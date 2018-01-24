SouthFlorida.com
Theater + Arts

This week on South Florida stages: The sound of fury

Rod Stafford Hagwood
Here’s what’s happening this week in South Florida’s performing-arts scene.

NOISES OFF

This backstage farce follows a theater troupe desperately trying to pull off a flop titled “Nothing On” before everything dissolves into slapstick and intrigue.

When: Through Feb.4; 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 3 p.m. matinee Sundays

Where: Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, 280 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables

Cost: $15-$64

Contact: 305-444-9293or ActorsPlayhouse.org

PANG!

Miami Light Project presents this triptych of live radio plays based on real-life oral histories of families in Miami (specifically the Overtown neighborhood), Cedar Rapids and Los Angeles.

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, and Saturday, Jan. 27

Where: The Light Box at Goldman Warehouse, 404 NW 26th St., Miami

Cost: $15-$25

Contact: 305-576-4350 or MiamiLightProject.com

TOSCA

Staged here by Palm Beach Opera, Giacomo Puccini’s “Tosca” is about a singer and her artist lover and how their love is threatened by dirty politics.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, and Saturday, Jan. 27; 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, Jan. 28

Where: 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach

Cost: $20-$150

Contact: 561-833-7888 or PBOpera.org

GARLAND IN WORD AND SONG

Judy Garland’s triumphant run at Carnegie Hall in 1961 is re-created in this solo show. Garland is played by Jody Briskey, whom some South Floridians may remember from her portrayal of the entertainment superstar in “Beyond the Rainbow” in 2006 at Florida Stage and in 2013 at Arts Garage.

When: Jan. 26-Feb. 11; 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. matinees Saturdays and Sundays

Where: The Willow Theatre at Sugar Sand Park, 300 S. Military Trail Boca Raton

Cost: $35

Contact: 561-347-3948 or WillowTheatre.org

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL BALLET COMPETITIONS

Dancers from all over the United States and other countries (China, Japan, Peru) will compete for cash awards, medals, scholarship and placement in ballet companies or schools. All rounds and the final gala performance are free and open to the public.

When: 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26; 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27; 12:15 Sunday, Jan. 28 (the Winner’s Gala starts at 5 p.m.)

Where: Julius Littman Performing Arts Theater, 17011 NE 19th Ave., North Miami Beach

Cost: Free

Contact: Email info@miamiibc.com or go to MiamiIBC.com

SALOME

Florida Grand Opera will perform Richard Strauss’ masterwork, famous for its dance of the seven veils, which was an invention of Oscar Wilde. The opera was banned for many years because of the provocativeness and violence in the story lifted from the New Testament.

When: Jan. 27-Feb. 3; Feb. 8 and 10 in Fort Lauderdale

Where: Jan. 27-Feb. 3 at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Feb. 8 and 10 at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW 5th Ave. in Fort Lauderdale

Cost: $19-$175 in Miami; $21-$200 in Fort Lauderdale

Contact: 800-741-1010 or FGO.org

IN THE MOOD: A 1940S MUSICAL REVUE

The retro revue celebrates swing music with such favorites as “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” “Sing Sing Sing,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” “Take the A Train” and “Tuxedo Junction.” The show features the 13-piece String of Pearls Big Band Orchestra and a cast of singers and dancers.

When: 3 p.m. Sunday. Jan. 28

Where: Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale (in Holiday Park)

Cost: $24-$44

Contact: 954-462-0222 or ParkerPlayhouse.com

NOTAS QUE SABEN A OLVIDO (FORGETTING)

Teatro Avante once again presents this play about living with Alzheimer’s disease. The first time was last summer, when the piece had its U.S. premiere during Teatro Avante’s 32nd International Hispanic Theatre Festival. The play will be performed in Spanish with English supertitles.

When: Feb. 1-4; 8:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (opening reception starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1); 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Miami-Dade County Auditorium (On.Stage Black Box Theatre), 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami

Cost: $20-$25

Contact: 305-547-5414 or TeatroAvante.org

