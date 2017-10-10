This week on South Florida stages: Days of our lives

Here is what is going on this week in the South Florida theater scene.

The Mighty Gents

Its opening delayed because of Hurricane Irma, this play concerns a group of men in their 30s who are looking back at their younger days in a tough street gang. The drama is by playwright Richard Wesley, who is best known for writing the 1974 caper-comedy film “Uptown Saturday Night” (starring Sidney Poitier, Bill Cosby, Harry Belafonte, Flip Wilson and Richard Pryor) and its sequel, “Let’s Do It Again.”

When: Oct. 11-29; 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 8 p.m. Saturdays, 4 p.m. matinees Saturdays and Sundays

Where: African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 NW 22nd Ave., Miami

Cost: $30 general admission; $20 for students/seniors; $15 for previews Oct. 11 and 12; red-carpet opening night on Oct. 13 costs $35.

Contact: 304-638-6771 or AHCACmiami.org

Primal Forces / Courtesy Primal Forces' production of "The Good Girl" will run Oct. 11-29 at Andrews Living Arts Studio in Fort Lauderdale. Primal Forces' production of "The Good Girl" will run Oct. 11-29 at Andrews Living Arts Studio in Fort Lauderdale. (Primal Forces / Courtesy)

The Good Girl

In the imagined future of this dark comedy, sex is outlawed for most people. More to the point, sex with robots is tightly controlled and managed. That leads to an illegal scheme for the two central characters in “The Good Girl,” with several unexpected twists and turns.

When: Oct. 11-29; 8 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays, 7 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. matinees Sundays

Where: Andrews Living Arts Studio, 23 NW Fifth St., Fort Lauderdale (FAT Village)

Cost: $30

Contact: 866-811-4111 or PrimalForces.com

Lake Worth Playhouse / Courtesy "Bye Bye Birdie" runs Oct. 12-29 at Lake Worth Playhouse. "Bye Bye Birdie" runs Oct. 12-29 at Lake Worth Playhouse. (Lake Worth Playhouse / Courtesy)

Bye Bye Birdie

If you’re old enough to have watched “The Ed Sullivan Show,” then you already know everything you need to know about this story of a teenage heartthrob who visits a small town as part of a promotion gimmick. Hits from the show include "Put on a Happy Face,” “Kids” and "A Lot of Livin' To Do."

When: Oct. 12-29; 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. matinees Saturdays and Sundays

Where: Lake Worth Playhouse, 713 Lake Ave.

Cost: $23-$38

Contact: 561-586-6410 or LakeWorthPlayhouse.org

Stage Door Theatre / Courtesy "Tickling the Ivories" runs Oct. 13-Nov. 19 at Stage Door Theatre in Margate. "Tickling the Ivories" runs Oct. 13-Nov. 19 at Stage Door Theatre in Margate. (Stage Door Theatre / Courtesy)

Tickling the Ivories

The concept for this revue is simple: pay tribute to songs by famous pianists, from classical pieces to Top 40 hits by Lady Gaga, Elton John, Billy Joel, Alicia Keys, Carole King, Ray Charles and Barry Manilow. The show uses two pianists, a percussionist, a bassist and four vocalists.

When: Oct. 13-Nov. 19; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. matinees Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays

Where: Stage Door Theatre, 8036 W. Sample Road, Margate

Cost: $48

Contact: 954-344-7765 or StageDoorFL.org

Boca Black Box / Courtesy "The Vagina Monologues" runs Oct. 12-13 at the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center and Oct. 14-15 at the Boca Black Box Center for the Arts in Boca Raton. "The Vagina Monologues" runs Oct. 12-13 at the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center and Oct. 14-15 at the Boca Black Box Center for the Arts in Boca Raton. (Boca Black Box / Courtesy)

The Vagina Monologues

Eve Ensler’s episodic play, which has been revised several times since it was first staged in 1996, was born out of hundreds of interviews she conducted with women about their views on relationships, sex, body image, feminism, rape and incest. The monologues are read by a diverse mix of women.

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 12-13 in Aventura;

Oct. 14-15 in Boca Raton; 8 p.m. Oct. 14, 7 p.m. Oct. 15, 2 p.m. matinee Oct. 15

Where: Oct. 12-13 at Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St.; Oct. 14-15 at Boca Black Box Center for the Arts, 8221 Glades Road, No. 10, Boca Raton

Cost: $35-$45 at both venues

Contact: 877-311-7469 or AventuraCenter.org, Boca Raton 561-483-9036 or BocaBlackBox.com

Standing Room Only Productions / Courtesy "Carlucci-Cohen Comedy Wedding" runs Oct. 15 at Galuppi's in Pompano Beach. "Carlucci-Cohen Comedy Wedding" runs Oct. 15 at Galuppi's in Pompano Beach. (Standing Room Only Productions / Courtesy)

Carlucci-Cohen Comedy Wedding

In this interactive musical comedy, audience members are asked to dress as if attending a wedding, since they could easily find themselves involved in the show. In addition to the immersive performance, dinner includes Caesar salad, chicken Marsala, grilled salmon penne alla vodka, wild rice, vegetable, dessert and coffee, tea or soft drink.

When: 5 p.m. Oct. 15

Where: Galuppi’s restaurant, 1103 N. Federal Highway, Pompano Beach

Cost: $45 per person (includes show, dinner and parking). Cash bar.

Contact: 954-791-7555

AACC / Courtesy "The Broadway Boys" appears Oct. 15 at the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center. "The Broadway Boys" appears Oct. 15 at the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center. (AACC / Courtesy)

The Broadway Boys

It started out 12 years ago as a one-night-only performance by some Great White Way veterans in a New York nightclub. But audiences demanded encore performances, and pretty soon the group of Broadway singers decided to take their act on the road, giving showtunes a twist with eclectic arrangements that border on iconoclastic.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 15

Where: Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St.

Cost: $45-$49

Contact: 877-311-7469 or AventuraCenter.org

