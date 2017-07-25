This week on South Florida stages: Cirque lays 'OVO' in Miami

Here is what is happening on theater stages this week in South Florida.

Finding Mona Lisa

Actors’ Playhouse is staging local playwright Michael McKeever’s latest work, which follows the legendary stories about Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting, from its creation and vandalism to its theft and tour of the United States.

When: Through Aug. 13; 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 3 p.m. matinees Sundays

Where: Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

Cost: $50 and $58

Contact: 305-444-9293 or ActorsPlayhouse.org

Brooke Noble / Courtesy The cast of "Finding Mona Lisa," running through Aug. 13 at Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre in Coral Gables. The cast of "Finding Mona Lisa," running through Aug. 13 at Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre in Coral Gables. (Brooke Noble / Courtesy)

Cirque du Soleil’s OVO

This time around, the human-circus franchise presents an acrobatic feats-of-derring-do show centered on the insect world. It includes juggling ants, contortionist spiders, flying-trapeze scarabs, hand-balancing dragonflies and aerial-strap butterflies.

When: July 28-30; 7:30 p.m. Friday; 11:30, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 1:30 and 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Cost: $25-$192

Contact: Ticketmaster.com

Cirque du Soleil / Courtesy Cirque du Soleil's "OVO" runs July 28-30 at AmericanAirlines Arena. Cirque du Soleil's "OVO" runs July 28-30 at AmericanAirlines Arena. (Cirque du Soleil / Courtesy)

Thoroughly Modern Millie

Set in 1922, this musical comedy being staged by Marquee Theater Company follows the adventures of a young lady who leaves Kansas to become a flapper in New York. Her intent is to marry for money (instead of love), but her plan runs up against a white-slavery scheme.

When: July 28-Aug. 6; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. matinee Sundays

Where: West Boca Performing Arts Theater, 12811 Glades Road, Boca Raton (on the campus of West Boca Raton Community High School).

Cost: $40 ($25 for students with valid ID)

Contact: 954-464-8249 or MarqueeTheaterCompany.com

Marquee Theater Company / Courtesy Marquee Theater Company's production of "Thoroughly Modern Millie" runs July 28-Aug. 6 at the West Boca Performing Arts Theater in Boca Raton. Marquee Theater Company's production of "Thoroughly Modern Millie" runs July 28-Aug. 6 at the West Boca Performing Arts Theater in Boca Raton. (Marquee Theater Company / Courtesy)

Informed Consent

Science, race, religion and ethics are all stirred up in the drama based on a real-life court battle in which the impoverished and vulnerable Havasupai, a Native American tribe based in the Grand Canyon, sued Arizona State University for using their donated blood for various research purposes other than the original intent.

When: July 29-Aug. 27; 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 7 p.m. Sundays (no evening performance Sunday, July 30); 2 p.m. matinee Sundays

Where: GableStage at the Biltmore, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables. (in the Eastern section of the Biltmore Hotel)

Cost: $45, $55 and $60

Contact: 305-445-1119 or GableStage.org

George Schiavone / Courtesy The cast of "Informed Consent," which runs July 29-Aug. 27 at GableStage at the Biltmore in Coral Gables. The cast of "Informed Consent," which runs July 29-Aug. 27 at GableStage at the Biltmore in Coral Gables. (George Schiavone / Courtesy)

rhagwood@southflorida.com