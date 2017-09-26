This week on South Florida stages: Pushing buttons and crossing borders

This is what’s going on in the South Florida theater scene this week.

Oleanna

Evening Star Productions is staging this two-character drama by David Mamet about a university professor who is accused of sexual harassment by a student. The play premiered in 1992, not long after the contentious confirmation hearings of Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court. “Every time I have seen ‘Oleanna,’ the audience members are arguing about it in the lobby after the show,” Rosalie Grant, Evening Star’s founder, artistic director and the director of the production, says in a press release. “It really pushes some buttons. It's hard to believe that in 2017 a story about sexual harassment is once again relevant. I look forward to eavesdropping on audience conversations after the show.”

When: Through Oct. 8; 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. matinees Sundays

Where: Sol Theatre, 3333 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton

Cost: $30 ($20 for students)

Contact: 561-447-8829 or EveningStarProductions.org

Christian Carroll / Courtesy Matthew DeLuca and Jonathan Cruz star in "White Boy," which runs Sept. 28-Oct. 22 at Empire Stage in Fort Lauderdale. Matthew DeLuca and Jonathan Cruz star in "White Boy," which runs Sept. 28-Oct. 22 at Empire Stage in Fort Lauderdale. (Christian Carroll / Courtesy)

White Boy

Twenty years ago, “White Boy” debuted as a one-man show, a sort of recounting of playwright Michael Patrick Spillers’ experiences as a WASP moving from the Midwest to Spanish-speaking East Los Angeles. “White Boy” has been expanded into a multicharacter play, even as the central themes — a young gay man falls in love with a Chicano gang member — remain the same. "In the process of re-imagining, reinventing and reviving the play, I pretty quickly realized that the issues of race and culture are just as relevant today as they were 20 years ago," Spillers explains in a press release. "In fact, I believe the play will speak to a new generation of audiences in our racially polarized society."

When: Sept. 28-Oct. 22; 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 5 p.m. Sundays

Where: Empire Stage, 1140 N. Flagler Drive, Fort Lauderdale

Cost: $35 and $50

Contact: RonnieLarsen.com

Nilo Cruz / Courtesy Pulitzer Prize winner Nilo Cruz will take part in the Playwright's Forum and Masterclass Series Oct. 6-8 at FAU's Theatre Lab in Boca Raton. Pulitzer Prize winner Nilo Cruz will take part in the Playwright's Forum and Masterclass Series Oct. 6-8 at FAU's Theatre Lab in Boca Raton. (Nilo Cruz / Courtesy)

Playwright’s Forum and Masterclass Series with Nilo Cruz

Theatre Lab, the professional resident company of Florida Atlantic University, is once again hosting this event where playwrights can share their newest works in staged readings and get feedback from a post-performance discussion with the audience. First up Oct. 6-8 is Pulitzer Prize winner Nilo Criz (“Anna in the Tropics”), who will have three of his latest works read and will conduct a master class. The series will continue Oct. 13 with Vanessa Garcia, Oct. 27 with Tammy Ryan and Nov. 3 with Steven Dietz.

When: Oct. 6-8, with additional events Oct. 13, 27 and Nov. 3; various times

Where: Parliament Hall, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton

Cost: The readings cost $20, while admission to the master class is $30. All Cruz events are available for a package price of $75. All playwright events are available for a package price of $180.

Contact: 561-297-6124 or FAUEvents.com

Patricia Laine Romero / Courtesy Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida's staging of "Danzon," with music by Mexican composer Alberto Marquez, will be part of the "Latin Bravura" program Oct. 7-8 in Aventura and Oct. 14-15 in Fort Lauderdale. Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida's staging of "Danzon," with music by Mexican composer Alberto Marquez, will be part of the "Latin Bravura" program Oct. 7-8 in Aventura and Oct. 14-15 in Fort Lauderdale. (Patricia Laine Romero / Courtesy)

Latin Bravura

The Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida will open its 20th season with a performance titled “Latin Bravura,” a staging of four ballets with Latin themes. “Nuestros Valses” is by Venezuelan choreographer Vicente Nebrada and set to music by 19th century Venezuelan composers Ramón Delgado Palacios and Teresa Carreño. “Viva España” is by Vladmimir Issaev, the company’s artistic director, and set to music by Massenet. The ballet is based on the “El Cid” story. “Danzon” is by choreographer Yanis Pikieris, with music by Mexican composer Alberto Marquez. Finally, the program will include a work in progress by Issaev based on the movie “Vertigo,” with a libretto by Balasar Santiago Martin. The adagio will feature prima ballerina Mary Carmen Catoya and Kazuya Arima.

When: Oct. 7-8 in Aventura, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday; Oct. 14-15 in Fort Lauderdale, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St. (Oct. 7-8); Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale (Oct. 14-15)

Cost: $35

Contact: 954-462-0222 (for all performances) or AventuraCenter.org or BrowardCenter.org

CAPTION The Perez Art Museum Miami's new exhibit "Spots, Dots, Pips, Tiles" explores the history, politics and popularity of dominoes. The Perez Art Museum Miami's new exhibit "Spots, Dots, Pips, Tiles" explores the history, politics and popularity of dominoes. CAPTION The Perez Art Museum Miami's new exhibit "Spots, Dots, Pips, Tiles" explores the history, politics and popularity of dominoes. The Perez Art Museum Miami's new exhibit "Spots, Dots, Pips, Tiles" explores the history, politics and popularity of dominoes. CAPTION There's a new underwater show at The Wreck Bar in Fort Lauderdale. But it's not your typical mermaid show. It's underwater burlesque. Performer MeduSirena is the mind behind the show, which is inspired in classic Esther Williams Hollywood movies and Las Vegas shows, such as "Jubilee!" There's a new underwater show at The Wreck Bar in Fort Lauderdale. But it's not your typical mermaid show. It's underwater burlesque. Performer MeduSirena is the mind behind the show, which is inspired in classic Esther Williams Hollywood movies and Las Vegas shows, such as "Jubilee!" CAPTION Oakland Park photojournalist Larry Singer's images of U2's Bono, Mick Jagger, Bob Dylan, Van Halen and Alice Cooper are on display for new "Rockin'" exhibit at Studio 18 in Pembroke Pines. Oakland Park photojournalist Larry Singer's images of U2's Bono, Mick Jagger, Bob Dylan, Van Halen and Alice Cooper are on display for new "Rockin'" exhibit at Studio 18 in Pembroke Pines. CAPTION The popular eerie podcast, set in a fictional desert town, will visit the Olympia Theater in Miami on Friday, July 7. The popular eerie podcast, set in a fictional desert town, will visit the Olympia Theater in Miami on Friday, July 7. CAPTION Lorraine Marks-Field founded the Florida Inter-generational Orchestra in 2005 with the idea of bringing children and adults together as a way of motivating young musicians to keep practicing and growing. Lorraine Marks-Field founded the Florida Inter-generational Orchestra in 2005 with the idea of bringing children and adults together as a way of motivating young musicians to keep practicing and growing.

rhagwood@southflorida.com