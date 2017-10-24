This week on South Florida stages: What's done is fun

This is what’s happening on the South Florida theater scene this week.

I Will Survive: Soundtracks of the 70s

Break out the bell-bottoms, slip on your mood ring and get into the "Soul Train" line. This trip around the radio dial of the Me Decade includes hits by Gladys Knight, Carly Simon, John Lennon and ZZ Top. Locals may recognize the show’s star, Mimi J, a background singer for Gloria Estefan, Bobby McFerrin and Johnny Gill.

When: Through Nov. 19; 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. matinees Saturdays and Sundays

Where: PGA Arts Center, 4076 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens

Cost: $45-$65

Contact: 855-448-7469 or PGAArtsCenter.com

"Macbeth" kicks off Evening Star Productions' Sol After Dark, where plays are presented as one-acts and the evening includes refreshments and a talk-back discussion afterward.

Macbeth

Boca Raton’s Evening Star Productions is launching its new series, Sol After Dark, with a one-act adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.” In the series, truncated theatric works are presented, refreshments are served and a talk-back discussion takes place after the show. “As Evening Star continues to explore Shakespeare, we thought Macbeth would be the perfect fit for the intimacy that Sol Theatre provides,” Seth Trucks, who collaborated with Sara Elizabeth Grant on the adaptation, explains in a press release. “Having the actors right in the audience’s faces will allow them to track every devious thought in the characters’ eyes. Already Shakespeare’s shortest tragedy, we have cut it down even more so the audience never gets a break from the tension.”

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 26-28

Where: Sol Theatre, 3333 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton

Cost: $20

Contact: 561-447-8829 or EveningStarProductions.org

Pedro Portal / Courtesy Juggerknot Theatre Company's "Miami Motel Stories" runs Oct. 26-Nov. 12 at the Tower Hotel in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood. Juggerknot Theatre Company's "Miami Motel Stories" runs Oct. 26-Nov. 12 at the Tower Hotel in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood. (Pedro Portal / Courtesy)

Miami Motel Stories

Juggerknot Theatre Company, the Miami-based experimental troupe, is staging this immersive theater performance by local playwright Juan C. Sanchez in the historic and newly restored Tower Hotel in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood. On the first floor, guests can mingle with characters from the neighborhood throughout 12 rooms. On the second floor, guests can enter rooms two at a time for a look at people who lived or stayed in the hotel, including jazz singer Billie Holiday. There are three storyline tracks (blue, pink or yellow keys) in the interactive experience led by the actors, and audience members can return for different tracks. The overall story includes narratives on migration, gentrification, segregation, family and romance.

When: Oct. 26-Nov. 12; various times

Where: Tower Hotel, 1450 SW Seventh St., Miami

Cost: $25 (access to floor 1); $35 (access to floors 1 and 2); $40 (only the last shows of the night; access to floors 1 and 2 as well as speakeasy with live music)

Contact: 877-504-8499 or MiamiMotelStories.com

Mystery at Main: The Case of the Murdered Meter Millionaire

This interactive murder-mystery starts in the Main Library’s auditorium, where Detective Dan “Danno” Ketchum shares a reenactment of the crime with participants. Then, the crime solvers get to go throughout the library looking for clues ($1 each) to crack the case. Money raised will benefit Friends of the Fort Lauderdale Libraries.

When: 2 p.m. Oct. 28

Where: Broward County Main Library, 100 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale

Cost: Free (clues cost $1 each)

Contact: 954-357-7444 or Broward.org/Library

Gene Schiavone / Courtesy Sarah Lane, principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre, will perform at Boca Ballet Theatre's 26th annual "A Princely Affair" luncheon fundraiser Oct. 29 at the Boca Raton Resort and Club in Boca Raton. Sarah Lane, principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre, will perform at Boca Ballet Theatre's 26th annual "A Princely Affair" luncheon fundraiser Oct. 29 at the Boca Raton Resort and Club in Boca Raton. (Gene Schiavone / Courtesy)

A Princely Affair

The Boca Ballet Theatre Guild's 25th annual fundraising luncheon and performance will feature two stars from the American Ballet Theatre, principal dancer Sarah Lane and dancer Aran Bell performing the pas de deux from “Swan Lake.”

When: Noon Oct. 29

Where: Boca Raton Resort and Club, 501 E. Camino Real

Cost: $95 per adult; $60 for children age 13 and under

Contact: 561-995-0709 or BocaBallet.org

