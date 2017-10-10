This week on South Florida stages: Days of our lives

Here is what is going on this week in the South Florida theater scene.
The Mighty Gents
Its opening delayed because of Hurricane Irma, this play concerns a group of men in their 30s who are looking back at their younger days in a tough street gang. The drama is by playwright Richard Wesley, who is best known for writing the 1974 caper-comedy film “Uptown Saturday Night” (starring Sidney Poitier, Bill Cosby, Harry Belafonte, Flip Wilson and Richard Pryor) and its sequel, “Let’s Do It Again.”
When: Oct. 11-29; 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 8 p.m. Saturdays, 4 p.m. matinees Saturdays and Sundays
Where: African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 NW 22nd Ave., Miami
Cost: $30 general admission; $20 for students/seniors; $15 for previews Oct. 11 and 12; red-carpet opening night on Oct. 13 costs $35.
Contact: 304-638-6771 or AHCACmiami.org
The Good Girl
In the imagined future of this dark comedy, sex is outlawed for most people. More to the point, sex with robots is tightly controlled and managed. That leads to an illegal scheme for the two central characters in “The Good Girl,” with several unexpected twists and turns.
When: Oct. 11-29; 8 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays, 7 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. matinees Sundays
Where: Andrews Living Arts Studio, 23 NW Fifth St., Fort Lauderdale (FAT Village)
Cost: $30
Contact: 866-811-4111 or PrimalForces.com
Bye Bye Birdie
If you’re old enough to have watched “The Ed Sullivan Show,” then you already know everything you need to know about this story of a teenage heartthrob who visits a small town as part of a promotion gimmick. Hits from the show include "Put on a Happy Face,” “Kids” and "A Lot of Livin' To Do."
When: Oct. 12-29; 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. matinees Saturdays and Sundays
Where: Lake Worth Playhouse, 713 Lake Ave.
Cost: $23-$38
Contact: 561-586-6410 or LakeWorthPlayhouse.org
Tickling the Ivories
The concept for this revue is simple: pay tribute to songs by famous pianists, from classical pieces to Top 40 hits by Lady Gaga, Elton John, Billy Joel, Alicia Keys, Carole King, Ray Charles and Barry Manilow. The show uses two pianists, a percussionist, a bassist and four vocalists.
When: Oct. 13-Nov. 19; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. matinees Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays
Where: Stage Door Theatre, 8036 W. Sample Road, Margate
Cost: $48
Contact: 954-344-7765 or StageDoorFL.org
The Vagina Monologues
Eve Ensler’s episodic play, which has been revised several times since it was first staged in 1996, was born out of hundreds of interviews she conducted with women about their views on relationships, sex, body image, feminism, rape and incest. The monologues are read by a diverse mix of women.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 12-13 in Aventura;
Oct. 14-15 in Boca Raton; 8 p.m. Oct. 14, 7 p.m. Oct. 15, 2 p.m. matinee Oct. 15
Where: Oct. 12-13 at Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St.; Oct. 14-15 at Boca Black Box Center for the Arts, 8221 Glades Road, No. 10, Boca Raton
Cost: $35-$45 at both venues
Contact: 877-311-7469 or AventuraCenter.org, Boca Raton 561-483-9036 or BocaBlackBox.com
Carlucci-Cohen Comedy Wedding
In this interactive musical comedy, audience members are asked to dress as if attending a wedding, since they could easily find themselves involved in the show. In addition to the immersive performance, dinner includes Caesar salad, chicken Marsala, grilled salmon penne alla vodka, wild rice, vegetable, dessert and coffee, tea or soft drink.
When: 5 p.m. Oct. 15
Where: Galuppi’s restaurant, 1103 N. Federal Highway, Pompano Beach
Cost: $45 per person (includes show, dinner and parking). Cash bar.
Contact: 954-791-7555
The Broadway Boys
It started out 12 years ago as a one-night-only performance by some Great White Way veterans in a New York nightclub. But audiences demanded encore performances, and pretty soon the group of Broadway singers decided to take their act on the road, giving showtunes a twist with eclectic arrangements that border on iconoclastic.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 15
Where: Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St.
Cost: $45-$49
Contact: 877-311-7469 or AventuraCenter.org