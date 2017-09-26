This week on South Florida stages: Pushing buttons and crossing borders

This is what’s going on in the South Florida theater scene this week.
Oleanna
Evening Star Productions is staging this two-character drama by David Mamet about a university professor who is accused of sexual harassment by a student. The play premiered in 1992, not long after the contentious confirmation hearings of Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court. “Every time I have seen ‘Oleanna,’ the audience members are arguing about it in the lobby after the show,” Rosalie Grant, Evening Star’s founder, artistic director and the director of the production, says in a press release. “It really pushes some buttons. It's hard to believe that in 2017 a story about sexual harassment is once again relevant. I look forward to eavesdropping on audience conversations after the show.”
When: Through Oct. 8; 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. matinees Sundays
Where: Sol Theatre, 3333 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton
Cost: $30 ($20 for students)
Contact: 561-447-8829 or EveningStarProductions.org
White Boy
Twenty years ago, “White Boy” debuted as a one-man show, a sort of recounting of playwright Michael Patrick Spillers’ experiences as a WASP moving from the Midwest to Spanish-speaking East Los Angeles. “White Boy” has been expanded into a multicharacter play, even as the central themes — a young gay man falls in love with a Chicano gang member — remain the same. "In the process of re-imagining, reinventing and reviving the play, I pretty quickly realized that the issues of race and culture are just as relevant today as they were 20 years ago," Spillers explains in a press release. "In fact, I believe the play will speak to a new generation of audiences in our racially polarized society."
When: Sept. 28-Oct. 22; 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 5 p.m. Sundays
Where: Empire Stage, 1140 N. Flagler Drive, Fort Lauderdale
Cost: $35 and $50
Contact: RonnieLarsen.com
Playwright’s Forum and Masterclass Series with Nilo Cruz
Theatre Lab, the professional resident company of Florida Atlantic University, is once again hosting this event where playwrights can share their newest works in staged readings and get feedback from a post-performance discussion with the audience. First up Oct. 6-8 is Pulitzer Prize winner Nilo Criz (“Anna in the Tropics”), who will have three of his latest works read and will conduct a master class. The series will continue Oct. 13 with Vanessa Garcia, Oct. 27 with Tammy Ryan and Nov. 3 with Steven Dietz.
When: Oct. 6-8, with additional events Oct. 13, 27 and Nov. 3; various times
Where: Parliament Hall, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton
Cost: The readings cost $20, while admission to the master class is $30. All Cruz events are available for a package price of $75. All playwright events are available for a package price of $180.
Contact: 561-297-6124 or FAUEvents.com
Latin Bravura
The Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida will open its 20th season with a performance titled “Latin Bravura,” a staging of four ballets with Latin themes. “Nuestros Valses” is by Venezuelan choreographer Vicente Nebrada and set to music by 19th century Venezuelan composers Ramón Delgado Palacios and Teresa Carreño. “Viva España” is by Vladmimir Issaev, the company’s artistic director, and set to music by Massenet. The ballet is based on the “El Cid” story. “Danzon” is by choreographer Yanis Pikieris, with music by Mexican composer Alberto Marquez. Finally, the program will include a work in progress by Issaev based on the movie “Vertigo,” with a libretto by Balasar Santiago Martin. The adagio will feature prima ballerina Mary Carmen Catoya and Kazuya Arima.
When: Oct. 7-8 in Aventura, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday; Oct. 14-15 in Fort Lauderdale, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday
Where: Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St. (Oct. 7-8); Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale (Oct. 14-15)
Cost: $35
Contact: 954-462-0222 (for all performances) or AventuraCenter.org or BrowardCenter.org