This week on South Florida stages: Power plays

This is what’s happening on the theater stage scene this week in South Florida.

EVITA

The Broadway mega hit (with seven Tony Awards) about the life of Eva Peron, the wife of Argentine dictator Juan Peron, kicks off the 30th anniversary season of Actors’ Playhouse. The score by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice includes some of musical theater’s best-known show tunes, among them “Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina,” “Another Suitcase in Another Hall” and “High Flying, Adored.” The musical will be performed in English Nov. 1-26 and in Spanish Nov. 30-Dec. 17.

When: Nov. 1-26 English-language showtimes are 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays (gala opening Friday, Nov. 3; tickets not for sale online); 2 p.m. matinees Nov. 1, 11 and 25; 3 p.m. matinees Sundays.

Nov. 30-Dec. 17 Spanish-language showtimes are 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. matinee Saturdays; 3 p.m. matinee Sundays.

Where: Miracle Theatre, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

Cost: $57 and $64 (10 percent off weekday performances for seniors. $15 rush tickets 15 minutes prior to curtain for students with ID)

Contact: 305-444-9293 or ActorsPlayhouse.org

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

This dark comedy opens the season for Miami’s Zoetic Stage and won the 2002 Pulitzer Prize for drama. The play tells the story of African-American brothers Lincoln and Booth (yes, the names were given to them as a joke) as they deal with women, work, gambling, racism and their problematic upbringing.

When: Nov. 2-19; 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 3 p.m. matinee Saturday, Nov. 4; 4 p.m. Sundays

Where: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Cost: $50 and $55

Contact: 305-949-6722 or ArshtCenter.org

Ary Milligan / Courtesy Conor Walton plays St. Jimmy in Outre Theatre Company's "American Idiot," which runs Nov. 2-19 at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center. Conor Walton plays St. Jimmy in Outre Theatre Company's "American Idiot," which runs Nov. 2-19 at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center. (Ary Milligan / Courtesy)

AMERICAN IDIOT

Green Day’s punk opera is being staged by Outre Theatre Company. Doug Wetzel, Outré's managing director and the director of the production, says in a press release: “In this time of ‘fake news,’ heightened racial tension, gun violence, nuclear tensions, name-calling and lies, who do we believe? Although ‘American Idiot’ is set in the time of the Iraq War and circumstances have evolved, it is as poignant today as when it premiered on Broadway. The more things change, the more they stay the same.”

When: Nov. 2-19; 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. matinee Sundays

Where: Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Cost: $39 for adults. $19 for students and industry

Contact: 954-545-7800 or CCPompano.org

David Ehrlich / Courtesy From left: Todd Caster, Rachel Swanzy and Brian Dever in rehearsal for the Playgroup's production of "Broken Angels" at the Willow Theatre in Boca Raton. From left: Todd Caster, Rachel Swanzy and Brian Dever in rehearsal for the Playgroup's production of "Broken Angels" at the Willow Theatre in Boca Raton. (David Ehrlich / Courtesy)

BROKEN ANGELS

Written by West Palm Beach’s Todd Caster, this play is getting a world premiere by the Playgroup. It’s a courtroom drama set in 1920s Virginia and based on the Supreme Court case Buck v. Bell, in which Carrie Buck was sent to the Virginia State Colony for Epileptics and Feebleminded. Buck was also the first person to be sterilized under Virginia law. “Broken Angels” examines the slippery slope of dehumanizing specific groups of already marginalized people.

When: Nov. 3-12; 8 p.m. Fridays (and Saturday, Nov. 4); 2 p.m. matinee Sundays (and Saturdays, Nov. 11)

Where: Willow Theatre at Sugar Sand Park, 300 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton

Cost: $25

Contact: 561-347-3948 or WillowTheatre.org

GREAT OPERA MOMENTS

The program presents highlights, both operatic and dance, from “Aida,” “Tosca,” “Manon” and “La Favorita.” The performance features talents from Opera Atelier and Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4

Where: Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188 St.

Cost: $30 and $35

Contact: 877-311-7469 or AventuraCenter.org

GHOST LIGHT SOCIETY’S EIGHTH ANNUAL SOIREE

With the theme “Cirque du Soirée,” this fundraiser benefits the arts-education programs at Broward Center for the Performing Arts. The event features entertainment, dancing, food and an open bar.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4

Where: Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St (in Holiday Park), Fort Lauderdale

Cost: $125 for members. $150 for nonmembers

Contact: 954-414-6901 or GhostLightSociety.org

MY FAVORITE MURDER LIVE

This is the stage-show version of the popular true-crime podcast. Karen Kilgariff (a standup comedian) and Georgia Hardstark (a Cooking Channel host) share their most fearsome murder stories — usually finding a funny angle, believe it or not — and interact with audience members.

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5

Where: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale

Cost: $29.50-$45; $105 club level. $160 VIP (includes meet and greet)

Contact: 954-462-0222 or BrowardCenter.org

CAPTION Talia J. Medina shares her picks of the week. Talia J. Medina shares her picks of the week. CAPTION Talia J. Medina shares her picks of the week. Talia J. Medina shares her picks of the week. CAPTION Talia J. Medina talks drinks with 27 Bar & Lounge. Talia J. Medina talks drinks with 27 Bar & Lounge. CAPTION Jackson's Prime opened in August near Galt Ocean Mile from veteran restaurateur Jack Jackson (formerly of Burt & Jack's and Jackson's Steakhouse on Las Olas) and chef Johnny Vinczencz (formerly of Johnny V). Jackson's Prime opened in August near Galt Ocean Mile from veteran restaurateur Jack Jackson (formerly of Burt & Jack's and Jackson's Steakhouse on Las Olas) and chef Johnny Vinczencz (formerly of Johnny V). CAPTION Fall into fitness with Talia J. Medina and Cycle Stars from CYCLEBAR. Fall into fitness with Talia J. Medina and Cycle Stars from CYCLEBAR. CAPTION South Florida creatives -- a writer, actor, musician, artist and conductor -- talk about what drives them to pursue their art. To read more about the upcoming arts season, click here. South Florida creatives -- a writer, actor, musician, artist and conductor -- talk about what drives them to pursue their art. To read more about the upcoming arts season, click here.

rhagwood@southflorida.com