theater group Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company will perform this work that follows the travails of a pivotal figure from the late 1980s to early ’90s nightlife and sex-trade underworld. The score is a mix of R&B and house music performed by the composer Nick Hallett and singer Matthew Gamble.

When: 8 p.m. Jan. 6

Where: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Cost: $30-$75

Contact: 305-949-6722 or ArshtCenter.org

Steve Solomon / Courtesy "Steve Solomon's Cannoli, Latkes and Guilt: The Therapy Continues" plays Jan, 6-7 at the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center. "Steve Solomon's Cannoli, Latkes and Guilt: The Therapy Continues" plays Jan, 6-7 at the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center. (Steve Solomon / Courtesy)

STEVE SOLOMON’S CANNOLI, LATKES AND GUILT

The star of “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish and I’m in Therapy” is back with the fourth installment of his comedy series. This time, Solomon’s parents have retired and are moving from Brooklyn to South Florida.

When: Jan. 6-7; 8 p.m. Saturday; 7 p.m. Sunday; 2 p.m. matinee Sunday

Where: Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188 St.

Cost: $45-$49

Contact: 877-311-7469 or AventuraCenter.org

Lynn University / Courtesy "Celebration on Ice," which is part of the Libby Dodson's Live at Lynn Theatre Series, plays Jan. 6-7 at Lynn University in Boca Raton. "Celebration on Ice," which is part of the Libby Dodson's Live at Lynn Theatre Series, plays Jan. 6-7 at Lynn University in Boca Raton. (Lynn University / Courtesy)

CELEBRATION ON ICE

This show features ice skating with a theatrical flair, and is part of “Libby Dodson’s Live at Lynn Theatre Series” at Lynn University.

When: Jan. 6-7; 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center (Lynn University campus), 3601 N Military Trail, Boca Raton

Cost: $50-$70

Contact: 561-237-9000 or events.Lynn.edu.

Sandy Duncan / Courtesy Sandy Duncan will appear Jan. 9 during "Dramalogue – Talking Theatre!" at Palm Beach Dramaworks in West Palm Beach. Sandy Duncan will appear Jan. 9 during "Dramalogue – Talking Theatre!" at Palm Beach Dramaworks in West Palm Beach. (Sandy Duncan / Courtesy)

SANDY DUNCAN

Sandy Duncan, who starred on the stage in “Peter Pan, “ My One and Only” and “Chicago,” will discuss her 60-year career in this event that is a part of Palm Beach Dramaworks’ “Dramalogue – Talking Theatre!” series.

When: 2 and 7 p.m. Jan. 9

Where: The Don and Ann Brown Theatre, 201 Clematis St., West Palm Beach

Cost: $23

Contact: 561-514-4042, ext. 2 or PalmBeachDramaworks.org

CAPTION Join Talia J. Medina at Bubbles & Pearls in Wilton Manors as she helps whip up some Thanksgiving treats with Josie Smith Malave of "Top Chef." Join Talia J. Medina at Bubbles & Pearls in Wilton Manors as she helps whip up some Thanksgiving treats with Josie Smith Malave of "Top Chef." CAPTION Join Talia J. Medina at Bubbles & Pearls in Wilton Manors as she helps whip up some Thanksgiving treats with Josie Smith Malave of "Top Chef." Join Talia J. Medina at Bubbles & Pearls in Wilton Manors as she helps whip up some Thanksgiving treats with Josie Smith Malave of "Top Chef." CAPTION The band KIDS joins Talia J. Medina for a LIVE performance on "What's Up, South Florida?" The band KIDS joins Talia J. Medina for a LIVE performance on "What's Up, South Florida?" CAPTION Talia J. Medina shares her picks of the week. Talia J. Medina shares her picks of the week. CAPTION Talia J. Medina talks drinks with 27 Bar & Lounge. Talia J. Medina talks drinks with 27 Bar & Lounge. CAPTION Jackson's Prime opened in August near Galt Ocean Mile from veteran restaurateur Jack Jackson (formerly of Burt & Jack's and Jackson's Steakhouse on Las Olas) and chef Johnny Vinczencz (formerly of Johnny V). Jackson's Prime opened in August near Galt Ocean Mile from veteran restaurateur Jack Jackson (formerly of Burt & Jack's and Jackson's Steakhouse on Las Olas) and chef Johnny Vinczencz (formerly of Johnny V).

rhagwood@southflorida.com