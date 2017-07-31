This week on South Florida stages: From 'Brilliant' to 'Moron'

Here’s what’s happening in South Florida theaters this week.

The Book of Moron: If Thinking Were Easy Everyone Would Do It

Robert Dubac, the man who created the off-Broadway hit “The Male Intellect: An Oxymoron?,” is back with his latest solo show. Sort of a mix of theater and a TED Talk, “The Book of Moron” features Dubac bringing to life a succession of characters who help him deliver his patented sense of satire.

When: Aug. 4-5; 8 p.m. Friday, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale

Cost: $50

Contact: 954-462-0222 or BrowardCenter.org

The Kosher Cheerleader: A Truish, Jewish Love Story

Standup comedienne Sandy Gelfound has turned her life into a one-woman show in which she discusses being an NFL cheerleader and overcoming a heart defect,. “The Kosher Cheerleader” follows in the vein of her father, a Borscht Belt performer and a Jewish atheist. “He knew he was one of the chosen people. He just didn’t know by whom,” Gelfound says in her act.

When: Aug. 3-27; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. matinees Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays

Where: PGA Arts Center, 4076 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens

Cost: $45-$59

Contact: 1-855-448-7469 or PGAartscenter.com

Boca Ballet Theatre presents Brilliant Summer

Sanjay Saverimuttu, a former Boca Ballet Theatre dancer who is now a dancer and choreographer with the Louisville Ballet Theatre, returns with a new work created for this concert. The performance will also include:

• “The Envelope” by David Parsons (a comic piece with music by Rossini)

• “Graduation Ball” by Dan Guin (executive director and co-artistic director of Boca Ballet Theatre)

• “La Source” by George Balanchine (featuring Miami City Ballet principals Jennifer Lauren and Kleber Rebello).

When: Aug. 5-6; 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. matinee Sunday

Where: Countess de Hoernle Theatre at Spanish River High School, 5100 Jog Road, Boca Raton

Cost: $35

Contact: 561-995-0709 or BocaBallet.org

