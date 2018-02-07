This week on South Florida stages: Strength in numbers

This is what is happening in the performing-arts scene in South Florida this week.
DISASTER!
The music is from the 1970s, hits such as “Hooked on a Feeling, “Hot Stuff,” “I Am Woman” and “I Will Survive.” The book is by Seth Rudetsky (SiriusXM Broadway host and three-time Emmy Award nominee) and Jack Plotnick (and actor best known for Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie” and the movie “Girls Will Be Girls”). The show is a pure parody of disaster movies from the Me Decade.
When: Feb. 8-18; various times
Where: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale
Cost: $45
Contact: 954-462-0222 or BrowardCenter.org
WHAT THE DAY OWES THE NIGHT
French-Algerian dance group Cie Herve Koubi will make their Miami debut with a performance showcasing their signature mix of modern dance, b-boy moves, acrobatics and ballet.
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10
Where: Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami
Cost: $25-$55
Contact: 305-237-3010 or OlympiaTheater.org
SILVER IS THE NEW RED
Billboard chart topper Deborah Silver will perform a pre-Valentine’s Day concert of standards from the American songbook as well as a mix of jazz, blues, country, pop and Broadway.
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10
Where: The Rrazz Room at the Mizner Park Cultural Center, 201 Plaza Real, Boca Raton
Cost: $40-$62.50
Contact: 844-672-2849 or MiznerParkCulturalCenter.com
AFTER THE CURTAIN
Travis Wall, a dancer and choreographer best known for his appearances on Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance,” has created this new show for his dance troupe Shaping Sound. Titled “After the Curtain,” the piece tells the story of a man trying to recapture his creativity after the devastating loss of his one true love.
When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13
Where: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
Cost: $39-$99
Contact: 305-949-6722 or ArshtCenter.org
WICKED
Remixed and rebooted from "The Wizard of Oz," the Broadway megasmash "Wicked” shows us the Land of Oz years before Dorothy Gale plopped down in Munchkin Land. The musical comedy includes hits such as “Popular,” “Defying Gravity,” “I’m Not That Girl” and “For Good.”
When: Feb. 14-March 4; 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 6:30 p.m. Sundays; 2 p.m. matinee Saturdays (and Thursday, Feb. 15); 1 p.m. maintee Sundays
Where: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale
Cost: $25-$169
Contact: 954-462-0222 or BrowardCenter.org
SOLOMON’S 700 WIVES
The biblical story of King Solomon gets a musical-comedy twist in this show created by Ginger Reiter, who also wrote “The Jackie Mason Musical” and “Mel Schwartz Sleeps With Mae West.”
When: Feb. 15-March 11; 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 5 p.m. Sundays
Where: Empire Stage, 1140 N. Flagler Drive, in Fort Lauderdale
Cost: $35 and $39
Contact: 845-598-2850 or 700Wives.com
HATERS ROAST: THE SHADY TOUR 2018
Some of the biggest stars from the TV reality competition “RuPaul’s Drag Race” serve some serious shade in this adult-humor show. Along with South Florida’s Latrice Royale, roasters include Trixie Mattel, Jinkx Monsoon, Thorgy Thor, Trinity Taylor, Eureka O’Hara, Derrick Barry and host Ginger Minj.
When: 8 p.m. Friday Feb. 16
Where: Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave.
Cost: $20-$50 ($150 “Super Fan” package includes premium seats, pre-show meet and greet and tour poster)
Contact: 800-745-3000 or FillmoreMB.com
SEA SHORTS PLAY FESTIVAL
The Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Community Theater Arts Group returns for another round of short plays, including two written by Lisa Bruna of Boynton Beach.
When: Feb. 16-18; 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 4 p.m. Sunday
Where: Jarvis Hall, 4501 N. Ocean Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Cost: Free; seating is limited.
Contact: 954-640-4209 or LBTSEvents.com