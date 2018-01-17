This week on South Florida stages: Doing time

Here’s a rundown of must-see theater shows this week in South Florida.
TITLE OF SHOW
It’s a show about creating a show. This one-act musical follows the ups and downs of a writer and a composer trying to knock out a musical in time for a festival with the help of two performer friends.
When: Through Jan. 27; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. matinee Sunday
Where: Boynton Beach Playhouse, 145 SE Second Ave.
Cost: $25
Contact: 561-201-3581 or BoyntonBeachPlayhouse.com
CHITA AND TUNE: JUST IN TIME
Broadway legends Chita Rivera (“Chicago,” “Kiss of the Spider Woman”) and Tommy Tune (“My One and Only,” “The Will Rogers Follies”) team up for one night only in Fort Lauderdale.
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 19
Where: Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., in Fort Lauderdale (Holiday Park)
Cost: $43- $123
Contact: 954-462-0222 or ParkerPlayhouse.com
CHICAGO THE MUSICAL
This satire of Prohibition-era murder, celebrity, jurisprudence and the power of razzle-dazzle has a score by Fred Ebb and John Kander with a book by Ebb and Bob Fosse, who created the iconic choreography. In the Roaring Twenties, two murderous flappers plot to dupe everyone into releasing them from jail, with the help of their oily lawyer.
When: Jan. 19-21; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. matinee Saturday and Sunday
Where: Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach
Cost: $25-$69
Contact: 561-832-7469 or Kravis.org
STORY PIRATES
This musical sketch-comedy show uses short stories written by children from around the country, including two from right here in South Florida.
When: 1:30 p.m. Jan. 20
Where: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
Cost: Free with a First-Access Pass, which allows entry on a first-come, first-served basis
Contact: 305-949-6722 or ArshtCenter.org
THE ORIGINAL FLORIDA FOLLIES
Since 2000, this Broadway-style revue, a combination of vaudeville and Vegas, has raised money for children in need. What makes this show different and a favorite for fans every year is that the song-and-dance troupe is composed of retired show-business veterans aged 60 to 94 years old.
When: Jan. 21-March 11; All shows are 2 p.m. matinees.
Where: Jan. 21 at Omni Auditorium at Broward College North Campus, 1000 Coconut Creek Blvd, Coconut Creek; Feb. 4, 11, 18, 25 at Olympic Heights Community High School, 20101 Lyons Road, Boca Raton; March 11 at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St, Fort Lauderdale (Holiday Park).
Cost: $20 for Jan. 21 Coconut Creek show; $30 for Feb. 4-25 Boca Raton shows; $31 for Fort Lauderdale show
Contact: 954-445-4232 or TheOriginalFloridaFollies.com
THE SOAP MYTH
Ed Asner (“The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Lou Grant” and “Up!”) stars in this staged reading of a play about Holocaust denial. Asner will be joined by Broadway’s Johanna Day (“The Rainmaker,” “Proof,” “You Can’t Take It With You”) in three performances in each of South Florida’s three counties.
When: Jan. 22-24; various places and times.
Where: Jan. 22 at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd, Miami; Jan. 23 at Levis JCC Sandler Center, 21050 95th Avenue S., Boca Raton; Jan. 24 at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St, Fort Lauderdale (Holiday Park).
Cost: $25 and $30 for Miami show; $40 and $50 for Boca Raton show ($85 tickets include VIP reception); $33-$63 for Fort Lauderdale show
Contact: Arsht Center at 305-949-6722 or ArshtCenter.org; Levis JCC at 561-558-2512 or LevisJCC.org; Parker Playhouse at 954-462-0222 or ParkerPlayhouse.com
COMMUNION
The divisiveness chronicled in today’s news headlines is at the center of this play being staged by the Primal Forces theater company. Are some bonds too broken to be repaired? A lesbian psychiatrist, an evangelical daughter and her alcoholic mother find out.
When: Jan. 24-Feb. 11; 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 7 p.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. matinee Sundays
Where: Empire Stage, 1140 N. Flagler Drive, Fort Lauderdale
Cost: $30
Contact: PrimalForces.com
MUSICAL THRONES: A PARODY OF ICE AND FIRE
Here’s the show that “Game of Thrones” fans who also love musical comedy have been waiting for.
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St, Fort Lauderdale (Holiday Park)
Cost: $24.50-$44.50
Contact: 954-462-0222 or ParkerPlayhouse.com