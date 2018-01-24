This week on South Florida stages: The sound of fury

Here’s what’s happening this week in South Florida’s performing-arts scene.

NOISES OFF

This backstage farce follows a theater troupe desperately trying to pull off a flop titled “Nothing On” before everything dissolves into slapstick and intrigue.

When: Through Feb.4; 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 3 p.m. matinee Sundays

Where: Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, 280 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables

Cost: $15-$64

Contact: 305-444-9293or ActorsPlayhouse.org

Rose Eichenbaum / Courtesy "Pang!" will be presented Jan. 26-27 by Miami Light Project at the Light Box at the Goldman Warehouse in Miami. "Pang!" will be presented Jan. 26-27 by Miami Light Project at the Light Box at the Goldman Warehouse in Miami. (Rose Eichenbaum / Courtesy)

PANG!

Miami Light Project presents this triptych of live radio plays based on real-life oral histories of families in Miami (specifically the Overtown neighborhood), Cedar Rapids and Los Angeles.

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, and Saturday, Jan. 27

Where: The Light Box at Goldman Warehouse, 404 NW 26th St., Miami

Cost: $15-$25

Contact: 305-576-4350 or MiamiLightProject.com

Palm Beach Opera / Courtesy Palm Beach Opera will present "Tosca" Jan. 26-28 at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach. Palm Beach Opera will present "Tosca" Jan. 26-28 at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach. (Palm Beach Opera / Courtesy)

TOSCA

Staged here by Palm Beach Opera, Giacomo Puccini’s “Tosca” is about a singer and her artist lover and how their love is threatened by dirty politics.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, and Saturday, Jan. 27; 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, Jan. 28

Where: 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach

Cost: $20-$150

Contact: 561-833-7888 or PBOpera.org

Scott J. Pakudaitis / Courtesy Jody Briskey stars in "Garland in Word and Song," which will run Jan. 26-Feb. 11 at Boca Raton's Willow Theatre in Sugar Sand Park. Jody Briskey stars in "Garland in Word and Song," which will run Jan. 26-Feb. 11 at Boca Raton's Willow Theatre in Sugar Sand Park. (Scott J. Pakudaitis / Courtesy)

GARLAND IN WORD AND SONG

Judy Garland’s triumphant run at Carnegie Hall in 1961 is re-created in this solo show. Garland is played by Jody Briskey, whom some South Floridians may remember from her portrayal of the entertainment superstar in “Beyond the Rainbow” in 2006 at Florida Stage and in 2013 at Arts Garage.

When: Jan. 26-Feb. 11; 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. matinees Saturdays and Sundays

Where: The Willow Theatre at Sugar Sand Park, 300 S. Military Trail Boca Raton

Cost: $35

Contact: 561-347-3948 or WillowTheatre.org

Patricia Photography / Courtesy The Miami International Ballet Competition will be held Jan. 24-Jan. 28 at the Julius Littman North Miami Beach Performing Arts Center. The Miami International Ballet Competition will be held Jan. 24-Jan. 28 at the Julius Littman North Miami Beach Performing Arts Center. (Patricia Photography / Courtesy)

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL BALLET COMPETITIONS

Dancers from all over the United States and other countries (China, Japan, Peru) will compete for cash awards, medals, scholarship and placement in ballet companies or schools. All rounds and the final gala performance are free and open to the public.

When: 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26; 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27; 12:15 Sunday, Jan. 28 (the Winner’s Gala starts at 5 p.m.)

Where: Julius Littman Performing Arts Theater, 17011 NE 19th Ave., North Miami Beach

Cost: Free

Contact: Email info@miamiibc.com or go to MiamiIBC.com

Lucia Escott / Courtesy Kirsten Chambers during the dance rehearsal of Florida Grand Opera's "Salome," which runs Jan. 27-Feb. 3 in Miami and Feb. 8 and 10 in Fort Lauderdale. Kirsten Chambers during the dance rehearsal of Florida Grand Opera's "Salome," which runs Jan. 27-Feb. 3 in Miami and Feb. 8 and 10 in Fort Lauderdale. (Lucia Escott / Courtesy)

SALOME

Florida Grand Opera will perform Richard Strauss’ masterwork, famous for its dance of the seven veils, which was an invention of Oscar Wilde. The opera was banned for many years because of the provocativeness and violence in the story lifted from the New Testament.

When: Jan. 27-Feb. 3; Feb. 8 and 10 in Fort Lauderdale

Where: Jan. 27-Feb. 3 at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Feb. 8 and 10 at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW 5th Ave. in Fort Lauderdale

Cost: $19-$175 in Miami; $21-$200 in Fort Lauderdale

Contact: 800-741-1010 or FGO.org

Parker Playhouse / Courtesy "In the Mood: A 1940s Musical Revue" will play Jan. 28 at Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale. "In the Mood: A 1940s Musical Revue" will play Jan. 28 at Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale. (Parker Playhouse / Courtesy)

IN THE MOOD: A 1940S MUSICAL REVUE

The retro revue celebrates swing music with such favorites as “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” “Sing Sing Sing,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” “Take the A Train” and “Tuxedo Junction.” The show features the 13-piece String of Pearls Big Band Orchestra and a cast of singers and dancers.

When: 3 p.m. Sunday. Jan. 28

Where: Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale (in Holiday Park)

Cost: $24-$44

Contact: 954-462-0222 or ParkerPlayhouse.com

Asela Torres / Courtesy Gerardo Riveron and Alina Interian stars in "Notas Que Saben A Olvido (Forgetting)," which will be presented Feb. 1-4 by Teatro Avante at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium. Gerardo Riveron and Alina Interian stars in "Notas Que Saben A Olvido (Forgetting)," which will be presented Feb. 1-4 by Teatro Avante at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium. (Asela Torres / Courtesy)

NOTAS QUE SABEN A OLVIDO (FORGETTING)

Teatro Avante once again presents this play about living with Alzheimer’s disease. The first time was last summer, when the piece had its U.S. premiere during Teatro Avante’s 32nd International Hispanic Theatre Festival. The play will be performed in Spanish with English supertitles.

When: Feb. 1-4; 8:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (opening reception starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1); 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Miami-Dade County Auditorium (On.Stage Black Box Theatre), 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami

Cost: $20-$25

Contact: 305-547-5414 or TeatroAvante.org

