This week on South Florida stages: Strength in numbers

This is what is happening in the performing-arts scene in South Florida this week.

DISASTER!

The music is from the 1970s, hits such as “Hooked on a Feeling, “Hot Stuff,” “I Am Woman” and “I Will Survive.” The book is by Seth Rudetsky (SiriusXM Broadway host and three-time Emmy Award nominee) and Jack Plotnick (and actor best known for Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie” and the movie “Girls Will Be Girls”). The show is a pure parody of disaster movies from the Me Decade.

When: Feb. 8-18; various times

Where: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale

Cost: $45

Contact: 954-462-0222 or BrowardCenter.org

Hayim Heron / Courtesy The French-Algerian dance group Cie Herve Koub will perform Feb. 10 at the Olympia Theater in Miami. The French-Algerian dance group Cie Herve Koub will perform Feb. 10 at the Olympia Theater in Miami. (Hayim Heron / Courtesy)

WHAT THE DAY OWES THE NIGHT

French-Algerian dance group Cie Herve Koubi will make their Miami debut with a performance showcasing their signature mix of modern dance, b-boy moves, acrobatics and ballet.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10

Where: Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami

Cost: $25-$55

Contact: 305-237-3010 or OlympiaTheater.org

Deborah Silver / Courtesy Deborah Silver will perform the pre-Valentine's Day concert "Silver Is the New Red" Feb. 10 at Mizner Park Cultural Center in Boca Raton. Deborah Silver will perform the pre-Valentine's Day concert "Silver Is the New Red" Feb. 10 at Mizner Park Cultural Center in Boca Raton. (Deborah Silver / Courtesy)

SILVER IS THE NEW RED

Billboard chart topper Deborah Silver will perform a pre-Valentine’s Day concert of standards from the American songbook as well as a mix of jazz, blues, country, pop and Broadway.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10

Where: The Rrazz Room at the Mizner Park Cultural Center, 201 Plaza Real, Boca Raton

Cost: $40-$62.50

Contact: 844-672-2849 or MiznerParkCulturalCenter.com

Shaping Sound / Courtesy Travis Wall's dance troupe Shaping Sound will perform Feb. 13 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. Travis Wall's dance troupe Shaping Sound will perform Feb. 13 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. (Shaping Sound / Courtesy)

AFTER THE CURTAIN

Travis Wall, a dancer and choreographer best known for his appearances on Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance,” has created this new show for his dance troupe Shaping Sound. Titled “After the Curtain,” the piece tells the story of a man trying to recapture his creativity after the devastating loss of his one true love.

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13

Where: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Cost: $39-$99

Contact: 305-949-6722 or ArshtCenter.org

Joan Marcus / Courtesy The national touring company of the Broadway hit "Wicked" performs Feb. 14- March 4 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale. The national touring company of the Broadway hit "Wicked" performs Feb. 14- March 4 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale. (Joan Marcus / Courtesy)

WICKED

Remixed and rebooted from "The Wizard of Oz," the Broadway megasmash "Wicked” shows us the Land of Oz years before Dorothy Gale plopped down in Munchkin Land. The musical comedy includes hits such as “Popular,” “Defying Gravity,” “I’m Not That Girl” and “For Good.”

When: Feb. 14-March 4; 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 6:30 p.m. Sundays; 2 p.m. matinee Saturdays (and Thursday, Feb. 15); 1 p.m. maintee Sundays

Where: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale

Cost: $25-$169

Contact: 954-462-0222 or BrowardCenter.org

Ginger Reiter / Courtesy "Solomon's 700 Wives" will run Feb. 15- March 11 at Empire Stage in Fort Lauderdale. "Solomon's 700 Wives" will run Feb. 15- March 11 at Empire Stage in Fort Lauderdale. (Ginger Reiter / Courtesy)

SOLOMON’S 700 WIVES

The biblical story of King Solomon gets a musical-comedy twist in this show created by Ginger Reiter, who also wrote “The Jackie Mason Musical” and “Mel Schwartz Sleeps With Mae West.”

When: Feb. 15-March 11; 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 5 p.m. Sundays

Where: Empire Stage, 1140 N. Flagler Drive, in Fort Lauderdale

Cost: $35 and $39

Contact: 845-598-2850 or 700Wives.com

DragFans.com / Courtesy Latrice Royale, of Miami, became a national drag star when she appeared on the fourth season of "RuPaul's Drag Race." She will appear Feb. 16 in "Haters Roast: The Shady Tour 2018" when it comes to the Fillmore Miami Beach. Latrice Royale, of Miami, became a national drag star when she appeared on the fourth season of "RuPaul's Drag Race." She will appear Feb. 16 in "Haters Roast: The Shady Tour 2018" when it comes to the Fillmore Miami Beach. (DragFans.com / Courtesy)

HATERS ROAST: THE SHADY TOUR 2018

Some of the biggest stars from the TV reality competition “RuPaul’s Drag Race” serve some serious shade in this adult-humor show. Along with South Florida’s Latrice Royale, roasters include Trixie Mattel, Jinkx Monsoon, Thorgy Thor, Trinity Taylor, Eureka O’Hara, Derrick Barry and host Ginger Minj.

When: 8 p.m. Friday Feb. 16

Where: Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave.

Cost: $20-$50 ($150 “Super Fan” package includes premium seats, pre-show meet and greet and tour poster)

Contact: 800-745-3000 or FillmoreMB.com

L-B-T-S / Courtesy A scene from "Title Pending," a play at the 2017 Sea Shorts Play Festival. This year's Sea Shorts will take place Feb. 16-18 at Jarvis Hall in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. A scene from "Title Pending," a play at the 2017 Sea Shorts Play Festival. This year's Sea Shorts will take place Feb. 16-18 at Jarvis Hall in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. (L-B-T-S / Courtesy)

SEA SHORTS PLAY FESTIVAL

The Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Community Theater Arts Group returns for another round of short plays, including two written by Lisa Bruna of Boynton Beach.

When: Feb. 16-18; 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Jarvis Hall, 4501 N. Ocean Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

Cost: Free; seating is limited.

Contact: 954-640-4209 or LBTSEvents.com

